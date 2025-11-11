Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Grab the stylish Razr+ (2025) with a huge $300 discount

Don't wait for Black Friday and save big on this stylish foldable right away.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Razr+ (2025) placed half-folded on an outdoor iron staircase.
Black Friday is going live soon, but you can already save big on some of the best clamshell foldables from Motorola. One standout offer at the official store, for instance, gives you $300 off the Razr+ (2025). Yep, the Motorola Store has already kicked off its holiday savings, slashing this ultra-stylish flip to $699.99.

Save $300 on the Razr+ (2025)

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) might not be your top choice at its standard price, but it's now down $300 at the official store, making it an incredibly smart choice. With its premium design, solid overall performance and superb displays, it's definitely worth a look at 30% off.
Buy at Motorola

Is this the best price we’ve ever come across? Actually, no. Amazon briefly launched an even more generous discount ($400 off) last month, but it’s nowhere to be seen today. And with no guarantee whether this Razr will get any cheaper once the e-commerce giant’s Black Friday Week begins this November 20, we’d say this promo is definitely worth your attention.

Sure, this year’s Razr+ doesn’t look and feel that much different from its predecessor. But we wouldn’t call that a bad thing. After all, this bad boy is among the sleekest and most premium-looking foldables around.

Then again, it’s not all about the looks — you also need a solid performance to make this fella a worthwhile choice. Sure, it may not fully justify the $999.99 MSRP given the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and identical cameras, but at $699.99, it’s a strong value.

With a 6.9-inch main OLED panel, blazing-fast 165Hz refresh rate, and excellent brightness levels, this Android phone offers premium visuals. The cover screen is another highlight. It measures 4 inches and provides multiple customizations and access to various mini versions of your apps.

Under the hood, this fella is unchanged from the Razr+ (2024). That’s to say, you’re getting a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, paired with 12GB RAM. While it’s less capable than the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Razr Ultra, this bad boy still gives you a lag-free daily experience.

Consider also the 50MP main sensor and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, which capture vivid photos with plenty of detail. All of that makes the Razr+ (2025) a solid pick for clamshell foldable fans — especially when it’s down $300!

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15168 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Motorola RAZR - Deals History
114 stories
11 Nov, 2025
Grab the stylish Razr+ (2025) with a huge $300 discount
07 Nov, 2025
Save a hefty $300 on the Razr (2024) and score $400 in gifts with this epic deal
05 Nov, 2025
This Razr+ (2024) deal is insane — grab $800 in total savings
31 Oct, 2025
Best Buy makes the powerful Motorola Razr+ (2024) an unbeatable value king at $500 off Black Friday 2025 comes early for foldable shoppers with half-off Motorola Razr (2024) deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)

Latest News

Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless