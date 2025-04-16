Latest iPhone 17 Pro render shows Apple getting rid of ugly looking rear camera bar design

iPhone 17 Pro model including the new horizontal camera bar that keeps the triangular design for the lenses. On the right side of the bar there is an LED flash, and underneath the flash unit is the LiDAR scanner which is used to compute depth measurements and improve Augmented Reality imaging. We are about four and a half months away from the official unveiling of the iPhone 17 series which should include the new super-thin iPhone 17 Air . Several renders have revealed what to expect from thePro model including the new horizontal camera bar that keeps the triangular design for the lenses. On the right side of the bar there is an LED flash, and underneath the flash unit is the LiDAR scanner which is used to compute depth measurements and improve Augmented Reality imaging.





iPhone 17 Pro render posted on "X" by kanedacane tweets (@kdctweets) shows the camera bar and the rear panel in the same color.

A new render of the iPhone 17 Pro is noteworthy for what it doesn't show and that is the two-tone coloring on the rear panel. The early renders had the camera bar in black and the rear panel in a silver color. Not too many were happy about this look. The newPro render posted on "X" by kanedacane tweets (@kdctweets) shows the camera bar and the rear panel in the same color.









To give credit where it is due, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said in his weekly Power On column, "The iPhone 17 Pro won’t have a two-toned back, I’m told. The camera area will be the same color as the rest of the device." So to those of you who have been put off by the two-tone design that you've seen, don't base your purchasing decision on that image. You might recall that when renders were published for the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, the triangular design of the rear camera looked awful with some calling it "Ugly" and "Weird."





iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro models are released. But a funny thing happened. Once Apple released the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the camera island looked great and all of those complaints about the design went away. Since the two-tone design reportedly won't be used on thePro and iPhone 17 Pro Max , we'd expect complaints about the new camera bar to go away as well once thePro models are released.



