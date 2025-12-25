Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold is put through the ringer in this new durability test

Why thinness isn't always a win

Galaxy Z TriFold

Look, I love that companies are trying weird, ambitious things again. Theis an engineering marvel, and turning a phone into a full-sized tablet is the dream. But would I buy one as my daily driver? Maybe not yet.The anxiety of carrying a device that can be permanently destroyed by a stiff breeze (or a careless thumb) is too high for the price tag. It feels like a concept car that was allowed on the highway. If you are going to buy this, you need to know exactly what you are signing up for: a glimpse of the future that isn't quite ready for the rough-and-tumble of the present. If you have butterfingers, a phone like this may not be the right choice.