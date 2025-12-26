Is Samsung considering a Galaxy Z TriFold 2? Here’s what’s happening behind the scenes
Will we get to see a Galaxy Z TriFold 2? Will it be anytime soon?
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Now that the Galaxy Z TriFold is out, one can’t help but wonder if it will see a successor, or if Samsung will condemn it to the same fate as the Galaxy S25 Edge. Well, if a new report is anything to go by, a Galaxy Z TriFold 2 might not ever see the light of day, or it might come out much later than anticipated.
According to a new report (translated source), Samsung is actually selling the Galaxy Z TriFold at a loss. Producing the tri-folding phone takes more money than the price tag that the company has settled on: around $2,400 in its home region.
Much like the Galaxy XR headset, Samsung — according to a few reports — made the Galaxy Z TriFold as an experiment. Firstly, it showed the world that the company’s technological prowess wasn’t falling behind others, which in this case was Huawei. Secondly, Samsung wanted to gauge consumer interest in such a device.
If the entire idea gets scrapped, just like the Galaxy S25 Edge, it wouldn’t be surprising in the least.
Personally, though I find the Galaxy Z TriFold fascinating as a concept, I think that Samsung should focus on the S-series flagships for now. My biggest complaint remains the 5,000 mAh battery. I’m sure a company as large and influential as Samsung can find a way around the regulations that are stopping it from shipping bigger batteries.
Also, I’d love to see more unique looks for the S-series phones. The Galaxy S25 Ultra ditched the sharp edges, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra is apparently getting even rounder edges, making it look like an iPhone 17, in my opinion.
But perhaps I’m focusing on the wrong things here, because according to the report, Samsung is now struggling to settle on a price for the Galaxy S26 series.
Don’t hold out hope
According to a new report (translated source), Samsung is actually selling the Galaxy Z TriFold at a loss. Producing the tri-folding phone takes more money than the price tag that the company has settled on: around $2,400 in its home region.
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This is mostly because of the recent component pricing struggles across the tech industry, which are expected to lead to rising smartphone prices for the next few years. Samsung, according to the report, really struggled to settle on a price that wouldn’t immediately bankrupt it, nor drive customers away.
In fact, a surprising number of you think that the Galaxy Z TriFold is reasonably priced.
Would you like to see a Galaxy Z TriFold 2?
Yes, please! It's a brilliant gadget
66.26%
Yes, but Samsung should take its time
29.45%
No, there is no market for such a thing
4.29%
Galaxy Z TriFold is just an experiment
The Galaxy Z TriFold is a fun device to use, but not everyone’s cup of tea. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Much like the Galaxy XR headset, Samsung — according to a few reports — made the Galaxy Z TriFold as an experiment. Firstly, it showed the world that the company’s technological prowess wasn’t falling behind others, which in this case was Huawei. Secondly, Samsung wanted to gauge consumer interest in such a device.
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Samsung knew that the TriFold wouldn’t sell too well due to its pricing, so the phone is seeing a very limited launch. But actively losing money on the product due to industrywide disruptions has meant that the company will be a lot more cautious about continuing to make the phone.
If the entire idea gets scrapped, just like the Galaxy S25 Edge, it wouldn’t be surprising in the least.
I just want Samsung to improve the S-series
Personally, though I find the Galaxy Z TriFold fascinating as a concept, I think that Samsung should focus on the S-series flagships for now. My biggest complaint remains the 5,000 mAh battery. I’m sure a company as large and influential as Samsung can find a way around the regulations that are stopping it from shipping bigger batteries.
Also, I’d love to see more unique looks for the S-series phones. The Galaxy S25 Ultra ditched the sharp edges, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra is apparently getting even rounder edges, making it look like an iPhone 17, in my opinion.
But perhaps I’m focusing on the wrong things here, because according to the report, Samsung is now struggling to settle on a price for the Galaxy S26 series.
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