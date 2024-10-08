Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!

Behold the hot new Apple iPhone 17 Pro color

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Behold the hot new Apple iPhone 17 Pro color
Apple is no stranger to shaking things up with new coloring schemes, even for its more somber iPhone Pro line of handsets that usually comes with less color choices than the plebeian models. 

The Pro and Pro Max iPhones usually come in more subdued colors as would be fitting for Apple's most expensive phones, that are on top of that now selling more than the cheaper models since it managed to successfully fragment each one by specs and appearance.

Get the iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon with Boost Mobile

The latest AI-enhanced iPhone 16 Pro is available at Amazon. The smartphone arrives for less than $1, provided that you pick a wireless service plan by Boost Mobile ($65/mo) and activate your device.
$1000 off (100%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon with Boost Mobile

Go Pro Max this fall with style and choose the supreme iPhone 16 Pro Max. The latest ultra-premium iOS smartphone is available at Amazon The device sells for under $1 with Boost Mobile, plan and activation required ($70.55/mo).
$1200 off (100%)
Pre-order at Amazon

The iPhone 16 colors, for that matter, comes in a rainbow of exploding hues this year that are the envy of those who insist on carrying their handset with a case. They are ready for every taste and occasion, as they include ultramarine, teal, and even a jolly pink color.


That same teal hue could very well be coming to the iPhone 17 Pro next year, according to credible leaker Majin Bu. They've been sent three internal color codes, over which Apple is reportedly contemplating for the iPhone 17 Pro.

First in line is the #004349 code, which stands for Teal Titanium.


Then comes color code #4f00b7, for Green Titanium.


Finally, it's the #003800 or Dark Green Titanium, which would be something vaguely reminiscent to a color that Apple already had on the Pro line of phones way back in iPhone 13 Pro times when it was called Alpine Green.


Apple is reportedly leaning towards the Teal Titanium hue, as it already has a teal iPhone 16 in its roster that is proving novel and popular with buyers. 

Our money is on the #004349 color code in Apple's palette as the green would be too flashy for the $1,000 iPhone 17 Pro model, while the dark green is too ordinary, plus Apple has already done something similar.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless