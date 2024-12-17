iPhone 17 Pro Max renders reveal new look for the phone's rear panel
The new look of the iPhone 17 Pro Max has surfaced in several renders that show off the rumored horizontal rear camera bar that will remind you of the last few Pixel lines. The renders were taken from a video posted on the Russian YouTube channel Wylsacom. This will be the first major redesign to the rear camera since 2019's iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max introduced the box found in the upper left corner of the rear panel. The previous iPhone XS series features a thin camera island with vertical placement of the camera lenses in the left corner of the back.
The current design for the iPhone Pro and Pro Max cameras has pretty much stayed the same from the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. But by all indications this is going to change next year.
The renders are based on rumors and leaks already made public. Other possible changes include replacing the titanium edges of the iPhone Pro models with aluminum. The latter material will also replace the glass rear panel in some areas of the back panel.
An iPhone 17 Pro Max render. | Image credit-Wylsacom
The iPhone 17 Pro Max will sport a 6.9-inch OLED display with a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate. Earlier this year, a leak revealing the specs of the iPhone 17 series showed that both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be equipped with 12GB of RAM. The rest of the series will have 8GB RAM in order to support Apple Intelligence. The aforementioned specs leak showed the 2025 iPhone Pro models with three 48MP cameras on the back.
Another render showing off the new design of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image credit-Wylsacom
The iPhone 17 Pro Max should be powered by the 3nm A18 Pro. Originally it was hoped that the A18 and A18 Pro application processors would be produced by TSMC using its first-gen 2nm process node. But in order to keep prices down, the SoCs will be manufactured on TSMC's third-gen 3nm node (N3P).
We can expect the iPhone 17 Pro Max to be unveiled and released in September 2025 along with the iPhone 17, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro. Since there are still approximately nine months until the iPhone 17 series is introduced, you can expect to see many more renders and hear about many more leaks before the new iPhone line becomes official.
