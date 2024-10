iPhone 17 Pro Max again tipped to feature smaller Dynamic Island

iPhone 16 Pro Max | Image credit – PhoneArena





The iPhone 17 might introduce a new lens technology for Face ID

iPhone 17

iPhone 17





Although the iPhone 17 Pro Max is still a while away from its launch, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning out juicy tidbits about potential upgrades. The latest buzz echoes earlier claims that Apple might be tweaking the size of the Dynamic Island on next year's larger iPhone model. A recent report reveals that tech analyst Jeff Pu, known for his solid track record with Apple rumors, suggests that the upcomingPro Max will sport a smaller Dynamic Island. Interestingly, this adjustment seems exclusive to the Pro Max model, with no changes expected for the other devices in thelineup.Apparently, Apple is planning to use something called a metalens, which could allow it to reduce the space needed for the front-facing camera and Face ID technology on the display.According to the report, typical iPhone cameras use a curved lens to redirect light onto the image sensor. In contrast, a metalens is flatter and thinner, sporting tiny etchings that allow for more precise light focusing. However, it's still a mystery how Apple plans to integrate this technology with Face ID or how it will lead to a smaller Dynamic Island.You might already be familiar with Dynamic Island, Apple's catchy term for how the display around the cutout adapts in size and shape. It adds extra info to the home screen, like, for example, showcasing album art while you're jamming to your favorite tunes.