Amazon slashes $120 off the versatile OnePlus Pad 3, plunging it to its lowest price ever
The tablet is perfect for both work and entertainment and is a no-brainer at its current price.
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OnePlus Pad 3 fits the bill perfectly, especially at its current price on Amazon.In the market for a new tablet that can be both a workhorse and a go-to entertainment device, and that also won’t break the bank? Well, the
Actually, I urge you to get a OnePlus Pad 3 with this deal without any hesitation. Unlike Samsung’s fancy Galaxy Tab S11, which rocks the slightly less powerful Dimensity 9400+ chipset, this bad boy comes with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset for mobile devices in 2025: the Snapdragon 8 Elite. In addition, it has 12GB of RAM, making it perfect for heavy multitasking or running demanding games.
Meanwhile, its 13.2‑inch display features a high 3392 x 2400 resolution and full Dolby Vision support, making it a solid choice for binge-watching YouTube or your favorite TV series. Sure, the screen utilizes LCD technology, missing out on those deep blacks OLED panels offer. We have a OnePlus Pad 3 in the office, and I’m still quite pleased by the picture quality, so I believe you’ll like it as well—especially when you remember you’ve paid a fraction of what a Galaxy Tab S11 would have set you back. I’m sure you’ll also appreciate the eight-speaker system on board, which complements the visual experience with loud audio.
All in all, you get a lot for just under $580 when taking advantage of this deal, so don’t miss out—act fast and save before it’s too late!
With a starting price of about $700, it’s not that expensive given its capabilities, but Amazon has slashed a whopping $120 off this cost, allowing shoppers to score one for just south of $580. And that, well, that’s its lowest price ever on Amazon, which makes this offer one that shouldn’t be missed.
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Actually, I urge you to get a OnePlus Pad 3 with this deal without any hesitation. Unlike Samsung’s fancy Galaxy Tab S11, which rocks the slightly less powerful Dimensity 9400+ chipset, this bad boy comes with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset for mobile devices in 2025: the Snapdragon 8 Elite. In addition, it has 12GB of RAM, making it perfect for heavy multitasking or running demanding games.
Meanwhile, its 13.2‑inch display features a high 3392 x 2400 resolution and full Dolby Vision support, making it a solid choice for binge-watching YouTube or your favorite TV series. Sure, the screen utilizes LCD technology, missing out on those deep blacks OLED panels offer. We have a OnePlus Pad 3 in the office, and I’m still quite pleased by the picture quality, so I believe you’ll like it as well—especially when you remember you’ve paid a fraction of what a Galaxy Tab S11 would have set you back. I’m sure you’ll also appreciate the eight-speaker system on board, which complements the visual experience with loud audio.
Of course, since this is a OnePlus device, I can’t miss mentioning that the slate rocks a hefty 12,140 mAh battery, and supports 80W fast charging, which can fully recharge the power cell in one hour and 21 minutes.
All in all, you get a lot for just under $580 when taking advantage of this deal, so don’t miss out—act fast and save before it’s too late!
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