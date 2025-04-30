iPhone 17 Air dummy leak makes the new design feel way too real
Yet another iPhone 17 dummy video shows us what we can expect from the new design by Apple in September. And yet, things are getting real now.
The new design of the iPhone 17 models is getting more and more real with each new dummy unit that gets shown to people. Initially, the controversial new look was revealed in just CAD-based drawings, but now it's starting to take shape.
The video gives us a recap of what is expected, according to rumors and leaks, from the iPhone 17 series. Curiously enough, the dummy unit even looks a little bent, and if this is what the ultra-thin iPhone will be in September, there will be talks about it.
The iPhone 17 Air may be the most interesting one of them all, actually. The super-slim iPhone looks almost half the size of a regular iPhone Pro, as shown in the video.
The iPhone 17 Air may be the thinnest iPhone to date. The phone may measure just 5.6 or something in its thinnest part. The top part housing the camera may be sporting a 'camera bar' design which reminds me of the Google Pixel look. It does look refined and a bit Apple-like here in this dummy unit, but I still find myself comparing it to the Pixel nonetheless.
When it launches, it will face the Galaxy S25 Edge, another slim-chic beauty. The Edge was by teased by Samsung and may launch pretty soon, sporting a similarly-thin profile.
The latest dummy unit shown online looks almost as real as the real thing. The preview of the upcoming phones comes from Sam Kohl's AppleTrack YouTube channel. The YouTuber compares the three models recreating the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max.
The iPhone 17 is basically the most 'normal-looking' of the bunch, looking almost identical to the existing iPhone 16. The other phones from the lineup are sporting the long-rumored camera island redesign which may actually happen just judging by how many instances we have of seeing them like this.
These dummy units look even more realistic than earlier dummy leaks where the dummies are a plastic blue color. This time, these look almost like the real deal, including the camera lenses, that are now painted in a black color almost as if there's a lens in there...
Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air's biggest struggle may be battery life. Earlier, it was rumored it may sport a disappointingly small battery, but newer rumors claim Apple may have found a way to fix this issue. Hopefully, it won't bend as much as one would imagine such a thin device may.
