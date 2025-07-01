Galaxy A56 is doing so, so much better than its predecessor in Europe
Samsung has a potential hit on its hands.
Samsung's Galaxy A56 has made a positive debut in Western Europe, showing signs of improvement over its predecessor, despite broader challenges for the company in the region.
According to data from Counterpoint Research, sales of the Galaxy A56 during its first seven weeks on the market were 12% higher than those of the Galaxy A55 during the same period last year. This uptick stands out because Samsung's overall smartphone sales in Western Europe fell by 11% year-over-year, while the regional market declined by only 2%. In contrast, the Galaxy A55 had seen a 22% drop in sales compared to the A54, even as Samsung's total sales rose by 8% during that time.
One possible explanation for the Galaxy A56's relatively stronger start is its inclusion of Galaxy AI features, a first for Samsung's A-series. Alongside the A36 and A26, the A56 introduces more advanced software tools to the mid-tier market, aiming to make premium features more accessible. Consumers appear to have responded well to this shift, although competition in the segment remains intense.
Despite the competitive environment, the success of devices like the Galaxy A56 highlights the growing appeal of mid-range smartphones. These phones now offer many of the same core features once limited to flagship models – high refresh rate displays, capable cameras, long battery life, and increasingly, on-device AI. For many users, especially in mature markets like Western Europe, the gap between mid-range and high-end smartphones has narrowed significantly.
The Galaxy A56, along with the A36 and A26, is the first Samsung A-series smartphone launched with Galaxy AI built in. Samsung is bringing more AI features to the mid-tier, and that seems to have struck a chord with consumers. Although Samsung's overall smartphone sales are down, the A56 is doing better than the A55 did last year. However, competition in this segment is fierce, with the likes of the Google Pixel 9a and Honor 400 offering an arguably more complete AI experience at a similar or even lower price point.
– Jan Stryjak, Associate Director with Counterpoint Research, July 2025
That's why the mid-range segment isn't just easier on the wallet – it's also where you'll find the sweet spot between price and performance, without giving up the features that actually matter day to day.
