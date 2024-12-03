Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

iPhone 17 to pioneer new display tech claims report

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Display
Holding up an iPhone 16 Pro to show off its display
*Header image is referential and showcases the iPhone 16 Pro. | Image credit — PhoneArena

There was a report from a renowned tipster a while back that claimed that the iPhone 18 would feature a new form of LTPO display. Now the same person has revealed that Apple is planning to introduce a new display technology for the iPhone 17 Pro models. This tech may be what is planned for displays on the iPhone 18 lineup.

Reportedly called ‘Low-Dielectric TEE’ the new panels are allegedly capable of increasing the durability of the display. They’re also more efficient when it comes to power consumption and have faster response times. This new type of panel will be called LTPO+ according to the tipster.


If LTPO+ is real then there is no indication that it will also improve upon the dielectric layers found within a panel when it comes to image quality. However, if Apple has managed to improve battery efficiency I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some visual gains as well.

It is also unknown whether Samsung and LG will be producing these LTPO+ panels for Apple. Apple has been using the two to supply it with displays for a very long time so it will probably continue to do so. But seeing Samsung manufacture superior displays for its rival — assuming it can’t use them for Galaxy phones — would be interesting.

BOE, which has been trying to woo Apple for quite some time, recently produced OLED panels that surpassed Samsung and LG displays. Apple might have finally given BOE another chance and that might be how LTPO+ came to be.

Recommended Stories
Video Thumbnail
This year’s major selling points were the camera control button and Apple Intelligence. | Video credit — Apple

Rumors have been circulating about an iPhone 17 Air as well: a much slimmer iPhone that will underperform and cost more. This aesthetics-focused phone will probably be exempt from the ‘Low-Dielectric TEE’ displays as it’s not a Pro model and is so thin it has to give up features.

For those who sat out the iPhone 16 the LTPO+ panels may be reason enough to upgrade next year. Let’s just hope Apple doesn’t somehow find a way to stagger the launch of these new panels like it did for its AI tools.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: Save big on Galaxy Tab, iPad and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: Save big on Galaxy Tab, iPad and more
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless