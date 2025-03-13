"iPhone 17 Pro Max is ready" - alleged assembly line image shows design Apple is going with

iPhone 17 Pro render | Image Credit - @asherdipps on X





Surely, the cavities in the part are where you would expect the updated iPhone 17 Pro Max to have holes or pockets for components such as the cameras and charging elements such as the MagSafe coil.



MacRumors



While you may be inclined to believe that the circular openings align with the rumored iPhone 17 Pro Max design and reach the conclusion that the image depicts phone plates, two elements point against that.



Thus, these images may showcase the molds that will be used by case makers.





On the other hand, Apple might use post processing techniques to smooth out the raised parts, but that's just my mind running wild.



Whether these are iPhone 17 Pro Max components or a case mold, the image is another indication that the phone will have a new back design.