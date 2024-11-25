Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

iPhone 17 Pro may ditch titanium, all-glass back, and square camera bump in dramatic design overhaul

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple
iPhone 17 Pro design
iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Apple could introduce some drastic - and maybe even questionable - design changes with the iPhone 17 Pro next year.

According to a new paywalled report from The Informationwhich has a stellar track record (via 9to5Mac), the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will ditch titanium, the square camera array, and the all-glass back

Instead, Apple's 2025 Pro models will feature aluminum frames, just like the base models. Last year, the company made the switch from stainless steel to titanium for its Pro models, while regular and SE models stuck with aluminum side rails. 

The rear of the Pro models is also expected to feature an updated part-aluminum, part-glass design. The upper part of the back will consist of a larger rectangular camera island made of aluminum instead of 3D glass. The lower half will be made of glass to retain wireless charging support. 

The report doesn't reveal the rationale behind the rumored changes but we have some theories.

Titanium was one of the key upgrades in the recent Pro models, which is why it's surprising that Apple is considering aluminum for its high-end models. Stainless steel is more durable than aluminum but heavier, whereas titanium offers the same durability while weighing less. If the rumor materializes, there will be more uniformity across the lineup as far as build material is concerned. 

Aluminum is lighter and cheaper than both titanium and stainless steel, which might be why Apple is switching to it for all its phones. Some reports also blamed titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro's overheating issue, and this could be another reason why Apple has decided to stop using it.

As for the larger camera bump, it's possible that the new Pro models will feature bigger camera sensors, but that's just speculation. Rumors have only revealed that the new handsets will flaunt a new 48MP telephoto camera. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless