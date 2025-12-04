iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+

Budget Razr (2025) gem plunges to its best price ever

For a limited time, you can save a whopping $250 on the Motorola Razr (2025)!

Motorola Deals
If you’ve been waiting for a solid Razr (2025) deal, Woot just gave you one! The Motorola flip phone is now down to just $449.99, slashed $250 off its original $699.99 price. And here’s the real kicker: the promo is for a brand-new device, so you won’t have to deal with scratches, dents, or any of the downsides that come with renewed models.

Save $250 on the Motorola Razr (2025)!

$449 99
$699 99
$250 off (36%)
The Motorola Razr (2025) is cheaper than ever right now, making it impossible to resist. You can currently save $250 on the Motorola phone at Woot. This is a brand-new phone, but it comes with a 90-day warranty. You've got just about two days to act.
Buy at Woot

Razr (2025): save $100 at Amazon

$100 off (14%)
Don't want to get your foldable phone at Woot? In that case, consider Amazon's current Razr (2025) offer. Right now, the model can be yours for $100 off its original price. Over here, all four color options are on sale with a $100 discount.
Buy at Amazon


This is officially the new best price for the clamshell foldable, by the way. It was previously available for about $530 at Amazon over a month ago — its former record low. But we’ve never seen a price cut this huge at any retailer. Just a couple of notes: Woot only sells the Pantone Lightest Sky model for $250 off. Also, it comes with a 90-day Woot warranty.

This handset may be a budget foldable, but there’s nothing cheap-looking about its design. It features a vegan leather back and a high-class aluminum frame, making it ultra-stylish. But that’s not all: it also has an IP48 rating and a sturdy hinge, so it’s obviously durable enough for the price.

The Android phone doesn't disappoint on the display front, either. It comes with a 6.9-inch OLED display, offering crisp visuals and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The cover screen isn’t half bad either — it’s a 3.6-inch OLED panel that supports a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz.

What about performance? It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset under the hood. As evident from our Motorola Razr (2025) review, this processor isn’t a champ when it comes to raw horsepower. But hey — it’s more than smooth for everyday tasks, so chances are you won’t be disappointed.

Bottom line: the Motorola Razr (2025) isn’t the best flip phone out there. But it’s now cheaper than ever at Woot — and delivers more than enough value for its current price. Don’t waste time and grab one before this deal vanishes.

