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The world-class Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are surprisingly affordable... for a limited time

If you hurry, you can get some of the best wireless earbuds in the world for just $116.99... in refurbished condition.

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Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
While I fully realize many of you might be generally opposed to buying pre-owned earbuds and headphones for... fairly obvious reasons, there are certain situations in which I believe you should at least consider making an exception to your unwritten rule or principle. For instance, when the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are on sale at a huge 61 percent discount in "certified refurbished" condition.

As refurbs go, this is clearly the closest you'll get to purchasing a brand-new product without paying the full $299 price... or the $100 less than that currently charged by Amazon. "Professionally" refurbished by "the experts at Bose", the cheaper-than-ever QC Ultra buds should look as good as new and work flawlessly, shipping in a new white box that's not the original retail packaging, but that "still works perfectly for gifting."

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

$116 99
$299
True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Immersive Audio, Spatial Audio, CustomTune Technology, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint Connectivity, Black Color, Certified Refurbished Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Expired

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

$99 off (33%)
True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Immersive Audio, Spatial Audio, CustomTune Technology, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint Connectivity, Black Color
Buy at Amazon

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Woot's marketing propaganda aside, it's definitely worth mentioning that the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds available for $116.99 instead of that $299 list price will come with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, so in my opinion, there's really no reason to cough up 83 bucks more on Amazon just for the extra peace of mind provided by a technically new product.

Now, are these the best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2025 almost 2026? Certainly not after the release of the aptly (and annoyingly) named Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen). But their "world-class" active noise cancellation remains a joy to behold experience, and the spatial audio is pretty hard to beat at only 117 bucks.

The 6-hour battery life rating is... also not bad for such a premium-sounding, premium-looking, and remarkably lightweight pair of earbuds, and it's definitely impressive that you can get up to two hours of additional play time with just a quick 20-minute charge. Compared to Apple's fancy (and costly) new AirPods Pro 3, these bad boys lack live translation and heart rate monitoring functionality... while holding an important advantage in their native support for both iPhones and Android handsets.

Technically set to run until January 17, 2026, Woot's totally irresistible and presumably unbeatable Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds deal could well go away a lot sooner if enough of you bargain hunters out there have anything left over in your bank accounts after Christmas. So, yes, you should probably hurry and pull the trigger before it's too late.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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