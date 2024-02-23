Dear iPhone 14 owners, don’t get mad over your fellow iPhone 15’s superb battery life – it’s stacked!
Jealous much? I’m addressing iPhone 14 owners. I realize this may sound like I am scoffing at them, but I'm not.
It’s just that in the last couple of days, there’s a thing that might get iPhone 14 owners somewhat irritated and angry. This time, the menace comes from the last place one could expect – from within. See, it’s not about Android or what Google said; the blow comes from Apple itself.
Apple said the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro's battery performance is better than what was initially estimated. Instead of the expected 500 complete charge cycles, after which the phone’s battery should retain 80% of its original capacity, Apple now has updated its estimates for the whole iPhone 15 line – the vanilla iPhone 15, the Xtra Large vanilla iPhone 15 Plus, the regular-sized champion iPhone 15 Pro, and the maxed-out both on the inside and the outside iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Apple delivers huge post-release iPhone 15 surprise that'll make iPhone 14 users jealous – this is what I’m referring to.
All the other older models, however, should expect battery health levels of 80% after 500 charge cycles, according to their official battery guideline that was updated recently.
But can you rely on this suddenly improved performance? That’s the question.
Let’s take a closer look and, also, let’s see if there’s a reason for iPhone 14 owners to be agitated.
The iPhone 15 battery does not offer any insane charging speeds – like the Chinese flagships (and mid-rangers) do (some vivo, Realme and Xiaomi models offer charging speeds in the likes of 210W; for reference, the iPhone 15 goes up to 25W) – but there’s something new with the iPhone 15 battery. Apple bumped the battery capacity ever so slightly and did put more efficient processors and displays compared with the iPhone 14 series, but that’s not it.
Let’s not talk about cathodes, anodes, and separators right now – it’s the end of the week!
What’s the secret with the iPhone 15’s battery?
“Stacked battery” vs “Winding battery”
Let’s not talk about cathodes, anodes, and separators right now – it’s the end of the week!
- Stacked Battery
Due to the way it’s constructed, the stacked battery method offers a more uniform and stable internal structure, which can potentially enhance the battery's energy density and stability.
- Winding Battery (a.k.a. Wound or Spiral-Wound Battery)
This one has its materials folded in a cylindrical or prismatic shape. Wound batteries can be easier and less expensive to manufacture at scale and are generally robust, also they offer good mechanical stability. However, they might have slightly lower energy density compared to stacked batteries due to the space taken up by the winding process.
Apple hasn’t officially stated if this – the usage of stacked batteries – is the reason behind the uplifting iPhone 15 battery announcement, but if this proves to be the case, you can expect other phone makers to announce this technology for their upcoming devices as well.
In short, the pros of using stacked batteries are:
- They might offer higher energy density due to their efficient use of space.
- They can potentially offer better temperature regulation because of their uniform internal structure.
The pros of using winding batteries are many, but mainly:
- They are generally simpler and cheaper to manufacture than the stacked batteries.
- They are known to be robust and can withstand physical stresses well.
It’s not that clear yet
That’s the fine print, though: “common use cases”.
How can I keep my iPhone 15 battery healthy?
- Update software: Ensure your device runs the latest iOS version via Settings > General > Software Update.
- Optimize settings: To save battery, dim your screen or use Auto-Brightness and keep Wi-Fi on to use less power compared to cellular data.
- Enable Low Power mode: Activates at 20% or 10% battery level to extend battery life by reducing brightness, performance, and background app activity.
- View battery usage: Check Settings > Battery to see which apps use the most battery and adjust settings like Background App Refresh and Location Services to improve battery life.
- Manage notifications and Airplane Mode: Reduce battery drain from notifications and poor cell coverage by adjusting settings and using Airplane mode.
- Use your head: Don’t leave your phone in the freezer, and don’t leave it on a car’s dashboard on a hot day. Don’t kick your phone with a pair of Doc Martens where the battery is located (don’t kick your phone at all, dude!)...
The iPhone 14 battery uproar
In the summer of 2023 (after less than a year of usage) some iPhone 14 users reported battery health status numbers south of 90%, which was “unacceptable”, as they put it. Reddit has a bunch of similar reports – many of which report problems after updating the iOS 17, although many state that “nothing changes” and that the battery health is not dropping at a faster pace.
The iPhone 14 Pro Max, for example — two team members with essentially the same phone — got vastly different numbers by the time it came to switching out their iPhones. One charged on MagSafe at their desk and bedside, and noticed that their battery health and battery life tanked only a few months into ownership. Another team member only charged the phone at night, plugged into a MacBook Pro — and in the same time period, still saw 100% battery health. It’s good news that Apple has discovered that its new batteries are longer lasting than its old ones — but as always, it will depend on your use, charging habits, and other factors that are often out of your control.
Is there anything to be bitter about?
- iPhone 15 owners who see their battery health degrading despite the latest uplifting news;
- iPhone 14 owners who are of the group reporting battery problems;
- iPhone 14 owners who bought the iPhone 14 AFTER the iPhone 15 was available*.
- iPhone 15 owners at iPhone 14 owners for having (allegedly) better batteries (grow up);
- iPhone 14 owners at iPhone 15 owners: technology evolves, and you can’t expect it to stay the same forever.
Don’t get mad if your iPhriend succeeds
