iPhone 17 Pro camera rumor points to significant changes
The iPhone 17 Pro could feature several camera upgrades, according to a new rumor.
Apple updated the ultrawide camera on the iPhone 16 Pro and is expected to equip the iPhone 17 Pro with a new telephoto unit. Tipster Digital Chat Station has corroborated rumors that the 12MP telephoto camera will be swapped out for a 48MP periscope camera. The front-facing camera will also be upgraded from 12MP to 48MP. The leaker appears to hint that the front camera will also have better video-shooting capabilities.
According to an earlier report, the front-facing camera will feature a six-element lens, which will be an improvement over the current five plastic lens elements.
The main camera is expected to have the same-size sensor as the iPhone 16 Pro, but it may feature a glass plastic lens, just like the telephoto camera.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max was Apple's first phone to feature a glass-plastic hybrid called 1G3P, short for one glass element, and three plastic elements.
The iPhone 17 Pro series is rumored to feature a Pixel-like horizontal camera island. The models may also switch from aluminum to titanium and could flaunt a part-glass, part-aluminum back design.
This year's lineup is also expected to feature a thin model which will either be known as the iPhone 17 Air or Slim instead of a Plus model, which is being retired after two years, just like the mini model before it.
These glass-plastic hybrid lenses will offer better optical performance and help the new phone outdo other top camera smartphones. They should theoretically improve picture quality as well as low-light performance.
Apple is also rumored to use a new optical lens called metalens for the Face ID, which should help it shrink the size of the Dynamic Island, resulting in a slightly updated front design for the first time since the release of the iPhone 14 series.
