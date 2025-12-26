Samsung might start using Chinese OLED displays in its flagship phones
BOE already supplies display panels to Apple, it might as well take on Samsung as a customer too.
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In a very surprising turn of events, a new report has surfaced claiming that Samsung is considering using Chinese OLED displays across its S-series flagship phones. The company apparently wants Chinese display manufacturer BOE to supply it with OLED panels in the future, though a final decision has not been made just yet.
According to the report (translated source), Samsung Display and BOE have held a meeting recently, with the former expressing an interest in acquiring OLED panels from the latter. This meeting took place after both companies finally settled a patent dispute that has been going on for years, where BOE was found guilty of infringing on Samsung’s patents.
At the moment, the Galaxy flagships use displays made by Samsung itself, which are some of the best displays in the world. Why would Samsung consider willingly giving up its enviable self-sufficiency and relying on a third party supplier? The same reason as always, of course: cost.
From a business perspective, it makes perfect sense for Samsung to try to set up relations with an entity that it is no longer embroiled in a legal battle with. Especially if said entity could help it cut down on manufacturing costs.
Smartphone prices are skyrocketing due to increasing costs for acquiring memory modules due to AI infrastructure. Samsung has just done something remarkable with the Exynos 2600 in its quest for complete self-sufficiency, which would help it cut down on manufacturing costs as well.
But if the best way to do that is to outsource one component to a third party that can make them cheaper, then Samsung is wise to try to do so, in my opinion. BOE makes excellent displays, but past shenanigans make me cautious of how long this partnership might actually last, if it even takes off.
Samsung to turn to BOE for OLED displays
According to the report (translated source), Samsung Display and BOE have held a meeting recently, with the former expressing an interest in acquiring OLED panels from the latter. This meeting took place after both companies finally settled a patent dispute that has been going on for years, where BOE was found guilty of infringing on Samsung’s patents.
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Would you like to see BOE displays on Galaxy flagships?
I don't see anything wrong with that
31.88%
No, I don't think BOE's displays can match up
68.12%
But why would Samsung do such a thing?
Samsung makes some of the best displays in the world. | Image credit — PhoneArena
At the moment, the Galaxy flagships use displays made by Samsung itself, which are some of the best displays in the world. Why would Samsung consider willingly giving up its enviable self-sufficiency and relying on a third party supplier? The same reason as always, of course: cost.
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Apple also uses BOE’s displays for its iPhone models, and that’s because the Chinese company provides its panels at a much cheaper price than competitors. In fact, Apple has been trying to move away from Samsung Display and LG Display and give BOE a bigger role in its phone manufacturing for years.
From a business perspective, it makes perfect sense for Samsung to try to set up relations with an entity that it is no longer embroiled in a legal battle with. Especially if said entity could help it cut down on manufacturing costs.
Sound move, if it pays off
Smartphone prices are skyrocketing due to increasing costs for acquiring memory modules due to AI infrastructure. Samsung has just done something remarkable with the Exynos 2600 in its quest for complete self-sufficiency, which would help it cut down on manufacturing costs as well.
But if the best way to do that is to outsource one component to a third party that can make them cheaper, then Samsung is wise to try to do so, in my opinion. BOE makes excellent displays, but past shenanigans make me cautious of how long this partnership might actually last, if it even takes off.
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