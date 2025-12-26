Verizon has big plans for Highway 101 commuters

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon





Since the antennas sit high on poles and are out of reach, the overall risk to people passing by is considered very low.

Since the antennas sit high on poles and are out of reach, the overall risk to people passing by is considered very low.

Weak signals and dropped calls make it harder to use maps, call for help, or stay connected, and those problems hit thousands of drivers who use the highway every day. The planned upgrades are meant to smooth out those dead zones.A safety report filed with the county says risky exposure levels would only be possible within about 76 feet directly in front of the antennas. Past that point, signal exposure stays well below the Federal Communications Commission's toughest limits for the public.