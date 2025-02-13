After three years, front design of iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting upgraded

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

The front of the iPhone has looked largely the same since the iPhone 14 Pro's release in 2022 but that looks set to change with the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Well-known leaker Digital Chat Station has reiterated earlier claims that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will use the metalens technology to make the Dynamic Island, which hasn't changed in size since its debut three years ago, narrower.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will have a floor-to-ceiling metal meta-lens, mainly integrating Face ID Rx and Tx, reducing the thinning structural components, and the size of the smart island will be further reduced; this solution will also be applied to the straight iPad Pro and the folding iPad (another information point).

Guoguo’s ultimate goal is still to have 3D human faces under the screen, but it will take several generations. Now let’s slowly shrink the Smart Island [Guess].  
Digital Chat Station, Machine translation

As opposed to the traditional curved lenses used by the top iPhones of today, metalens is an optical lens that uses nanostructured materials to manipulate light. Since it is flat and light, it will take up less space.

Apple will allegedly use metalens for the Face ID system to shrink the size of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

According to a recent rumor, Apple will also use the metalen technology for the first foldable iPhone's front camera. Per today's leak, the tech may also trickle down to the iPad Pro.

Apple's ultimate goal is to put the Face ID system behind the screen, but Digital Chat Station says that it could be several generations before that comes to fruition.

An earlier rumor also claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro would feature slimmer bezels.

Apple is also said to be contemplating several other changes, including sloping edges, a Pixel-style camera bar, aluminum side rails, and a part-aluminum, part-glass back design.

Despite being one of the best phones currently available, the iPhone 16 isn't an exciting update, and Apple is seemingly hoping to change that by introducing design changes this year. Apart from that, the iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to feature a 48MP periscope camera as well as a 48MP front-facing camera.

The company is also likely to introduce its Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge rival, the iPhone 17 Air, this year which will replace the Plus model in the lineup.

The series will be powered by A19 chips manufactured on TSMC's upgraded 3nm process and the iPhone 17 Air could flaunt an in-house modem.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

