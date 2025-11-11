Grab the stylish Razr+ (2025) with a huge $300 discount
Don't wait for Black Friday and save big on this stylish foldable right away.
Black Friday is going live soon, but you can already save big on some of the best clamshell foldables from Motorola. One standout offer at the official store, for instance, gives you $300 off the Razr+ (2025). Yep, the Motorola Store has already kicked off its holiday savings, slashing this ultra-stylish flip to $699.99.
Is this the best price we’ve ever come across? Actually, no. Amazon briefly launched an even more generous discount ($400 off) last month, but it’s nowhere to be seen today. And with no guarantee whether this Razr will get any cheaper once the e-commerce giant’s Black Friday Week begins this November 20, we’d say this promo is definitely worth your attention.
Then again, it’s not all about the looks — you also need a solid performance to make this fella a worthwhile choice. Sure, it may not fully justify the $999.99 MSRP given the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and identical cameras, but at $699.99, it’s a strong value.
Under the hood, this fella is unchanged from the Razr+ (2024). That’s to say, you’re getting a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, paired with 12GB RAM. While it’s less capable than the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Razr Ultra, this bad boy still gives you a lag-free daily experience.
Consider also the 50MP main sensor and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, which capture vivid photos with plenty of detail. All of that makes the Razr+ (2025) a solid pick for clamshell foldable fans — especially when it’s down $300!
Sure, this year’s Razr+ doesn’t look and feel that much different from its predecessor. But we wouldn’t call that a bad thing. After all, this bad boy is among the sleekest and most premium-looking foldables around.
With a 6.9-inch main OLED panel, blazing-fast 165Hz refresh rate, and excellent brightness levels, this Android phone offers premium visuals. The cover screen is another highlight. It measures 4 inches and provides multiple customizations and access to various mini versions of your apps.
