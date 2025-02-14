New iPhone 17 Pro renders hint at Apple’s most daring design move in years
iPhone 16 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena
The iPhone 17 is months away, but rumors are already flying, especially about its design and camera. There's been talk of a new rear camera setup, with a recent leak showing what Apple might be planning for the base model. Now, we're getting a look at the iPhone 17 Pro, and it seems quite different.
The iPhone 17 Pro is said to feature three rear cameras in the usual triangular setup, but they will be placed in a new rectangular camera bar with rounded corners, according to a new video. Yep, reportedly, many of the earlier rumors about the camera bar are off and the new renders show us what the iPhone 17 Pro might actually look like when it's released.
Apparently, this is how the iPhone 17 Pro could end up looking like.
The camera bar in these new renders is noticeably taller than what we've seen before. Previous leaks suggested the lenses would be arranged horizontally like on the Pixel phones, but these images show a different layout, one we actually have seen once before.
The three camera lenses are placed on the left side of the bar, with an LED flash, rear microphone, and LiDAR Scanner stacked vertically on the right. Why? Because putting them differently could interfere with the Dynamic Island hardware, which is supposedly why a straight camera alignment won't be possible on the iPhone.
Of course, it's smart to take these rumors with some skepticism, as leaks about Apple don't always turn out to be spot on. Still, the buzz is clear – Apple seems to be rethinking the iPhone's rear camera design.
Whether the tech giant will go for a horizontal lens alignment or stick with this wide bar setup is still anyone's guess. We'll probably have to hang tight until we see things like the first iPhone 17 cases start to surface.
Now, if Apple does decide to go this route, the iPhone 17 could end up looking a lot like Google's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, which also feature a rear camera bar but with the lenses lined up horizontally instead of in a triangle. Personally, I'm a fan of the Pixel design, but if this latest render turns out to be the final look, I can't help but ask, "Why Apple, why?" What's your take on this?
