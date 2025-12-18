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The Motorola Razr+ (2025) is an unmissable bargain at $300 off plus gift

Now's the time to save big on this gorgeous flip phone!

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A close-up of the Razr+ (2025) being held unfolded by a person.
View now at Motorola
Looking for a high-class flip phone but don’t want to spend too much on the Razr Ultra (2025)? The Razr+ (2025) could be the perfect alternative, especially with this Motorola.com deal. Right now, you can get this premium device for $300 off, landing it at just $699.99. On top of that, you receive a free Moto Tag, saving you an extra $29.99.

Razr+ (2025): $300 off + Moto Tag for free

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) is now going for a massive $300 off its original price. With its premium design and solid everyday experience, it's a great pick for many. To make it even more tempting, it comes with a Moto Tag at no extra cost, saving you an extra $29.99.
Buy at Motorola

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Although this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever come across, it’s still a solid bargain you shouldn’t ignore. The handset checks a lot of boxes for the current price, featuring a gorgeous design and a large 4-inch OLED display. With a superb refresh rate of up to 165Hz, it delivers an excellent scrolling experience. The main screen is just as premium, measuring 6.9 inches.

When it comes to performance, this Android phone handles everyday tasks like a breeze. Expect a buttery-smooth experience with casual browsing, streaming, and more. However, its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip is no powerhouse, so it’s much less capable than its Razr Ultra relative.

As you can see from our Razr+ (2025) review, it’s also very capable on the camera front. It captures photos with amazing auto HDR and solid sharpness. Colors look lovely as well, even if they sometimes turn out a bit warmer than usual. Spec-wise, it has a 50MP main unit and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens.

Like most flagship phones in 2025, this fella also boasts some exciting AI features. Moto AI packs Catch me up, Pay attention, Remember this, and other nice extras to make your life much easier.

All things considered, the Razr+ (2025) is a solid choice for just about any flip phone enthusiast. It might not have the best chip or come with years and years of software updates. But for most users, it checks all the right boxes: solid displays, premium design, and great everyday performance. And now, it’s also much more affordable than usual! Grab yours and save $300 at Motorola.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

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Motorola RAZR - Deals History
121 stories
05 Feb, 2026
Brilliant new bargain pairs the Motorola Razr Ultra with three gifts worth $650
03 Feb, 2026
Score $450 off the superb Razr+ (2024) with this Motorola deal
12 Jan, 2026
The best Razr Ultra promo is back at the Motorola Store
18 Dec, 2025
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) is an unmissable bargain at $300 off plus gift
04 Dec, 2025
Budget Razr (2025) gem plunges to its best price ever
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