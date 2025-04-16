Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Latest iPhone 17 Pro render shows Apple getting rid of ugly looking rear camera bar design

Render of the iPhone 17 Pro shows a design that will not be used on the phone.
We are about four and a half months away from the official unveiling of the iPhone 17 series which should include the new super-thin iPhone 17 Air. Several renders have revealed what to expect from the iPhone 17 Pro model including the new horizontal camera bar that keeps the triangular design for the lenses. On the right side of the bar there is an LED flash,  and underneath the flash unit is the LiDAR scanner which is used to compute depth measurements and improve Augmented Reality imaging.

A new render of the iPhone 17 Pro is noteworthy for what it doesn't show and that is the two-tone coloring on the rear panel. The early renders had the camera bar in black and the rear panel in a silver color. Not too many were happy about this look. The new iPhone 17 Pro render posted on "X" by kanedacane tweets (@kdctweets) shows the camera bar and the rear panel in the same color.

Early renders of the iPhone 17 Pro included a two-tone design for the camera bar and rear panel.
One of the renders that show a two-tone rear for the iPhone 17 Pro. | Image credit-FPT

To give credit where it is due, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said in his weekly Power On column, "The iPhone 17 Pro won’t have a two-toned back, I’m told. The camera area will be the same color as the rest of the device." So to those of you who have been put off by the two-tone design that you've seen, don't base your purchasing decision on that image. You might recall that when renders were published for the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, the triangular design of the rear camera looked awful with some calling it "Ugly" and "Weird."

The latest render of the iPhone 17 Pro shows the use of one color for the back of the phone.
Latest iPhone 17 Pro render shows off a unibody color scheme for the back of the phone. | Image credit-@kdctweet

But a funny thing happened. Once Apple released the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the camera island looked great and all of those complaints about the design went away. Since the two-tone design reportedly won't be used on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, we'd expect complaints about the new camera bar to go away as well once the iPhone 17 Pro models are released.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will both be powered by the A19 Pro application processor built by TSMC using its third-generation 3nm node (N3P). Earlier speculation called for the SoC to be built using TSMC's new 2nm node. However, that would have cost Apple more money to obtain the wafers needed for 2nm production. As a result, Apple decided to hold off on using a 2nm process node until next year when the new node will be used to build the A20 and A20 Pro APs for the iPhone 18 series.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

