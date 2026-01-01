Tipster reveals 10 spectacular upgrades for the Galaxy S26 Ultra

@TheGalox_

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Android phones





Recommended For You The tweet from @TheGalox_ said to look for the following changes and improvements on the Galaxy S26 Ultra : The tweet from @TheGalox_ said to look for the following changes and improvements on the





• New display with higher efficiency

• Integrated privacy screen

• New lens and coating

• Bigger Main & Telephoto apertures

• Wider selfie camera

• Faster wired and wireless charging

• Faster & more efficient processor

• New video controls on Autofocus and sharpness

• Faster memory

• Thinner design



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Galaxy S26 Ultra users might not be able to take advantage of all the improvements that M14 OLED offers such as a higher peak brightness. The new display will use the latest M14 OLED technology which is reportedly 20% to 30% more efficient than the M13 OLED used on the Galaxy S25 Ultra . While it also is expected to generate higher peak brightness on the iQOO 15, Samsung is planning to focus on the aforementioned energy efficiency that the next-gen OLED technology brings.users might not be able to take advantage of all the improvements that M14 OLED offers such as a higher peak brightness.

The new Galaxy S26 Ultra display keeps some information private





Galaxy S26 Ultra , Galaxy S25 Ultra 's f/1.7)) and the 5x Telephoto camera (to f/2.9 from f/3.4) should let in more light allowing for better low-light photography with less noise. The display will also prevent bystanders from looking over your shoulder to pick up sensitive information that is on your screen. This is done by restricting viewing angles in order to keep the content on your screen from being stolen. As for the cameras on the we've already explained in detail some of the new features to expect . For example, rumored wider apertures for the main rear camera (f/1.4 from the's f/1.7)) and the 5x Telephoto camera (to f/2.9 from f/3.4) should let in more light allowing for better low-light photography with less noise.









New Camera Assistant features will allow users to soften the over-sharpened look that Samsung is known for. Autofocus Transition Speed will give users the opportunity to determine how quickly (or slowly) the camera lens moves to refocus when shifting from a subject in the foreground to one in the background. Additionally, as part of the Camera Assistant module on One UI 8.5, users will be able to choose between two options when recording videos:

Fast Transition (Snap Focus): Use when shooting videos that feature action, sports, or fast-moving pets. The camera snaps to the new subject in milliseconds to keep the latter in focus.



Slow Transition (Rack Focus): To create a more cinematic feel, the lens glides gently from one subject to another instead of quickly snapping. The result ends up drawing the viewer's eye slowly to a new person or object.

At last, we could see faster charging for the Galaxy S26 Ultra





Galaxy S26 Ultra thanks to the front-facing camera's wider 22mm lens. As for charging speed, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly Galaxy S26 Ultra from 0% to 50% in under 15 minutes. Additionally, we should see improved coating on the camera lenses reducing or eliminating light flares altogether. Such improvements should also be seen with yellowed skin tones. You'll be able to fit a larger group into a selfie with thethanks to the front-facing camera's wider 22mm lens. As for charging speed, thewill reportedly surpass the 45W ceiling by supporting 60W Super-Fast Charging 3.0 . This faster charging speed will replenish the battery in yourfrom 0% to 50% in under 15 minutes.





The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is supposedly going to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 application processor (AP) built by TSMC using its 3nm, process node. However, there is speculation that a special "For Galaxy" version of the AP will be built by Samsung Foundry using its 2nm process and Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistors. Regardless of which AP is used, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is a powerful and efficient chipset.





Do you plan on buying the Galaxy S26 Ultra? Absolutely, considering all the new upgrades. 40.32% No. I'm still not impressed. 32.3% I just don't know. 27.38% Vote 1746 Votes





With LPDDR6 RAM in its early stages, Samsung plans on using a version of LPDDR5X RAM on the Galaxy S26 Ultra that runs as fast as 10.7Gbps. This allows Samsung to eliminate its shutter lag by allowing AI to process "Multi-frame HDR" as much as 25% faster.

After six consecutive years with a 5000mAh battery, we could see a change on that front this year





The battery capacity of the Galaxy S Ultra phone has been stuck on 5000mAh for six consecutive models starting with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This string might end in 2026 as we could see the Galaxy S26 Ultra sport a battery in the 5100-5400mAh range. Despite the larger battery capacity, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually be thinner at 7.9mm than last year's Galaxy S25 Ultra , which weighed in at 8.2mm.





We could see the Galaxy S26 series unveiled around February 25th in San Francisco during Samsung's next Unpacked event.

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