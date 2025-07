Galaxy A56 is doing so, so much better than its predecessor in Europe

Galaxy A56

– Jan Stryjak, Associate Director with Counterpoint Research, July 2025

Samsung's Galaxy A56 has made a positive debut in Western Europe, showing signs of improvement over its predecessor, despite broader challenges for the company in the region.According to data from Counterpoint Research , sales of theduring its first seven weeks on the market were 12% higher than those of the Galaxy A55 during the same period last year. This uptick stands out because Samsung's overall smartphone sales in Western Europe fell by 11% year-over-year, while the regional market declined by only 2%. In contrast, thehad seen a 22% drop in sales compared to the A54, even as Samsung's total sales rose by 8% during that time.One possible explanation for the's relatively stronger start is its inclusion of Galaxy AI features, a first for Samsung's A-series. Alongside the A36 and A26, the A56 introduces more advanced software tools to the mid-tier market, aiming to make premium features more accessible. Consumers appear to have responded well to this shift, although competition in the segment remains intense.Despite the competitive environment, the success of devices like thehighlights the growing appeal of mid-range smartphones. These phones now offer many of the same core features once limited to flagship models – high refresh rate displays, capable cameras, long battery life, and increasingly, on-device AI. For many users, especially in mature markets like Western Europe, the gap between mid-range and high-end smartphones has narrowed significantly.That's why the mid-range segment isn't just easier on the wallet – it's also where you'll find the sweet spot between price and performance, without giving up the features that actually matter day to day.