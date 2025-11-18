Amazon's amazing new Motorola Razr (2024) deal will make you wonder how affordable can foldables get
At least for the foreseeable future, I don't think you'll be able to get a foldable at a lower price.
If you still feel like foldable devices are out of reach for most "typical" smartphone buyers, the Motorola Razr (2024) is here today to prove you wrong and rock your world all at the same time.
Released in, well, 2024 at a $699.99 list price, this undeniably beautiful Android-powered clamshell with a massive 6.9-inch primary screen and a more than respectable 3.6-inch cover display in tow can be currently had for a whopping $315 less than that.
What's the catch, you ask? Well, just like Amazon's unprecedented Moto G Stylus (2025) deal available today, this is also exclusively aimed at Prime members, at least for the time being. My hunch is that the unlocked Razr (2024) will go (at least) 315 bucks off its regular price for all Amazon shoppers once the e-commerce giant's big Black Friday Week sale starts on Thursday, November 20.
But that's little more than an educated guess, and the never-before-seen discount could well go away at some point today or tomorrow and not return until later this holiday season. If that happens, of course, you can always "settle" for Motorola's first-party Razr (2024) deal, which only slashes $300 off that aforementioned $699.99 list price while adding some major extra sweeteners in the form of free earbuds and a smartwatch.
This is such a stylish foldable for that crazy low price... | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
If you think you need those kinds of gifts before Christmas (and who doesn't?), that offer might just feel even more compelling, making the Razr (2024) the best foldable out there in terms of its value for your money... despite a few glaring flaws and disadvantages compared to the Razr Plus (2024), as well as this year's Motorola Razr trio.
No, you're obviously not looking at a screamer here, with that MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor likely to prove a problem for many power users, but the two screens detailed above, the 256GB internal storage space, hefty 4,200mAh battery capable of charging at 30 and 15W speeds with and without a wire respectively, and the gorgeous design will definitely seal the deal for folks who can't afford a Razr (2025) or Razr Plus (2025), let alone a Razr Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.
