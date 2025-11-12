Powerful Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is an epic $300 off right now
It's not often that you can save so much on this Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Android phones, we’d say Motorola’s latest high-end flip phone is easily worth grabbing immediately.It won’t be long before Black Friday, the biggest shopping event of the year, goes live. And while you should certainly expect many epic deals on various
Featuring Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under the hood, this clamshell foldable easily beats the Galaxy Z Flip 7 when it comes to raw horsepower. Not convinced? Check out how it compares to Samsung’s stylish option via our Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra review.
This Motorola phone is no slouch when it comes to capturing memories. In fact, as you can see in our Razr Ultra review, it delivers fantastic photos in various settings. And sure, its 50MP main and 50MP ultra-wide lenses tend to capture slightly warmer colors, but that’s certainly not a drawback.
Here’s the bottom line: the Razr Ultra (2025) is easily the best flip phone Motorola has ever released. With a flagship processor, premium design, gorgeous displays, and solid camera performance, it gives you everything you can possibly need. Plus, it’s now $300 more affordable with Amazon’s early Black Friday offer.
How so? Well, the Razr Ultra has plunged under $1,000 once again, allowing you to save $300 on the 512GB variant. Although this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this generous discount, it has been almost a month since it last went live at Amazon. And since there’s no way to tell whether this mighty foldable will get any cheaper when Black Friday Week kicks off, why risk missing out when it’s already much more affordable?
Featuring Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under the hood, this clamshell foldable easily beats the Galaxy Z Flip 7 when it comes to raw horsepower. Not convinced? Check out how it compares to Samsung’s stylish option via our Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra review.
Fast-loading apps and a smooth daily experience are important, but so is display quality. Motorola delivers plenty on this front as well. You get vivid colors, excellent brightness, and up to a 165Hz refresh rate. As for size, the cover display measures 4 inches (just a tad smaller than the Z Flip 7), and a splendid 7-inch main display.
Here’s the bottom line: the Razr Ultra (2025) is easily the best flip phone Motorola has ever released. With a flagship processor, premium design, gorgeous displays, and solid camera performance, it gives you everything you can possibly need. Plus, it’s now $300 more affordable with Amazon’s early Black Friday offer.
Follow us on Google News
12 Nov, 2025Powerful Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is an epic $300 off right now
11 Nov, 2025Grab the stylish Razr+ (2025) with a huge $300 discount
07 Nov, 2025Save a hefty $300 on the Razr (2024) and score $400 in gifts with this epic deal
05 Nov, 2025This Razr+ (2024) deal is insane — grab $800 in total savings
31 Oct, 2025Best Buy makes the powerful Motorola Razr+ (2024) an unbeatable value king at $500 off
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: