iPhone 17 Pro may ditch titanium, all-glass back, and square camera bump in dramatic design overhaul

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max | Image Credit - PhoneArena





Apple could introduce some drastic - and maybe even questionable - design changes with the iPhone 17 Pro next year.





The Information, 9to5Mac), iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will ditch titanium, the square camera array, and the all-glass back According to a new paywalled report fromwhich has a stellar track record (viathePro and Pro Max will ditch titanium, the square camera array, and the all-glass back





Instead, Apple's 2025 Pro models will feature aluminum frames, just like the base models. Last year, the company made the switch from stainless steel to titanium for its Pro models, while regular and SE models stuck with aluminum side rails.





The rear of the Pro models is also expected to feature an updated part-aluminum, part-glass design. The upper part of the back will consist of a larger rectangular camera island made of aluminum instead of 3D glass. The lower half will be made of glass to retain wireless charging support.





The report doesn't reveal the rationale behind the rumored changes but we have some theories.





Titanium was one of the key upgrades in the recent Pro models, which is why it's surprising that Apple is considering aluminum for its high-end models. Stainless steel is more durable than aluminum but heavier, whereas titanium offers the same durability while weighing less. If the rumor materializes, there will be more uniformity across the lineup as far as build material is concerned.





Aluminum is lighter and cheaper than both titanium and stainless steel, which might be why Apple is switching to it for all its phones. Some reports also blamed titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro's overheating issue , and this could be another reason why Apple has decided to stop using it.



