iPhone 17 to pioneer new display tech claims report
Image credit — PhoneArena
There was a report from a renowned tipster a while back that claimed that the iPhone 18 would feature a new form of LTPO display. Now the same person has revealed that Apple is planning to introduce a new display technology for the iPhone 17 Pro models. This tech may be what is planned for displays on the iPhone 18 lineup.
Rumors have been circulating about an iPhone 17 Air as well: a much slimmer iPhone that will underperform and cost more. This aesthetics-focused phone will probably be exempt from the ‘Low-Dielectric TEE’ displays as it’s not a Pro model and is so thin it has to give up features.
For those who sat out the iPhone 16 the LTPO+ panels may be reason enough to upgrade next year. Let’s just hope Apple doesn’t somehow find a way to stagger the launch of these new panels like it did for its AI tools.
Reportedly called ‘Low-Dielectric TEE’ the new panels are allegedly capable of increasing the durability of the display. They’re also more efficient when it comes to power consumption and have faster response times. This new type of panel will be called LTPO+ according to the tipster.
Exclusive: The iPhone 17 Pro series will feature a new technology called Low-Dielectric TEE. I speculate that the display incorporating this technology will be named LTPO+ as I previously mentioned.— Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) December 3, 2024
Low-Dielectric TEE improves battery efficiency, maximizes display durability,… https://t.co/7wEUXOZL3s
If LTPO+ is real then there is no indication that it will also improve upon the dielectric layers found within a panel when it comes to image quality. However, if Apple has managed to improve battery efficiency I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some visual gains as well.
BOE, which has been trying to woo Apple for quite some time, recently produced OLED panels that surpassed Samsung and LG displays. Apple might have finally given BOE another chance and that might be how LTPO+ came to be.
It is also unknown whether Samsung and LG will be producing these LTPO+ panels for Apple. Apple has been using the two to supply it with displays for a very long time so it will probably continue to do so. But seeing Samsung manufacture superior displays for its rival — assuming it can’t use them for Galaxy phones — would be interesting.
Video credit — Apple
