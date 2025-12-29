Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Start the new year on a high note with the powerful JBL Flip 6 speaker at an unbeatable price!

One of the best low-cost speakers in the world is on sale at an even lower price than usual.

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JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker in grey color
Even though it's very clearly too late to arm yourself with a new portable Bluetooth speaker for your (indoor or outdoor) New Year's Eve party the day after tomorrow, it's never too early to start preparing for next year's 4th of July barbecue or big summer pool get-together with family and friends.

Enter the JBL Flip 6, which despite its advanced age, remains one of the best such products you can buy... especially at a massively reduced price of $69.95. That's down from the $129.95 normally charged by retailers like Amazon for a brand-new unit covered by a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty, and while the cheaper-than-ever devices available at Amazon-owned Woot for 60 bucks less than that only come with a 90-day seller warranty, they're still new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.

JBL Flip 6

$69 95
$129 95
Portable Bluetooth Speaker, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 20W Output Power, 45mm Racetrack-Shaped Driver, Separate Tweeter, Dual Pumping Bass Radiators, JBL Original Pro Sound Technology, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, PartyBoost Functionality, Wireless Audio Streaming, Grey Color, New, 90-Day Warranty Included
Expired

JBL Flip 6

$40 off (31%)
Portable Bluetooth Speaker, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 20W Output Power, 45mm Racetrack-Shaped Driver, Separate Tweeter, Dual Pumping Bass Radiators, JBL Original Pro Sound Technology, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, PartyBoost Functionality, Wireless Audio Streaming, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

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In theory, you don't need to hurry to take advantage of this unprecedented deal, which is technically scheduled to last until January 17, 2026. In practice, however, Woot is likely to run out of inventory well before that date, already selling the JBL Flip 6 at a new record low price in a single grey colorway.

Want to choose from a wider chromatic palette? You'll have to be okay with spending $20 more on Amazon, where black, blue, camo, grey, red, teal, and white models are all currently available at a humbler but still relatively decent $40 discount from the aforementioned $129.95 list price.


As you can imagine, the JBL Flip 6 is nowhere near as powerful as a costly PartyBox 310 or Encore Essential 2. It's also not quite as robust as a JBL Xtreme 4 and slightly less sophisticated than the newer Flip 7

At the same time, it's clearly louder and crisper than a diminutive JBL Go 4 and yet still remarkably compact and easy to take with you on your little adventures in the wild. Oh, and did I mention that it promises to keep the party going for an excellent 12 hours between charges? You really can't beat that... at $69.95, and the same goes for the iconic JBL Original Pro Sound technology with exceptional clarity and impressively deep bass.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 flash sale! Limited time offer!

Save $30 on Galaxy Z Flip 6 from Back Market. Discount automatically applied at checkout. Offer ends 5 April, 2026 at 23:59 ET.
Get at Back Market
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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