The Ultimate Holiday Roundup: 40+ top Christmas deals for your post-holiday splurge
Did you receive a gift card or two this Christmas? Well, check out the deals in this article and score a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, Bluetooth speaker, or headphones at a bargain price with your gift cards!
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Christmas is a pretty special time of year for me. It allows me to take a breather from the constant deal-hunting I do for PhoneArena and spend more quality time with my friends and family.
Of course, there are also the gifts under the tree, which I impatiently wait to open every year—even to this day. Sure, I know I’m a bit old to be this excited about opening presents, but I still enjoy every second of it.
Of course, there are also the gifts under the tree, which I impatiently wait to open every year—even to this day. Sure, I know I’m a bit old to be this excited about opening presents, but I still enjoy every second of it.
That being said—and I don’t know whether they’re hesitant about what to get me or afraid I won’t like their gift—some of my loved ones, whom I cherish from the bottom of my heart, choose the easy route and go with a gift card. When a few people go this way, you end up stacking cards that you then have to figure out how to spend.
Did you, too, receive a bunch of gift cards and don't know what to get with them? Well, I’ve got you! I hit pause on my holiday for a few hours and browsed the web for the best mobile tech deals you can splurge those gift cards on. Just act fast and pull the trigger on the offer you like most, since there’s no telling how long these deals will stay up for grabs. You ready? Let’s dive in!
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Christmas deals on smartwatches
Well, I believe I know what you'll get with your gift cards this year — a new smartwatch. I've managed to find not one, not three, not even five, but a whopping of 10 unmissable smartwatch deals on Christmas that not only bring a lot to the table, but also won't break the bank.
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Christmas deals on headphones
If you already have a fancy smartwatch, though, then you'll definitely want to check out the following Christmas deals on headphones. You can currently save big time on some of the best wireless cans on the market, including the Sony WH-1000XM5, Sennheiser Momentum 4, and the regular Bose QuietComfort! There are also offers on JBL, Beats, and even Marshall headphones.
Christmas deals on earbuds
On the other hand, if you prefer earbuds to headphones, there are plenty of generous deals to be found this Christmas. I’ve spotted some great discounts on AirPods, Galaxy Buds, and Pixel Buds, as well as on high-end pairs from brands like Bose, Beats, and Sennheiser. You can currently save anywhere from 20% to 36% on a new pair, so be sure to check out the offers below and upgrade your listening experience as soon as possible!
Christmas deals on phones
I tried to pick only phones that are available for about $200 or under. And while I found a few promos I think are worth splurging on, these phones sadly won't blow you away with top-tier performance or bonkers camera capabilities. However, I still think they’re worth getting, especially if you need a second phone for calls and texts or just need a handset that works.
Christmas deals on tablets
There are some sweet Christmas deals on tablets you can spend your gift cards on as well. The Galaxy Tab A9+ is an absolute steal at $80 off on Amazon, bringing it down to just under $140. It’s the ideal "everyday" tablet, offering a smooth 90Hz display and reliable build quality that’s hard to beat, especially at this price point. Another hot choice is the Lenovo Tab Plus (2024), which can currently be yours for less than $200. With its massive eight-speaker JBL system and a built-in kickstand, it’s perfect for binge-watching TV series.
Christmas deals on Bluetooth speakers
If you’re looking to put your holiday gift cards toward a new Bluetooth speaker, you'll be spoiled for choice in this regard as well. I’ve found Christmas speaker deals that range from rugged, outdoor companions to premium, high-fidelity devices. Whether you need a tiny speaker to clip onto your backpack or a more versatile one that can charge your phone while it pumps out songs, I believe you'll find something you like. So, browse the offers below and save while you can!
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