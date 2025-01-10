Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
iPhone 17 Pro camera rumor points to significant changes

1comment
iOS Apple Camera iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro camera
The iPhone 17 Pro could feature several camera upgrades, according to a new rumor.

Apple updated the ultrawide camera on the iPhone 16 Pro and is expected to equip the iPhone 17 Pro with a new telephoto unit. Tipster Digital Chat Station has corroborated rumors that the 12MP telephoto camera will be swapped out for a 48MP periscope camera. The front-facing camera will also be upgraded from 12MP to 48MP. The leaker appears to hint that the front camera will also have better video-shooting capabilities.



According to an earlier report, the front-facing camera will feature a six-element lens, which will be an improvement over the current five plastic lens elements.

The main camera is expected to have the same-size sensor as the iPhone 16 Pro, but it may feature a glass plastic lens, just like the telephoto camera.

These glass-plastic hybrid lenses will offer better optical performance and help the new phone outdo other top camera smartphones. They should theoretically improve picture quality as well as low-light performance.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max was Apple's first phone to feature a glass-plastic hybrid called 1G3P, short for one glass element, and three plastic elements.

The iPhone 17 Pro series is rumored to feature a Pixel-like horizontal camera island. The models may also switch from aluminum to titanium and could flaunt a part-glass, part-aluminum back design.

Apple is also rumored to use a new optical lens called metalens for the Face ID, which should help it shrink the size of the Dynamic Island, resulting in a slightly updated front design for the first time since the release of the iPhone 14 series.

This year's lineup is also expected to feature a thin model which will either be known as the iPhone 17 Air or Slim instead of a Plus model, which is being retired after two years, just like the mini model before it.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

