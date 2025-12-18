The Motorola Razr+ (2025) is an unmissable bargain at $300 off plus gift
Now's the time to save big on this gorgeous flip phone!
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Razr Ultra (2025)? The Razr+ (2025) could be the perfect alternative, especially with this Motorola.com deal. Right now, you can get this premium device for $300 off, landing it at just $699.99. On top of that, you receive a free Moto Tag, saving you an extra $29.99.Looking for a high-class flip phone but don’t want to spend too much on the
Although this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever come across, it’s still a solid bargain you shouldn’t ignore. The handset checks a lot of boxes for the current price, featuring a gorgeous design and a large 4-inch OLED display. With a superb refresh rate of up to 165Hz, it delivers an excellent scrolling experience. The main screen is just as premium, measuring 6.9 inches.
When it comes to performance, this Android phone handles everyday tasks like a breeze. Expect a buttery-smooth experience with casual browsing, streaming, and more. However, its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip is no powerhouse, so it’s much less capable than its Razr Ultra relative.
Like most flagship phones in 2025, this fella also boasts some exciting AI features. Moto AI packs Catch me up, Pay attention, Remember this, and other nice extras to make your life much easier.
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Although this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever come across, it’s still a solid bargain you shouldn’t ignore. The handset checks a lot of boxes for the current price, featuring a gorgeous design and a large 4-inch OLED display. With a superb refresh rate of up to 165Hz, it delivers an excellent scrolling experience. The main screen is just as premium, measuring 6.9 inches.
When it comes to performance, this Android phone handles everyday tasks like a breeze. Expect a buttery-smooth experience with casual browsing, streaming, and more. However, its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip is no powerhouse, so it’s much less capable than its Razr Ultra relative.
As you can see from our Razr+ (2025) review, it’s also very capable on the camera front. It captures photos with amazing auto HDR and solid sharpness. Colors look lovely as well, even if they sometimes turn out a bit warmer than usual. Spec-wise, it has a 50MP main unit and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens.
Like most flagship phones in 2025, this fella also boasts some exciting AI features. Moto AI packs Catch me up, Pay attention, Remember this, and other nice extras to make your life much easier.
All things considered, the Razr+ (2025) is a solid choice for just about any flip phone enthusiast. It might not have the best chip or come with years and years of software updates. But for most users, it checks all the right boxes: solid displays, premium design, and great everyday performance. And now, it’s also much more affordable than usual! Grab yours and save $300 at Motorola.
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