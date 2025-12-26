Looking for a long-lasting budget phone? Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A07 5G is worth watching

Image Credit: Samsung





Quite a big battery





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Recommended For You A 5000 mAh battery is good enough to keep the device running for at least two days with normal usage, but the extra 1000 mAh will definitely help the 5G model offer a few additional hours of battery life. However, it's also worth noting that 5G consumes more power than 4G , especially when a 5G tower isn't located close to your area. So, the extra capacity will certainly help the device compensate for the additional power that the 5G network consumes..





Apart from the battery, nothing major seems to be changing between the Galaxy A07 5G and its predecessor, the Galaxy A06 5G . The upcoming handset was recently spotted on the Geekbench database, revealing that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, similar to the A06 5G.

A few other details revealed by the Geekbench listing include Wi‑Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, as well as the availability of a 4 GB variant. The Galaxy A06 5G also came in a 6 GB RAM variant, so it wouldn't be surprising if Samsung offers that option in its successor too.





What's your priority in a budget smartphone? Good battery life. 23.81% Sufficient performance. 50% Multi-year software updates. 19.05% Adequate storage. 7.14% Vote 42 Votes

A few more upgrades were definitely needed



Samsung's S and Z series smartphones often dominate the headlines, but it's hard to ignore the huge demand for the Galaxy A0x devices as well. In fact,



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Samsung's S and Z series smartphones often dominate the headlines, but it's hard to ignore the huge demand for the Galaxy A0x devices as well. In fact, research has found that the Galaxy A06 5G is one of the best-selling smartphones of 2025, outperforming even some top flagship models like the iPhone 17 Pro Max . The Galaxy makers would be looking to achieve a similar level of success with its successor, the A07 5G, which is most likely to be released in January 2026.

I'm really impressed with the addition of a slightly larger battery in the 5G variant, but I was also hoping for upgrades in other areas as well. For instance, instead of sticking with the same SoC as last year's model, Samsung could have opted for something faster, like the Exynos 1330 or Exynos 1380. Nonetheless, a bigger battery will help the phone last a few extra hours – a capability users mainly look forward to in an entry-level device.

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