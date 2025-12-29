Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Google and Verizon being investigated for fraud by the US government

The DOJ believes that federal contractors who pursued DEI policies committed fraud.

26comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon Google
google verizon investigation by doj for fraud
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a fraud investigation into numerous companies, including Alphabet’s Google and Verizon, for running Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs while doing work for the government, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Google and Verizon are being investigated under the False Claims Act


The False Claims Act (FCA) mandates that entities that mislead the government by submitting false records, dodging payments, or overcharging must pay triple the government's losses, plus additional fines.

Recommended For You

The DOJ, under the Trump administration, asserts that companies that considered diversity when hiring while holding a federal contract committed fraud against the government, putting them on the hook for damages. Officials argue that by pursuing DEI policies, these companies violated their obligations to the government.

The DOJ has reportedly asked Google, Verizon, and many other companies for documents and information about their workplace programs.

Recommended For You

The FCA has never previously been used to enforce compliance with such policy objectives.

Google and Verizon have rolled back DEI programs


The government is going after companies that failed to rescind DEI policies following President Trump's executive order, which aimed to end what the administration characterizes as illegal discrimination in favor of merit-based opportunities.

While both Google and Verizon eventually scrapped their DEI policies —Google in early February and Verizon in May — the administration appears to be targeting them because they didn't comply swiftly enough. Trump launched a crackdown on DEI programs on his first day in office, January 20.

Do Google and Verizon deserve to be penalized for not rolling back DEI soon enough?
Yeah, discrimination is illegal.
47.22%
No, they have ended the programs.
18.69%
No, they were complying with the previous administration.
34.1%
1616 Votes

No precedent


Given the unprecedented interpretation of the FCA, the outcome of these investigations remains uncertain. Should the DOJ proceed with a lawsuit, it will have a hard time proving that the government was intentionally defrauded. However, if the DOJ prevails, the financial implications will be huge for the affected companies. The blow will especially be brutal for Verizon, which is already reeling from the effects of three straight quarters of customer losses and is scrambling to stage a turnaround. 

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (26)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
T-Mobile is changing how it caps 5G usage for certain users
T-Mobile is changing how it caps 5G usage for certain users
Samsung confirms a Galaxy S26 Ultra camera bug and rushes out a fix
Samsung confirms a Galaxy S26 Ultra camera bug and rushes out a fix
The Galaxy Z Wide Fold's screen ratio just leaked in new images, and it's no accident
The Galaxy Z Wide Fold's screen ratio just leaked in new images, and it's no accident

Latest News

Android and iPhone users warned by FBI that certain apps are a security risk
Android and iPhone users warned by FBI that certain apps are a security risk
Samsung is selling every Galaxy Tab S11 model at an outstanding $150 discount all of a sudden
Samsung is selling every Galaxy Tab S11 model at an outstanding $150 discount all of a sudden
Premium-looking Garmin Venu 3S gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Premium-looking Garmin Venu 3S gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Insider calls rumored sabotage by Apple “nonsense”
Insider calls rumored sabotage by Apple “nonsense”
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless