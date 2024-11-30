Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump





Another potential reason behind the alleged switch away from titanium is that despite being more expensive than stainless steel, which is what was used for Apple's premium phones released before the iPhone 15 Pro, it didn't offer any significant weight advantage. The iPhone 15 Pro duo is only 9 percent lighter than their iPhone 14 Pro counterparts, for instance.

As iPhone 17 Air and Galaxy S25 Slim rumors have indicated, smartphone manufacturers are more into lightweight products right now. This seems to explain why Apple is switching to aluminum, which is currently associated with its non-Pro phones, instead of reverting to using stainless steel. To state the obvious, stainless steel is heavier than aluminum.

That said, stainless steel is more durable than aluminum, so it remains to be seen whether prioritizing weight over strength will be worth it.

Another potential concern that's not a part of today's leak is that titanium may be responsible for making Apple's flagships uncomfortably warm. While complaints about overheating have largely subsided after the iPhone 16 Pro's release, presumably due to the phone's new cooling architecture, they haven't completely died down, indicating titanium may not be completely blameless.