Budget Razr (2025) gem plunges to its best price ever
For a limited time, you can save a whopping $250 on the Motorola Razr (2025)!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Razr (2025) deal, Woot just gave you one! The Motorola flip phone is now down to just $449.99, slashed $250 off its original $699.99 price. And here’s the real kicker: the promo is for a brand-new device, so you won’t have to deal with scratches, dents, or any of the downsides that come with renewed models.If you’ve been waiting for a solid
This is officially the new best price for the clamshell foldable, by the way. It was previously available for about $530 at Amazon over a month ago — its former record low. But we’ve never seen a price cut this huge at any retailer. Just a couple of notes: Woot only sells the Pantone Lightest Sky model for $250 off. Also, it comes with a 90-day Woot warranty.
The Android phone doesn't disappoint on the display front, either. It comes with a 6.9-inch OLED display, offering crisp visuals and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The cover screen isn’t half bad either — it’s a 3.6-inch OLED panel that supports a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz.
Bottom line: the Motorola Razr (2025) isn’t the best flip phone out there. But it’s now cheaper than ever at Woot — and delivers more than enough value for its current price. Don’t waste time and grab one before this deal vanishes.
This is officially the new best price for the clamshell foldable, by the way. It was previously available for about $530 at Amazon over a month ago — its former record low. But we’ve never seen a price cut this huge at any retailer. Just a couple of notes: Woot only sells the Pantone Lightest Sky model for $250 off. Also, it comes with a 90-day Woot warranty.
This handset may be a budget foldable, but there’s nothing cheap-looking about its design. It features a vegan leather back and a high-class aluminum frame, making it ultra-stylish. But that’s not all: it also has an IP48 rating and a sturdy hinge, so it’s obviously durable enough for the price.
What about performance? It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset under the hood. As evident from our Motorola Razr (2025) review, this processor isn’t a champ when it comes to raw horsepower. But hey — it’s more than smooth for everyday tasks, so chances are you won’t be disappointed.
Bottom line: the Motorola Razr (2025) isn’t the best flip phone out there. But it’s now cheaper than ever at Woot — and delivers more than enough value for its current price. Don’t waste time and grab one before this deal vanishes.
Follow us on Google News
04 Dec, 2025Budget Razr (2025) gem plunges to its best price ever
18 Nov, 2025Amazon's amazing new Motorola Razr (2024) deal will make you wonder how affordable can foldables get
12 Nov, 2025Powerful Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is an epic $300 off right now
11 Nov, 2025Grab the stylish Razr+ (2025) with a huge $300 discount
07 Nov, 2025Save a hefty $300 on the Razr (2024) and score $400 in gifts with this epic deal
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: