Powerful Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is an epic $300 off right now

A person holds the Razr Ultra (2025) half-folded in their hand.
It won’t be long before Black Friday, the biggest shopping event of the year, goes live. And while you should certainly expect many epic deals on various Android phones, we’d say Motorola’s latest high-end flip phone is easily worth grabbing immediately.

How so? Well, the Razr Ultra has plunged under $1,000 once again, allowing you to save $300 on the 512GB variant. Although this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this generous discount, it has been almost a month since it last went live at Amazon. And since there’s no way to tell whether this mighty foldable will get any cheaper when Black Friday Week kicks off, why risk missing out when it’s already much more affordable?

The Razr Ultra (2025) is $300 off right now

$300 off (23%)
The Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) has received a rare $300 discount at Amazon before Black Friday. That brings the powerful and stylish flip to a much cheaper price. If you don't want to wait for the holiday shopping spree, now's a great time to save!
Featuring Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under the hood, this clamshell foldable easily beats the Galaxy Z Flip 7 when it comes to raw horsepower. Not convinced? Check out how it compares to Samsung’s stylish option via our Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra review.

Fast-loading apps and a smooth daily experience are important, but so is display quality. Motorola delivers plenty on this front as well. You get vivid colors, excellent brightness, and up to a 165Hz refresh rate. As for size, the cover display measures 4 inches (just a tad smaller than the Z Flip 7), and a splendid 7-inch main display.

This Motorola phone is no slouch when it comes to capturing memories. In fact, as you can see in our Razr Ultra review, it delivers fantastic photos in various settings. And sure, its 50MP main and 50MP ultra-wide lenses tend to capture slightly warmer colors, but that’s certainly not a drawback.

Here’s the bottom line: the Razr Ultra (2025) is easily the best flip phone Motorola has ever released. With a flagship processor, premium design, gorgeous displays, and solid camera performance, it gives you everything you can possibly need. Plus, it’s now $300 more affordable with Amazon’s early Black Friday offer.

