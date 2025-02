After three years, front design of iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting upgraded

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Digital Chat Station





iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

As opposed to the traditional curved lenses used by the top iPhones of today, metalens is an optical lens that uses nanostructured materials to manipulate light. Since it is flat and light, it will take up less space.Apple will allegedly use metalens for the Face ID system to shrink the size of the Dynamic Island on theAccording to a recent rumor, Apple will also use the metalen technology for the first foldable iPhone's front camera . Per today's leak, the tech may also trickle down to the iPad Pro.Apple's ultimate goal is to put the Face ID system behind the screen, but Digital Chat Station says that it could be several generations before that comes to fruition.An earlier rumor also claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro would feature slimmer bezels.Apple is also said to be contemplating several other changes, including sloping edges , a Pixel-style camera bar , aluminum side rails, and a part-aluminum, part-glass back design.Despite being one of the best phones currently available, the iPhone 16 isn't an exciting update, and Apple is seemingly hoping to change that by introducing design changes this year. Apart from that, thePro is also expected to feature a 48MP periscope camera as well as a 48MP front-facing camera.The company is also likely to introduce its Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge rival, the iPhone 17 Air , this year which will replace the Plus model in the lineup.The series will be powered by A19 chips manufactured on TSMC's upgraded 3nm process and thecould flaunt an in-house modem.