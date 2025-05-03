Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Apple rumored to make huge change to how it unveils and releases new flagship iPhone models

Even though there have been some changes to the actual release date of some models, Apple has stuck to a relatively unchanged schedule when it comes to introducing new full-size iPhone models each year. One break from the typical September introduction of the latest iOS-powered handsets came during the pandemic year of 2020. That year, when our world was turned upside down by COVID, Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 series in October. 

Typically though, when the calendar turns to early September during the waning days of summer, iPhone fans know it is time to start hunting for spare change that might be found loose in the couch or safely hidden away in a piggy bank.

Since 2020 when the iPhone 12 series was introduced, Apple has unveiled four new flagship phones in September making just one change. That was done in 2022 when Apple replaced the iPhone 13 mini with the iPhone 14 Plus. This year, Apple is expected to jettison the iPhone 16 Plus replacing it with the super-thin iPhone 17 Air. But another big change is rumored for next year's iPhone 18 new product event.

Starting next year, Apple will supposedly hold a fall iPhone event and another one in the spring. This comes from a report in The Information that cites three unnamed sources who work in the iPhone's supply chain. The new schedule is expected to start with the introduction of the premium iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max during the fall of 2026. The base iPhone 18 would be pushed back and will first see the light of day in spring 2027 along with the iPhone 18 Air.

Render of the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air model debuting later this year.
Mockup of the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air. Image credit-AppleTrack

Other possibilities include the introduction of the long-awaited iPhone Fold which could be part of the fall 2026 festivities. Assuming that Apple decides to offer annual or biennial upgrades for the lower-priced iPhone 16e model, an iPhone 18e device could also show up during the spring 2027 event.

Moving to this schedule could lead to big changes from Apple's rivals who try to avoid going head-to-head with the iPhone when it comes to announcing and releasing their new devices. Should Apple stagger the release of its newest iPhone handsets each year, there will be changes made to production schedules for the contract manufacturers that assemble the iPhone, and the companies that make up the product's supply chain. 

If the rumored changes take place, iPhone production will remain steadier year-round. Currently, iPhone assembly slows down sharply at the beginning of the new year as the inventory of the new iPhone models announced and released the previous fall is absorbed into the marketplace.

Remember, this is just a rumor for now and if Apple does intend to make this change, it will be interesting to see how it announces it.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
