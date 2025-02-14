Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

New iPhone 17 Pro renders hint at Apple’s most daring design move in years

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
A person holding a silver iPhone 16 Pro in their hands, showcasing the prominent camera module on the back
iPhone 16 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena

The iPhone 17 is months away, but rumors are already flying, especially about its design and camera. There's been talk of a new rear camera setup, with a recent leak showing what Apple might be planning for the base model. Now, we're getting a look at the iPhone 17 Pro, and it seems quite different.

The iPhone 17 Pro is said to feature three rear cameras in the usual triangular setup, but they will be placed in a new rectangular camera bar with rounded corners, according to a new video. Yep, reportedly, many of the earlier rumors about the camera bar are off and the new renders show us what the iPhone 17 Pro might actually look like when it's released.



The camera bar in these new renders is noticeably taller than what we've seen before. Previous leaks suggested the lenses would be arranged horizontally like on the Pixel phones, but these images show a different layout, one we actually have seen once before.

The three camera lenses are placed on the left side of the bar, with an LED flash, rear microphone, and LiDAR Scanner stacked vertically on the right. Why? Because putting them differently could interfere with the Dynamic Island hardware, which is supposedly why a straight camera alignment won't be possible on the iPhone.

Of course, it's smart to take these rumors with some skepticism, as leaks about Apple don't always turn out to be spot on. Still, the buzz is clear – Apple seems to be rethinking the iPhone's rear camera design. 

Whether the tech giant will go for a horizontal lens alignment or stick with this wide bar setup is still anyone's guess. We'll probably have to hang tight until we see things like the first iPhone 17 cases start to surface.

Now, if Apple does decide to go this route, the iPhone 17 could end up looking a lot like Google's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, which also feature a rear camera bar but with the lenses lined up horizontally instead of in a triangle. Personally, I'm a fan of the Pixel design, but if this latest render turns out to be the final look, I can't help but ask, "Why Apple, why?" What's your take on this?
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Verizon is back with another price hike
Verizon is back with another price hike
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing

Latest News

Unsolicited romance messages could be a scam: don't fall in the trap this Valentine's Day
Unsolicited romance messages could be a scam: don't fall in the trap this Valentine's Day
The thinnest foldable yet knows you don’t want to get too close for a macro shot
The thinnest foldable yet knows you don’t want to get too close for a macro shot
WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features
WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features
Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Welcome Back TikTok! Listing for the app returns to the App Store and Play Store
Welcome Back TikTok! Listing for the app returns to the App Store and Play Store
Android 16 Beta 2 is here and it adds new features to compatible Pixel phones
Android 16 Beta 2 is here and it adds new features to compatible Pixel phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless