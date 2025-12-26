Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Is Samsung considering a Galaxy Z TriFold 2? Here’s what’s happening behind the scenes

Will we get to see a Galaxy Z TriFold 2? Will it be anytime soon?

2comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold main display partially unfolded
Now that the Galaxy Z TriFold is out, one can’t help but wonder if it will see a successor, or if Samsung will condemn it to the same fate as the Galaxy S25 Edge. Well, if a new report is anything to go by, a Galaxy Z TriFold 2 might not ever see the light of day, or it might come out much later than anticipated.

Don’t hold out hope


According to a new report (translated source), Samsung is actually selling the Galaxy Z TriFold at a loss. Producing the tri-folding phone takes more money than the price tag that the company has settled on: around $2,400 in its home region.

Recommended For You

This is mostly because of the recent component pricing struggles across the tech industry, which are expected to lead to rising smartphone prices for the next few years. Samsung, according to the report, really struggled to settle on a price that wouldn’t immediately bankrupt it, nor drive customers away.

In fact, a surprising number of you think that the Galaxy Z TriFold is reasonably priced.

Would you like to see a Galaxy Z TriFold 2?
Yes, please! It's a brilliant gadget
66.26%
Yes, but Samsung should take its time
29.45%
No, there is no market for such a thing
4.29%
163 Votes


Galaxy Z TriFold is just an experiment




Much like the Galaxy XR headset, Samsung — according to a few reports — made the Galaxy Z TriFold as an experiment. Firstly, it showed the world that the company’s technological prowess wasn’t falling behind others, which in this case was Huawei. Secondly, Samsung wanted to gauge consumer interest in such a device.

Recommended For You

Samsung knew that the TriFold wouldn’t sell too well due to its pricing, so the phone is seeing a very limited launch. But actively losing money on the product due to industrywide disruptions has meant that the company will be a lot more cautious about continuing to make the phone.

If the entire idea gets scrapped, just like the Galaxy S25 Edge, it wouldn’t be surprising in the least.

I just want Samsung to improve the S-series


Personally, though I find the Galaxy Z TriFold fascinating as a concept, I think that Samsung should focus on the S-series flagships for now. My biggest complaint remains the 5,000 mAh battery. I’m sure a company as large and influential as Samsung can find a way around the regulations that are stopping it from shipping bigger batteries.

Also, I’d love to see more unique looks for the S-series phones. The Galaxy S25 Ultra ditched the sharp edges, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra is apparently getting even rounder edges, making it look like an iPhone 17, in my opinion.

But perhaps I’m focusing on the wrong things here, because according to the report, Samsung is now struggling to settle on a price for the Galaxy S26 series.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 flash sale! Limited time offer!

Save $30 on Galaxy Z Flip 6 from Back Market. Discount automatically applied at checkout. Offer ends 5 April, 2026 at 23:59 ET.
Get at Back Market
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (2)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
T-Mobile is changing how it caps 5G usage for certain users
T-Mobile is changing how it caps 5G usage for certain users
Samsung confirms a Galaxy S26 Ultra camera bug and rushes out a fix
Samsung confirms a Galaxy S26 Ultra camera bug and rushes out a fix
The Galaxy Z Wide Fold's screen ratio just leaked in new images, and it's no accident
The Galaxy Z Wide Fold's screen ratio just leaked in new images, and it's no accident

Latest News

Android and iPhone users warned by FBI that certain apps are a security risk
Android and iPhone users warned by FBI that certain apps are a security risk
Samsung is selling every Galaxy Tab S11 model at an outstanding $150 discount all of a sudden
Samsung is selling every Galaxy Tab S11 model at an outstanding $150 discount all of a sudden
Premium-looking Garmin Venu 3S gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Premium-looking Garmin Venu 3S gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Insider calls rumored sabotage by Apple “nonsense”
Insider calls rumored sabotage by Apple “nonsense”
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless