The Ultimate Holiday Roundup: 40+ top Christmas deals for your post-holiday splurge

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Christmas deals on smartwatches





Well, I believe I know what you'll get with your gift cards this year — a new smartwatch. I've managed to find not one, not three, not even five, but a whopping of 10 unmissable smartwatch deals on Christmas that not only bring a lot to the table, but also won't break the bank.





Galaxy Watch 8 40mm: Save $100 on Amazon! $100 off (29%) The 40mm Galaxy Watch 8 is an absolute bargain right now. You can get this bad boy for just under $250, saving you $100. This is one of the best smartwatches money can buy, packed with features and boasting a premium design. Act fast and save while the deal lasts! Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm): Now for under $150! $100 off (40%) If you want to score a Galaxy Watch at an even cheaper price, act fast and get the Galaxy Watch 7 on Amazon. The 40mm version of this bad boy is selling for just under $150, allowing you to save $100. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm): Get it for less than $200! $50 off (20%) On the other hand, Apple users can score the Apple Watch SE 3 for south of $200, after a sweet $50 discount on Amazon. This is a perfect choice if you want to enjoy the watchOS experience without breaking the bank. Save while you can! Buy at Amazon Garmin vívoactive 6: Grab one for under $250! $50 off (17%) The Garmin vívoactive 6 is another solid choice if you're looking for a new smartwatch. Amazon has slashed a $50 off its price, dropping it below $250. The watch is loaded with features, packs a vibrant AMOLED display, and delivers up to 11 days of battery life. It's a real treat, so save today! Buy at Amazon Pixel Watch 3 (45mm): Save $80 on Amazon! $80 off (27%) The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 is sweetly discounted for Christmas, too. Amazon has dropped it to under $220, saving shoppers $80. While it's Google's former flagship, the watch is absolutely worth getting, offering a plethora of features and a premium design. Don’t miss out! Buy at Amazon Garmin vívoactive 5: Save $113 on Amazon! $113 off (38%) Amazon is selling the Garmin vívoactive 5 for $113 off its price, bringing this bad boy down to under $187. That's a phenomenal price for all the bells and whistles it brings to the table. Just be sure to save now before it's too late! Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu Sq 2: Save $100 on Amazon! $100 off (40%) The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is yet another great pick that won't break the bank. It's full of features, and it can now be yours for just under $150, after $100 discount on Amazon. It's a solid pick if you want a lifestyle Garmin smartwatch without overspending. Buy at Amazon Fitbit Versa 4: Grab one for under $120! $80 off (40%) Fitbit Versa 4 is one of these smartwatches that bring a lot to the table without breaking the bank, and right now you can snag one for less than $120. It's definitely a great Christmas deal, so don't hesitate! Buy at Amazon OnePlus Watch 3: Now for under $250! $100 off (29%) You can snag the OnePlus Watch 3 at a bonkers discount as well. The watch is selling for $100 off, letting bargain hunters get this bad boy for under $250. This is one of the best lifestyle smartwatches on the market, so don't hesitate, especially if you're a OnePlus user. Buy at Amazon CMF by Nothing Watch 3 Pro: Now 20% off on Amazon! $20 off (20%) The Nothing Watch 3 Pro is another bargain. You can currently snatch it for just south of $80, making it an unmissable choice if you want a feature-rich smartwatch for as low as possible. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





Christmas deals on headphones





If you already have a fancy smartwatch, though, then you'll definitely want to check out the following Christmas deals on headphones. You can currently save big time on some of the best wireless cans on the market, including the Sony WH-1000XM5, Sennheiser Momentum 4, and the regular Bose QuietComfort! There are also offers on JBL, Beats, and even Marshall headphones.





Sony WH-1000XM5 + free WF-C700N earbuds $272 off (52%) The Sony WH-1000XM5 rank among the best on the market, and you can currently snag these headphones for just under $250, instead of splurging about $400. Even better, Amazon is selling them bundled with a pair of free WF-C700N earbuds, saving you extra cash. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Sennheiser Momentum 4: Save $250! $250 off (56%) The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are selling for $250 off on Amazon, allowing you to score a pair for under $200. These also rank among the best wireless cans money can buy, making them an absolute steal at their current sub $200 price. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Pro: Now 49% off on Amazon! $170 off (49%) Beats fans, on the other hand, can score the high-end Beats Studio Pro for just under $180 on Amazon. The headphones' usual price is about $350, which means you'll save $170 if you take advantage of this deal. Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort headphones: Save $150 on Amazon! $150 off (43%) The regular Bose QuietComfort cans are also heavily discounted for Christmas. Amazon is offering a massive $150 discount on these puppies, dropping them below $200. Missing out on only the head-tracking and surround sound features found on the QuietComfort Ultra, these are a great buy if you want to enjoy Bose's sound at a bargain price. Buy at Amazon Marshall Major V: Now for just under $90! $80 off (47%) Well, I believe the Marshall Major V are an absolute steal at their current price on Amazon right now. Selling for a whopping 47% off, these fellas can be yours for just under $90, saving you $80! They may not feature ANC, but they more than compensate for it with up to 100 hours of battery life. Buy at Amazon Sony ULT WEAR: Save $102 on Amazon! $102 off (41%) Amazon has knocked a hefty $102 off the Sony ULT Wear, bringing these solid over-ear headphones to under $149. That price makes them an easy recommendation for commuters, as they sound good, the ANC holds its own, and boast a lightweight design complemented by up to 30 hours of battery life. Save with this deal while you can! Buy at Amazon JBL Tune 770NC: Save $70 on Amazon! $70 off (47%) Amazon has slashed the price of the JBL Tune 770NC by 47%, bringing them down to under $80. The headphones are unmissable at this price. They boast an enjoyable sound, comfortable fit, and capable ANC. Plus, they deliver up to 70 hours of playtime. It’s a deal that’s hard to pass up! Buy at Amazon Sony WH-CH720N: Save $82 on Amazon! $82 off (46%) You can pick up the Sony WH‑CH720N on Amazon for $82 off their usual price. The headphones offer enjoyable sound, reliable ANC, and excellent battery life, making them a strong value for money. Definitely a solid deal worth jumping! Buy at Amazon









Christmas deals on earbuds





On the other hand, if you prefer earbuds to headphones, there are plenty of generous deals to be found this Christmas. I’ve spotted some great discounts on AirPods, Galaxy Buds, and Pixel Buds, as well as on high-end pairs from brands like Bose, Beats, and Sennheiser. You can currently save anywhere from 20% to 36% on a new pair, so be sure to check out the offers below and upgrade your listening experience as soon as possible!





AirPods Pro 3: Now for less than $200! $50 off (20%) The AirPods Pro 3 are Apple's best earbuds yet, which means you can't go wrong with them. And right now, these fellas are selling at a sweet $50 discount, allowing you to score a pair for just under $200. Act fast and save while the deal lasts! Buy at Amazon Pixel Buds Pro 2: Now for less than $166 on Amazon! $64 off (28%) The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now $64 off on Amazon, making them a much more accessible pick for anyone chasing premium wireless audio. With their blend of advanced features and all‑day comfort, they’re an easy recommendation at their sub-$166 price. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Grab a pair for less than $160! $90 off (36%) Samsun's latest top-of-the-line earbuds are selling at a hefty $90 discount on Amazon, allowing shoppers to snatch a pair for just under $160! These rank among the best earphones on the market, delivering premium sound, feel, and ANC. Don't hesitate! Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: Save $99 on Amazon! $99 off (33%) You can snatch a pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds for less on Amazon as well. The retailer is selling these puppies for $99 off, which means you can score them for just under $200. These also deliver premium sound and have incredible ANC, making them a steal at this price. Buy at Amazon Sony WF-1000XM5: Save $102! $102 off (31%) You can save on Sony's high-end earbuds, too! Amazon is offering a hefty $102 discount on these puppies, dropping them below $229. With premium sound and high-end ANC, these are also a great pick. So, if you're a Sony fan, be sure to save with this deal while you can! Buy at Amazon Pixel Buds 2a: Now for under $100! $30 off (23%) The Pixel Buds 2a are an absolute steal at their current price on Amazon! You can score these for less than $100, after a sweet $30 discount. This makes them a bargain for Pixel users looking for good sound without overspending. Buy at Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: Now for under $200! $50 off (20%) If you're looking for premium workout earbuds, you'll be pleased to learn that the latest Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are selling at a sweet $50 discount on Amazon, allowing you to pick up a pair for just under $200. Obviously, these earbuds deliver top-tier sound and boast solid durability. Plus, with their signature ear hooks, they are perfect for gym-goers, as they offer a secure fit in every scenario. Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds: Save $50 on Amazon! $50 off (33%) The Beats Studio Buds are another great buy this Christmas. Amazon is selling them for $50 off their price, allowing shoppers to score a pair for just under $100. The earbuds deliver good sound and are a steal at their current price. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds FE: Now 30% OFF on Amazon! $30 off (30%) The Galaxy Buds FE are already an affordable option. But with Amazon's 30% discount, these puppies turn into a sub-$70 bargain, offering good sound and decent ANC for the price. Save while the deal lasts! Buy at Amazon Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Save $100! $100 off (33%) Amazon has cut $100 off the Momentum True Wireless 4, dropping them to just under $200. At that price, these premium earbuds become a far more tempting pick, offering excellent sound, strong noise cancellation, and dependable battery life. So, don't miss out! Buy at Amazon





Christmas deals on phones





I tried to pick only phones that are available for about $200 or under. And while I found a few promos I think are worth splurging on, these phones sadly won't blow you away with top-tier performance or bonkers camera capabilities. However, I still think they’re worth getting, especially if you need a second phone for calls and texts or just need a handset that works.





Motorola Moto G Power (2025): Save $100 on Amazon! $100 off (33%) Looking for an affordable phone you can get with two $100 Amazon gift cards? Well, the Moto G Power (2025) fits the bill. It's selling for $100 off its price, which means you can snag one for less than $200. Sure, it's no powerhouse, but it offers good-enough performance for day-to-day tasks. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Galaxy A16: Now for under $175 on Amazon! $25 off (13%) Another affordable choice is the Galaxy A16, which can currently be yours for under $175 on Amazon. Just like the Moto G Power (2025), it won’t wow you with out-of-this-world performance, but it's a reliable handset nevertheless. And for under $175, I think it's worth jumping on. Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G (2025): Get it for less than $150! $50 off (25%) The Moto G (2025) is selling for under $150 on Amazon, making it a solid choice as well. That one also won't wow you with its performance, but its Dimensity 6300 chipset is good enough for basic stuff like web browsing and video streaming. So, if you think it's a good choice, feel free to get one for less than $150 with this deal. Buy at Amazon Moto G Play (2024): Now for under $95! $55 off (37%) If you want a phone for less than $100, I think the Moto G Play (2024) is worth considering. Amazon has slashed its price by $55, dropping it below $95. That's a bargain price for this bad boy. However, keep in mind that the phone doesn't receive any major OS updates anymore. But it'll keep getting security patches until 2027. Buy at Amazon







Christmas deals on tablets





There are some sweet Christmas deals on tablets you can spend your gift cards on as well. The Galaxy Tab A9+ is an absolute steal at $80 off on Amazon, bringing it down to just under $140. It’s the ideal "everyday" tablet, offering a smooth 90Hz display and reliable build quality that’s hard to beat, especially at this price point. Another hot choice is the Lenovo Tab Plus (2024), which can currently be yours for less than $200. With its massive eight-speaker JBL system and a built-in kickstand, it’s perfect for binge-watching TV series.





Galaxy Tab A9+ 64GB: Now for $80 Off on Amazon! $80 off (36%) The Galaxy Tab A9+ is a great buy on Amazon right now. The 64GB version is selling for $80 off, allowing you to get one for just under $140. It's a great pick if you want a tablet for entertainment without straining your budget. Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab Plus (2024): Get it for under $200! $35 off (15%) The Lenovo Tab Plus is a great choice for media lovers, featuring a standout system of eight JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos. Meanwhile, its 11.5-inch 2K display and integrated 175-degree kickstand make it the perfect hands-free companion for streaming videos. And right now, you can snag it for under $200, making it an even bigger bargain. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon





Christmas deals on Bluetooth speakers





If you’re looking to put your holiday gift cards toward a new Bluetooth speaker , you'll be spoiled for choice in this regard as well. I’ve found Christmas speaker deals that range from rugged, outdoor companions to premium, high-fidelity devices. Whether you need a tiny speaker to clip onto your backpack or a more versatile one that can charge your phone while it pumps out songs, I believe you'll find something you like. So, browse the offers below and save while you can!





JBL Flip 7: Save $50 on Amazon! $50 off (33%) The JBL Flip 7 is selling for $50 off on Amazon, allowing shoppers to score one for under $100. And that's a bargain price for the loud sound and solid durability this compact fella brings to the table. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Bose SoundLink Flex: Get it for under $119! $30 off (20%) The Bose SoundLink Flex has dropped by 20% on Amazon, allowing you to get one for just under $120. With its rugged build, impressive audio quality, and strong overall value, it’s a deal that’s tough to ignore. So, save while it lasts! Buy at Amazon JBL Charge 6: Get it for less than $130! $70 off (35%) Amazon has knocked 35% off the JBL Charge 6, bringing the versatile Bluetooth speaker down to under $130. With its punchy sound, rugged build, and the handy ability to double as a power bank for your phone, it’s a deal that’s hard to overlook. Buy at Amazon Marshall Emberton II: Save $90! $90 off (50%) Amazon has slashed the price of the Marshall Emberton II by 50%, bringing the compact Bluetooth speaker down to under $90. That’s an excellent deal for a model known for its premium sound quality and rugged durability. So, don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Beats Pill: Save 33%! $50 off (33%) Amazon has cut the price of the Beats Pill by 33%, bringing the compact speaker down to just under $100. It delivers impressive audio performance, offers up to 24 hours of battery life, and carries an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Plug it into your phone or computer and you’ll even get lossless playback. At this price, it’s a standout bargain worth grabbing! Buy at Amazon Ultimate Ears Boom 4: Get it for less than $100! $50 off (33%) The Ultimate Ears Boom 4 is a solid choice for anyone who needs a reliable, go-anywhere speaker. It delivers clear 360-degree sound in a rugged design that's both waterproof and dustproof—it even floats if it happens to fall in the pool. Act fast and save with this deal while you can! Buy at Amazon Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4: Save 40% on Amazon! $40 off (40%) The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 is an ultra-portable speaker that's perfect for the shower or pool since it’s waterproof and can float. While it doesn't have a microphone for calls, its rugged, drop-proof design and 14-hour battery life make it a great companion for any adventure. It delivers surprisingly big 360-degree sound for its size and even features a dedicated mode to make podcasts sound clearer. Save while you can! Buy at Amazon







