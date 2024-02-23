Dear iPhone 14 owners, don’t get mad over your fellow iPhone 15’s superb battery life – it’s stacked!

iPhone 15

That’s the fine print, though: “common use cases”.

High-temperature exposure

Deep discharges

Overcharging

Frequent fast charging

Age

High screen brightness

Background applications

Extreme cold exposure

Heavy usage

Faulty charging equipment

Physical damage



That’s not a short list and if something of the above becomes a habit/reality, then no amount of stacked batteries could save your iPhone 15 from getting its battery life degraded.



That’s why it’s mandatory to follow some simple rules for maximizing the battery life and lifespan (“battery life” is the amount of time your device runs before it needs to be recharged; “battery lifespan” is the amount of time your battery lasts until it needs to be replaced).



How can I keep my iPhone 15 battery healthy?



Here are some battery conservation ideas worth trying out: