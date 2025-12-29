Start the new year on a high note with the powerful JBL Flip 6 speaker at an unbeatable price!





Enter the JBL Flip 6, which despite its advanced age, remains one of the best such products you can buy... especially at a massively reduced price of $69.95. That's down from the $129.95 normally charged by retailers like Amazon for a brand-new unit covered by a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty, and while the cheaper-than-ever devices available at Amazon-owned Woot for 60 bucks less than that only come with a 90-day seller warranty, they're still new, unused, unopened, and undamaged. Enter the JBL Flip 6, which despite its advanced age, remains one of the best such products you can buy... especially at a massively reduced price of $69.95. That's down from the $129.95 normally charged by retailers like Amazon for a brand-new unit covered by a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty, and while the cheaper-than-ever devices available at Amazon-owned Woot for 60 bucks less than that only come with a 90-day seller warranty, they're still new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.

JBL Flip 6 $69 95 $129 95 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 20W Output Power, 45mm Racetrack-Shaped Driver, Separate Tweeter, Dual Pumping Bass Radiators, JBL Original Pro Sound Technology, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, PartyBoost Functionality, Wireless Audio Streaming, Grey Color, New, 90-Day Warranty Included Expired JBL Flip 6 $40 off (31%) Portable Bluetooth Speaker, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 20W Output Power, 45mm Racetrack-Shaped Driver, Separate Tweeter, Dual Pumping Bass Radiators, JBL Original Pro Sound Technology, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, PartyBoost Functionality, Wireless Audio Streaming, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





In theory, you don't need to hurry to take advantage of this unprecedented deal, which is technically scheduled to last until January 17, 2026. In practice, however, Woot is likely to run out of inventory well before that date, already selling the JBL Flip 6 at a new record low price in a single grey colorway.





Want to choose from a wider chromatic palette? You'll have to be okay with spending $20 more on Amazon, where black, blue, camo, grey, red, teal, and white models are all currently available at a humbler but still relatively decent $40 discount from the aforementioned $129.95 list price.













At the same time, it's clearly louder and crisper than a diminutive JBL Go 4 and yet still remarkably compact and easy to take with you on your little adventures in the wild. Oh, and did I mention that it promises to keep the party going for an excellent 12 hours between charges? You really can't beat that... at $69.95, and the same goes for the iconic JBL Original Pro Sound technology with exceptional clarity and impressively deep bass.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 flash sale! Limited time offer! Save $30 on Galaxy Z Flip 6 from Back Market. Discount automatically applied at checkout. Offer ends 5 April, 2026 at 23:59 ET. Get at Back Market