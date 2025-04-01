iPhone 17 Pro may run on a vastly superior chip compared to iPhone 17 and Galaxy S25
There's a slim chance that this year's Apple iPhone 17 lineup will be underpinned by a 2nm chip.
Previously, it was expected that all iPhone 17 models would run on chips based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)'s third-generation 3nm process, N3P. The iPhone 16 features TSMC's second-generation 3nm (N3E) chips. While generational leaps do result in performance and efficiency gains, they are negligible, especially when compared to shifts to new process nodes.
The production capacity is limited, which is why the standard variant will continue using a 3nm chip. Chips based on the new tech are also going to be more expensive, which seems to explain why the 2nm chip will be reserved for the pricier models.
TSMC's 2nm process is the most advanced semiconductor process available and it offers up to 15 percent higher speed or up to 30 percent improved efficiency compared to 3nm.
DIGITIMES doesn't have a perfect track record, so it's best to take this rumor with a pinch of salt.
Even without a 2nm chip, the iPhone 17 Pro will likely be a major upgrade, thanks to a new rear design with a Pixel-like camera bar, a 48MP periscope camera, and revamped iOS 19.
That said, a 2nm chip could give the phone a huge edge over top Android phones such as Galaxy S25 which feature 3nm chips.
DIGITIMES claims that TSMC will start mass-producing 2nm chips in the second half of the year and the first customer in line will be Apple. The outlet suggests that not only the Pro models but also one of the two standard iPhone 17 variants - likely the Air - will feature a 2nm chip.
The 2nm iPhone 17 chip might be up to 15 percent faster than the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip. | Image Credit - Apple
This is a surprising development, considering analyst Ming-Chi Kuo only recently said that next year's iPhone 18 would be the first Apple phone to have a 2nm chip. Before that, it was said that only the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max would shift to a next-generation chip architecture.
