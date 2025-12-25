Disabling some of the features of this Android app might improve your phone's battery life

Android phone

Chrome's background activities can decimate your Android phone's battery life





As the Android default browser, Chrome might be getting used more than you even know. The Chrome app can decimate your battery even when the app is closed, as the default browser is often used to open articles from the Google app and Discover page. Even if you have another browser selected as your default browser, articles you view from the Google app and Discover page are rendered using a Chrome-based viewer unless you were able to tap on the "Open web pages in the app" setting.



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Will you disable these Chrome features to improve your battery life? Yes. Any improvement in battery life is worth it. 79.31% No. I'd prefer to have the Chrome features. 18.97% I don't have an Android phone. 1.72% Vote 754 Votes





Apps like Facebook and Instagram use built-in browsers and on Android devices these browsers employ the Chromium web engine. On iOS, these apps use WebKit. On Android, you might not even realize when you are using the Chrome Browser and there might be no indication that this is the case until you find yourself with only 15% battery remainiing and that old battery anxiety is creeping up on you again.





You might be wondering what it is about the Chrome Browser that makes it consume battery power like a pug eating dog food. The problem is that Chrome is constantly running several background processes and each one has to connect to the web, request new info from a server, and send/receive data. Over the course of a 24-hour day, the Chrome Browser can go through as much as 13% of your battery life.

How to disable Chrome features to improve the battery life on your Android phone





What makes this so interesting is that these background processes allow things to load faster. Some Android phones will allow you to make a trade off by disabling the ability of Chrome to work in the background in exchange for a reduction in the app's battery drain. The fastest way to do this is to long-press the Chrome icon on your home page and that should bring up a few options. Press on App info > Mobile data usage. Toggle off Background data.



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Another way to do this would be to go to Settings > Apps > See all xxx apps. Look for Chrome and tap on it. Press on Mobile data usage and toggle off Background data.





If that doesn't do the trick, open Chrome and press the three-dot icon in the top right corner. Tap on Settings > Privacy and security > Preload pages. Tap on No preloading. This will result in pages taking a longer time to open, but could improve the battery life on your Android phone . Also, you can press the three-dot icon in the top right corner. Tap on Settings > Google services and toggle off Improve search suggestions. When you type something in the Chrome address bar, what you type is sent to your default search engine to get better suggestions. Losing this could improve your battery life at the expense of losing a feature you probably didn't know about.









Another feature that can be disabled in exchange for additional battery life is one that syncs data from Chrome to other devices. You can disable this feature by going back to Settings and tapping on your name. Toggle off any data that you don't want synced to other devices. You can also save some juice by going to Settings on Chrome once more, tapping on Site Settings > Notifications. Toggle off the very first toggle switch under Notifications to stop receiving any notifications via Chrome. Or you can go through the list of apps individually and disable the ones you don't want to receive notifications from.

It's a trade off. If you can do without these Chrome features, you might enjoy longer battery life





For the next change, which will stop videos from playing automatically on certain websites viewed in Chrome, open the Chrome app and head to www.google.com. Scroll to the bottom of the page and hit Settings. From there, go to Settings > Search Settings. Select the Other Settings tab on the top right and tap on Auto-play reviews. You can choose between keeping Auto-play on, allowing it when on Wi-Fi, or turning off the feature under all situations to save your battery life.

Lastly, below Autoplay video previews is Autocomplete with trending searches, which uses autocomplete to fill out a search request for something that is trending at the moment. Disable the feature if you're willing to lose it in exchange for longer battery life.





It's a tradeoff. If you're willing to give up some of these features for some extra battery life, you might want to disable the above features to see if it worth doing so.

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