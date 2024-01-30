Motorola Razr Plus (2024) release date predictions, price, specs, and expected upgrades

Jump to section:

Last year Motorola released the Razr Plus, which became the company's high-end foldable phone , launched alongside the more affordable Motorola Razr. The premium model came with a massive cover display that offered a comprehensive level of interaction and useful features.





This year we expect to see a 2024 version of the Razr Plus, information for which is so far rather scarce. For now, all we have to go on is a statement by a company official and a leaked render of what allegedly is a version of the new Razr Plus for Verizon





The most significant improvements that are expected at the moment are a much more powerful chipset than before, increase in display brightness, longer software support, and more. Here you will find all the leaks, rumors, and reports related to the upcoming Motorola Razr Plus (2024), so read on to know what to expect!





Motorola Razr Plus (2024) summary:

Almost identical design as predecessor

Same starting price

Brighter displays

New processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Faster wireless charging

Longer software support

Improvements in video stabilization and HDR performance

June 2024 release



Motorola Razr Plus (2024) news













Probable announcement: Sometime in early June, 2024

Probable market release: Late June



Typical Release Schedule: The truth is that Motorola is yet to settle on a dedicated release schedule for its Razr flip phones. Each generation since the original (in the modern age) Razr phone was announced in a different month from the rest.





Significance of Release : The foldable phone market is continuously growing, and the Razr series is Motorola's way of capitalizing on that growth in buyer interest. Let's also not forget that there is a kind of legacy here, which Motorola is almost obligated to keep alive. Here's to hoping that it does much more than that though, like the 2023 Razr models gave us hope it will.





Why This Matters: If you are interested in getting a foldable phone , then it is a good idea to know the time schedule of all the major foldable phone releases. For the US that means Samsung, Google, OnePlus and, of course, Motorola. This way you know when you can compare the models you are most looking forward to.





Motorola Razr Plus (2024) price





Current Expectations: Motorola worked hard to reduce the price of its high-end foldable phone , especially given the fact that the first two generations came with an outrageous price tag that did not correspond to the Razr's spec sheet. Last year, the Razr Plus went for an even $1,000, and we fully expect the company to stick to that price with the Razr Plus in 2024.



When do Motorola Razr Plus (2024) pre-orders start: As you have seen from the release schedule of the Motorola Razr throughout the years, anything date-related is quite chaotic. That said, last year pre-orders for the Razr Plus opened a week before the phone entered retail stores.



What This Means For You: If the price really does remain $1,000 you have a choice to make between the Razr Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, but that choice would be heavily impacted if Motorola somehow manages to lower the price down even by $100. As for the pre-orders, there are often perks that come with pre-ordering a device, so it's good to know when the pre-sale period opens up.



Motorola Razr Plus (2024) name





Might stay the same, might not: Motorola is one of those tech companies that likes to change the naming of its devices often, not to mention the region-specific names the company uses for its phones (Razr Plus in US vs Razr ** Ultra in EU). With that said, a leaked render revealed that Motorola intends to continue calling its premium foldable "Razr+ (or Razr Plus)" in 2024. One thing is for sure though, the Razr moniker is going nowhere.



Motorola Razr Plus (2024) camera

What's new : The Razr Plus from 2023 came with a camera system that was for all intents and purposes pretty good. That being said, it had a couple of significant setbacks and those were its poor stabilization and HDR performance, both of which the competition was obviously better at. So, if there are any upgrades, we are hoping they are focused on these two issues.

How likely is the addition of a third camera: Frankly, highly unlikely. Clamshell phones are not really ideal for jamming three cameras at the back, as there simply isn't much space for that to happen. So, don't expect a dedicated telephoto camera and high-quality zoom photos. Although, a new main sensor might allow for at least a 2x sensor crop mode to somewhat help with that setback.





New main camera: There's a good likelihood that Motorola will include a new main camera with the Razr Plus in 2024. If not, at the very least we expect some alterations to help with the HDR and image stabilization issues we mentioned earlier.



Motorola Razr Plus (2024) storage





Current Status : Unfortunately, unlike its Chinese counterpart, the Motorola Razr Plus from 2023 came with only the 8/256GB memory and storage combination in the US. In China the phone was also available in 8/256GB and 12/512GB.



Storage Expectations: For now, there hasn't been any information to indicate the 2024 model would have more options with higher storage in the US, and if we were to take a wild guess it would be that this part of the spec sheet won't change.



Pixel 9 expected storage versions :

256GB





Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Design Changes

Current Status: Motorola added a gorgeous and useful external display with the Razr Plus from last year, which made the phone stand out from the rest of the pack. Even after the Galaxy Z Flip 5 came along, the cover screen on the Razr Plus offered much more in terms of features and use in comparison. The phone is also popular for its barely visible crease on the inner display, which is something Samsung is still struggling with on its Z Flip series.

Early Renders: We now have a render of what is allegedly the next version of the Razr Plus for Verizon . Looking at the render, it appears that the design is mostly unchanged.

What This Means for You : You know what to expect, so you can figure out early on whether you would like the phone's looks. You can even go into a store and check out last year's model knowing that it would probably be a very similar experience.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) display

Higher Brightness: So far there hasn't been any news specifically related to the displays of the Razr Plus (2024), but the given the increase in screen brightness that's been happening the past year or so in the phone industry, there is a good chance Motorola will add this as an upgrade with its new high-end foldable.

Slimmer Bezels: Now, the leaked renders don't show any reduction of the bezel size, but this is one area where we are hoping to change for the better with the new Razr Plus.



How would these upgrades be beneficial: A higher brightness would make the 2024 Razr Plus easier to use outdoors or in bright environments in general. It is a simple but very noticeable upgrade. The slimmer bezels, on the other hand, are not that important of a change, but they also typically mean a slight increase in the display's size or a slight decrease of the phone's body.





Motorola Razr Plus (2024) battery

Anticipation : The 2023 Razr Plus packed a 3,800 mAh battery inside, and it did very well in our battery tests. There is the possibility that Motorola will include a slightly larger battery, but the phone simply does not have enough space for any big jumps in battery size.

Expected Battery Size

What It Means for You: The Razr Plus (2024) will more likely than not be perfectly capable of lasting you a full day of use, just like its predecessor.

Charging Speed

Likely Improvements: We are yet to hear any news about the charging speed of the new Razr Plus. That said, with the new Qi2 wireless charging technology coming into the picture in 2024, there is some chance it will be featured.

Real-World Advantage: Qi2 does not inherently improve the charging speed, rather, its befit comes in the form of magnets which would enable numerous new charging accessories, similar to Apple's MagSafe. That said, we still expect a jump in the wireless charging speeds, as the current model only supports up to 5W.

Will there be a charger in the box? Motorola did include a charger with the last Razr Plus, so we expect the new model to also come with one. It is a 30W charger that matches perfectly the 30W max charging speeds via a cable. For the 2023 version that meant you could go from zero to 32% in 15 minutes, and 65% in 30 minutes.



Motorola Razr Plus (2024) features and software





Longer Software Support : With Samsung starting to bump its years of software support to 7 years, the pressure is higher than ever on other manufacturers such as Motorola, which offered only 3 years with last year's Razr Plus. We are hoping to see at the very least 4 years of support for the 2024 edition of the Razr Plus, and we genuinely think we will. If the company does increase this update window to 4 years, that would take the new Razr Plus up to Android 18.

AI enters the Razr scene: As 2024 is shaping up to be the year where AI is the main source of phone improvements, the Razr Plus (2024) is rumored to also come with a set of its own AI quirks and features. This comes from Lenovo (which owns Motorola) China's head of mobile devices Chen Jin who wrote this on China's Weibo social-media platform.



Current Software Innovations of Android 14





Regional preferences

New battery information

Monochrome themes

Lock screen customization

Generative AI wallpapers

Android camera as webcam

Enhanced PIN security

Improved magnification

More control over font size

Hearing aids improvements and flash notifications





Motorola Razr Plus (2024) hardware and specs





Current Anticipation : Given the talk about AI having a vital role in the 2024 Motorola Razr Plus, it is safe presume that the phone would come with a chipset which can support such features. For now, the suspicion is that chipset would be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 . As for RAM, we expect the same 8GB.

What's In It For You : With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on board, the new Razr Plus would have a massive jump in performance compared to its predecessor. However, given how thin its two halves are, it could have some overheating issues, or at the very least it won't be ideal for intense gaming. The more powerful chipset could also result in a drop of the overall battery life.





Should I wait for the Motorola Razr Plus (2024)?





Why You Should Wait: In case you are rocking rocking an older flip phone that goes back by 2 or more years, the new Razr Plus can be a noticeable and worthwhile upgrade. A powerful processor, AI implementation, and larger cover display are all improvements that will improve your daily experience with the phone in a way that would be impactful.



