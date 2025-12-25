Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold is put through the ringer in this new durability test
A new stress test shows exactly why you shouldn't put this phone in your back pocket.
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The Galaxy Z TriFold is undeniably one of the coolest gadgets we've seen recently, but that "wow" factor comes with a serious trade-off. A new stress test reveals that Samsung’s latest innovation might just be its most fragile yet.
It is no secret that folding phones require a bit more babying than your standard glass slab, but we have come to expect a certain level of toughness from Samsung. Their Z Fold series usually survives the famous "bend test" with flying colors. Unfortunately, the new Galaxy Z TriFold did not inherit that family trait.
This matters because it highlights the current ceiling of foldable engineering. We all want thinner devices, but physics is a harsh mistress. When you stretch aluminum that thin, you lose the rigidity needed to survive accidental sits or drops.
It is also worth noting the landscape here. The Huawei Mate XT—the primary competitor in the tri-fold space—faces similar scrutiny. However, for Samsung to release a device that fails a structural test this catastrophically is rare. It suggests that to achieve this form factor, they had to sacrifice the tank-like durability found in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This is strictly a device for enthusiasts who treat their tech like jewelry, not tools.
Look, I love that companies are trying weird, ambitious things again. The Galaxy Z TriFold is an engineering marvel, and turning a phone into a full-sized tablet is the dream. But would I buy one as my daily driver? Maybe not yet.
The anxiety of carrying a device that can be permanently destroyed by a stiff breeze (or a careless thumb) is too high for the price tag. It feels like a concept car that was allowed on the highway. If you are going to buy this, you need to know exactly what you are signing up for: a glimpse of the future that isn't quite ready for the rough-and-tumble of the present. If you have butterfingers, a phone like this may not be the right choice.
Samsung’s latest foldable breaks under pressure
It is no secret that folding phones require a bit more babying than your standard glass slab, but we have come to expect a certain level of toughness from Samsung. Their Z Fold series usually survives the famous "bend test" with flying colors. Unfortunately, the new Galaxy Z TriFold did not inherit that family trait.
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In a new video from popular teardown YouTuber JerryRigEverything, the device was put through the wringer, and frankly, it was a bit of a disaster. While the outer screen held up fine with standard scratch resistance (level 6 on the Mohs scale), the inner screen is still soft plastic, scratching at a mere level 2. That means fingernails can still do permanent damage.
The breaking point
The real shocker came during the bend test. Because the device unfolds to be incredibly thin—just 3.9mm—there simply isn't enough structural integrity in the aluminum frame. When bent backward, the phone didn't just flex; it snapped almost immediately. The teardown that followed revealed a few interesting tidbits:
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- Three separate batteries totaling 5,600 mAh.
- A distinct lack of thermal paste or cooling hardware.
- Sensors that actively warn you if you fold it the wrong way.
Why thinness isn't always a win
This matters because it highlights the current ceiling of foldable engineering. We all want thinner devices, but physics is a harsh mistress. When you stretch aluminum that thin, you lose the rigidity needed to survive accidental sits or drops.
It is also worth noting the landscape here. The Huawei Mate XT—the primary competitor in the tri-fold space—faces similar scrutiny. However, for Samsung to release a device that fails a structural test this catastrophically is rare. It suggests that to achieve this form factor, they had to sacrifice the tank-like durability found in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This is strictly a device for enthusiasts who treat their tech like jewelry, not tools.
If you were interested in the Galaxy Z TriFold, do the results of this test dissuade you from purchasing it?
No, I know going in that I may experience issues.
48.68%
Yes, I need a device this expensive to deliver on promises.
51.32%
A hard pass for the clumsy
Look, I love that companies are trying weird, ambitious things again. The Galaxy Z TriFold is an engineering marvel, and turning a phone into a full-sized tablet is the dream. But would I buy one as my daily driver? Maybe not yet.
The anxiety of carrying a device that can be permanently destroyed by a stiff breeze (or a careless thumb) is too high for the price tag. It feels like a concept car that was allowed on the highway. If you are going to buy this, you need to know exactly what you are signing up for: a glimpse of the future that isn't quite ready for the rough-and-tumble of the present. If you have butterfingers, a phone like this may not be the right choice.
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