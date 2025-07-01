Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Galaxy A56 is doing so, so much better than its predecessor in Europe

Samsung has a potential hit on its hands.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy A Series
A man holding Galaxy A56 in hand.
Samsung's Galaxy A56 has made a positive debut in Western Europe, showing signs of improvement over its predecessor, despite broader challenges for the company in the region.

According to data from Counterpoint Research, sales of the Galaxy A56 during its first seven weeks on the market were 12% higher than those of the Galaxy A55 during the same period last year. This uptick stands out because Samsung's overall smartphone sales in Western Europe fell by 11% year-over-year, while the regional market declined by only 2%. In contrast, the Galaxy A55 had seen a 22% drop in sales compared to the A54, even as Samsung's total sales rose by 8% during that time.

Do you like the Galaxy A56?

Vote View Result


One possible explanation for the Galaxy A56's relatively stronger start is its inclusion of Galaxy AI features, a first for Samsung's A-series. Alongside the A36 and A26, the A56 introduces more advanced software tools to the mid-tier market, aiming to make premium features more accessible. Consumers appear to have responded well to this shift, although competition in the segment remains intense.

The Galaxy A56, along with the A36 and A26, is the first Samsung A-series smartphone launched with Galaxy AI built in. Samsung is bringing more AI features to the mid-tier, and that seems to have struck a chord with consumers. Although Samsung's overall smartphone sales are down, the A56 is doing better than the A55 did last year. However, competition in this segment is fierce, with the likes of the Google Pixel 9a and Honor 400 offering an arguably more complete AI experience at a similar or even lower price point.

– Jan Stryjak, Associate Director with Counterpoint Research, July 2025

Despite the competitive environment, the success of devices like the Galaxy A56 highlights the growing appeal of mid-range smartphones. These phones now offer many of the same core features once limited to flagship models – high refresh rate displays, capable cameras, long battery life, and increasingly, on-device AI. For many users, especially in mature markets like Western Europe, the gap between mid-range and high-end smartphones has narrowed significantly.

That's why the mid-range segment isn't just easier on the wallet – it's also where you'll find the sweet spot between price and performance, without giving up the features that actually matter day to day.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaks again and this time we got real world images
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaks again and this time we got real world images

Latest News

One UI 8 Beta 3 brings a weirdly charming AI feature
One UI 8 Beta 3 brings a weirdly charming AI feature
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Here are a bunch of official reasons to be excited about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE5 mid-ranger
Here are a bunch of official reasons to be excited about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE5 mid-ranger
AT&T gets on Trump's bad side because of a failed call
AT&T gets on Trump's bad side because of a failed call
"Unsharable" T-Mobile document reveals T-Life is a huge win for customers
"Unsharable" T-Mobile document reveals T-Life is a huge win for customers
BOE readies for a comeback… but is Apple even watching?
BOE readies for a comeback… but is Apple even watching?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless