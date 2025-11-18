Surprise Amazon deal slashes unprecedented $115 off Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2025)
With an almost surprisingly premium design and a built-in pen, this thing is a killer bargain today.
Amazon has been full of surprises these last 48 hours, bringing practically every Samsung tablet down to an unbeatable price ahead of the official start of the e-commerce giant's Black Friday Week sale and now doing the same with the Moto G Stylus (2025) handset.
This joins the mid-range Motorola Edge (2025) in scoring a hefty discount for Prime members only, which is certainly a little weird for a holiday deal. What's remarkable is that this year's 5G-enabled Moto G Stylus is now cheaper than ever before, and yes, that includes Amazon's Prime Day event from last month.
Equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space in addition to a handy pen, this undeniably stylish 6.7-incher normally costs $399.99 in an unlocked variant with no special requirements, but if you hurry, you can save a towering 115 bucks (with an Amazon Prime membership).
Listed as "selling fast" at the time of this writing, Amazon's sweet new pre-Black Friday 2025 deal could obviously return on Thursday, November 20 (if it goes away by then) and drop its Prime restriction... or not. Motorola and the likes of Best Buy, for instance, are currently selling the Moto G Stylus (2025) at a slightly smaller $100 discount, and you shouldn't be surprised if that turns out to be the phone's actual Black Friday promotion this year.
That's a pretty good-looking device for the sub-$300 segment. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
At $115 off its list price, this bad boy might just be the best budget 5G phone out there right now, especially for S Pen fans who can't afford something like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Although not quite as powerful and as versatile as Samsung's iconic stylus, the digital pen that accompanies the Moto G Stylus (2025) at no extra charge undoubtedly makes an already great value proposition even greater.
Can you find a better overall Android mid-ranger at a comparable price ahead of Black Friday? I don't think so, and that beautiful 120Hz refresh rate-capable AMOLED screen, the vegan leather finish, military-grade durability, 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system, and 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W charging are likely to lead you to the same final conclusion.
