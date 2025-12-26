Verizon has big plans for Highway 101 commuters
You can expect new cell towers soon – and fewer dropped calls.
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Better mobile coverage along a busy stretch of Highway 101 could soon be on the way. Verizon is seeking approval to upgrade an existing wireless site near the Marin-Sonoma border.
Marin County planners are reviewing an application from Verizon to replace two existing cell towers with taller structures on a hillside east of Highway 101 near the Marin-Sonoma county line. The project site sits on a 465-acre property.
The existing installation consists of two light gray poles topped with rectangular antenna arrays, enclosed by chain-link fencing. Verizon's contractor described the site as a very small footprint within a large working cattle ranch, with homes and agricultural buildings located far from the towers. The primary function of the site is to provide coverage along Highway 101, rather than serve nearby residential areas.
Highway 101 is a key route for commuters and travelers, and spotty cell service can be more than just annoying.
Replacing two existing towers
Marin County planners are reviewing an application from Verizon to replace two existing cell towers with taller structures on a hillside east of Highway 101 near the Marin-Sonoma county line. The project site sits on a 465-acre property.
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The proposal would swap out two current steel towers for new versions that are about 21 feet taller, while keeping them in the same location. In addition to the tower replacements, Verizon is requesting permission to replace six antennas, install two new concrete foundations, and add supporting wireless equipment.
County planner Kristin Drumm, who is overseeing the review, said the wireless facility was originally approved in 1997. The site is visible from Highway 101, located north of the Redwood Landfill and Recycling Center and just south of San Antonio Creek near the county boundary.
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The contractor explained that cell towers operate as part of a network, with coverage areas typically spanning between 2 and 5 miles depending on terrain and signal frequency.
How is your cell service on Highway 101 right now?
It is solid most of the time.
22.58%
It is hit or miss, with frequent dead spots.
29.03%
It is bad. Dropped calls and no signal are common.
20.97%
I can't say, I don't use my phone while driving there.
27.42%
Fewer dropped calls
Image by PhoneArena
Highway 101 is a key route for commuters and travelers, and spotty cell service can be more than just annoying.
Weak signals and dropped calls make it harder to use maps, call for help, or stay connected, and those problems hit thousands of drivers who use the highway every day. The planned upgrades are meant to smooth out those dead zones.
A safety report filed with the county says risky exposure levels would only be possible within about 76 feet directly in front of the antennas. Past that point, signal exposure stays well below the Federal Communications Commission's toughest limits for the public.
A safety report filed with the county says risky exposure levels would only be possible within about 76 feet directly in front of the antennas. Past that point, signal exposure stays well below the Federal Communications Commission's toughest limits for the public.
Since the antennas sit high on poles and are out of reach, the overall risk to people passing by is considered very low.
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