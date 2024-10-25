Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

iPhone 17 Pro Max again tipped to feature smaller Dynamic Island

Although the iPhone 17 Pro Max is still a while away from its launch, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning out juicy tidbits about potential upgrades. The latest buzz echoes earlier claims that Apple might be tweaking the size of the Dynamic Island on next year's larger iPhone model.

The iPhone 17 might introduce a new lens technology for Face ID


A recent report reveals that tech analyst Jeff Pu, known for his solid track record with Apple rumors, suggests that the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max will sport a smaller Dynamic Island. Interestingly, this adjustment seems exclusive to the Pro Max model, with no changes expected for the other devices in the iPhone 17 lineup.

Apparently, Apple is planning to use something called a metalens, which could allow it to reduce the space needed for the front-facing camera and Face ID technology on the display.

According to the report, typical iPhone cameras use a curved lens to redirect light onto the image sensor. In contrast, a metalens is flatter and thinner, sporting tiny etchings that allow for more precise light focusing. However, it's still a mystery how Apple plans to integrate this technology with Face ID or how it will lead to a smaller Dynamic Island.

You might already be familiar with Dynamic Island, Apple's catchy term for how the display around the cutout adapts in size and shape. It adds extra info to the home screen, like, for example, showcasing album art while you're jamming to your favorite tunes.



Apple first rolled out the Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro models, swapping out the traditional notch for this pill-shaped cutout. Since then, it's stayed consistent in size across the iPhone 15 and 16 models. If the rumors hold up, I think a slimmer Dynamic Island could give a fresh vibe to the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max.

There's already plenty of buzz surrounding the upcoming iPhone 17 series. For one, all four models might see some impressive camera upgrades. Additionally, there's chatter that Apple could incorporate the Watch Series 10's LTPO3 display tech into future iPhones, hopefully as early as next year.

As we move forward, expect even more rumors to surface, but we'll have to hold tight until next September to get the official scoop on Apple's plans for its new lineup.
