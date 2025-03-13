"iPhone 17 Pro Max is ready" - alleged assembly line image shows design Apple is going with

Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

iPhone 17 Pro render | Image Credit - @asherdipps on X

An image of a metal plate matching the rumored iPhone 17 Pro Max design has shown up online.

Apple is widely believed to adopt a new Pixel-inspired design for its upcoming Pro models and the iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are likely to stick to the same camera arrangement as before, but they might be housed in a tray with a flash, microphone, and LiDAR sensor on the right.

Several sources agree that this is the final design, and Majin Bu, a leaker who was among the first to report on it, has posted an image of a metallic part that they imply belongs to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.



Surely, the cavities in the part are where you would expect the updated iPhone 17 Pro Max to have holes or pockets for components such as the cameras and charging elements such as the MagSafe coil.

MacRumors believes this picture might have been taken on an assembly line. The outlet has concluded that the image shows "CNC-machined aluminum or titanium chassis components" for the phone. This means that the parts might have been produced using Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining. If that's indeed the case, these structural components are ready for the next processing stages, such as additional machining or coating.

AppleInsider has a different take. The publication has not questioned the authenticity of the image but suggests the plates might be meant for case production and are not iPhone 17 Pro Max components.

While you may be inclined to believe that the circular openings align with the rumored iPhone 17 Pro Max design and reach the conclusion that the image depicts phone plates, two elements point against that.

Firstly, for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple didn't use full-body frames and instead went for partial plates that didn't cover the entire body. Secondly, the leaked parts have protruding elements around the cutouts, which won't work with the final design. The iPhone's design doesn't have enough room for these extruded elements. 

Thus, these images may showcase the molds that will be used by case makers.

On the other hand, Apple might use post processing techniques to smooth out the raised parts, but that's just my mind running wild.

Whether these are iPhone 17 Pro Max components or a case mold, the image is another indication that the phone will have a new back design.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications.

