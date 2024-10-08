Behold the hot new Apple iPhone 17 Pro color
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Apple is no stranger to shaking things up with new coloring schemes, even for its more somber iPhone Pro line of handsets that usually comes with less color choices than the plebeian models.
The Pro and Pro Max iPhones usually come in more subdued colors as would be fitting for Apple's most expensive phones, that are on top of that now selling more than the cheaper models since it managed to successfully fragment each one by specs and appearance.
The iPhone 16 colors, for that matter, comes in a rainbow of exploding hues this year that are the envy of those who insist on carrying their handset with a case. They are ready for every taste and occasion, as they include ultramarine, teal, and even a jolly pink color.
Image credit – Apple
That same teal hue could very well be coming to the iPhone 17 Pro next year, according to credible leaker Majin Bu. They've been sent three internal color codes, over which Apple is reportedly contemplating for the iPhone 17 Pro.
First in line is the #004349 code, which stands for Teal Titanium.
Teal iPhone 17 Pro | Image credit – Majin Bu
Then comes color code #4f00b7, for Green Titanium.
Green iPhone 17 Pro | Image credit – Majin Bu
Finally, it's the #003800 or Dark Green Titanium, which would be something vaguely reminiscent to a color that Apple already had on the Pro line of phones way back in iPhone 13 Pro times when it was called Alpine Green.
Dark Green Titanium iPhone 17 Pro | Image credit – Majin Bu
Apple is reportedly leaning towards the Teal Titanium hue, as it already has a teal iPhone 16 in its roster that is proving novel and popular with buyers.
Our money is on the #004349 color code in Apple's palette as the green would be too flashy for the $1,000 iPhone 17 Pro model, while the dark green is too ordinary, plus Apple has already done something similar.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: