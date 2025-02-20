iPhone 17 may finally get a game-changing feature Android users take for granted
iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
A new rumor indicates that the iPhone 17 may finally get a super useful feature that's more or less standard for Android phones in the past several years.
Apple just unveiled the much-rumored iPhone 16e, an excellent package and probably the first real mid-range phone by the company. But we still haven't seen the flagships Cupertino has been prepping: the iPhone 17 series, which will be unveiled sometime in September. And with all the good news the iPhone 16e brought, things are getting more exciting for the next big thing by Apple.
According to the leak, Apple may finally offer the feature on the iPhone 17, although it may be reserved for the iPhone 17 Pro. The company is reportedly testing 7.5W reverse wireless charging. Of course, it's not clear whether the feature will be active when the phones become available, or it may get activated later.
Curiously enough, that's not the first time Apple has thought about reverse wireless charging. Reportedly, the components required for the feature were added to the iPhone 12 but never activated the feature as it should be, and it could charge only the MagSafe Battery Pack. Nope, it didn't work with AirPods or other Qi-certified devices.
Meanwhile, we've been getting some frankly strange rumors about the iPhone 17 series. First off, we have a possible huge redesign with a new look reminiscent of Google's Pixels. Also, we've heard that Apple may ditch the titanium build for the Pro models and replace it with aluminum. Also, we have the rumored iPhone 17 Air, an ultra-slim phone reportedly measuring 5.5mm at its thinnest point and with a similar 'camera bar' to the Pros.
Apart from that though, we may finally get higher-quality OLED displays on the 'standard' iPhone 17 models, so that's a great thing.
The iPhone 17 series is expected to be unveiled in September per tradition and will compete for the title of the best phones of 2025. They will face the Galaxy S25 series, which hasn't gotten too many upgrades making fans a bit disappointed, and eventually, a Pixel 10 Pro which we're not hearing much about just yet.
