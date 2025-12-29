Start the new year on a high note with the powerful JBL Flip 6 speaker at an unbeatable price!
One of the best low-cost speakers in the world is on sale at an even lower price than usual.
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Even though it's very clearly too late to arm yourself with a new portable Bluetooth speaker for your (indoor or outdoor) New Year's Eve party the day after tomorrow, it's never too early to start preparing for next year's 4th of July barbecue or big summer pool get-together with family and friends.
Enter the JBL Flip 6, which despite its advanced age, remains one of the best such products you can buy... especially at a massively reduced price of $69.95. That's down from the $129.95 normally charged by retailers like Amazon for a brand-new unit covered by a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty, and while the cheaper-than-ever devices available at Amazon-owned Woot for 60 bucks less than that only come with a 90-day seller warranty, they're still new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.
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In theory, you don't need to hurry to take advantage of this unprecedented deal, which is technically scheduled to last until January 17, 2026. In practice, however, Woot is likely to run out of inventory well before that date, already selling the JBL Flip 6 at a new record low price in a single grey colorway.
Want to choose from a wider chromatic palette? You'll have to be okay with spending $20 more on Amazon, where black, blue, camo, grey, red, teal, and white models are all currently available at a humbler but still relatively decent $40 discount from the aforementioned $129.95 list price.
If you want the Flip 6 in a different color than grey, you'll have to pay a little more than 70 bucks. | Image Credit -- JBL
As you can imagine, the JBL Flip 6 is nowhere near as powerful as a costly PartyBox 310 or Encore Essential 2. It's also not quite as robust as a JBL Xtreme 4 and slightly less sophisticated than the newer Flip 7.
At the same time, it's clearly louder and crisper than a diminutive JBL Go 4 and yet still remarkably compact and easy to take with you on your little adventures in the wild. Oh, and did I mention that it promises to keep the party going for an excellent 12 hours between charges? You really can't beat that... at $69.95, and the same goes for the iconic JBL Original Pro Sound technology with exceptional clarity and impressively deep bass.
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