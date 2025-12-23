Home Discussions You are here Will the Samsung Galaxy s26 series be awesome or same old? Debate Galaxy S Series Samsungisthebeast • Published: Dec 23, 2025, 7:57 PM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines PhoneArena Community Rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Samsungisthebeast Arena Apprentice Original poster • 1mo ago ... Will the samsung galaxy s26 series be something to be consider or will it be same old? Like 1 Reactions All Quote love1plus1specs Arena Apprentice • 2w ago ... Samsung don't do much to their brand anymore... Same 5 amphour battery .. same 12 gig of ram... 5 perhaps 6 years already.... disappointment galore... I needed to upgrade my mother board fried s23 ultra... Nubia redmagic 11 pro received December 9th... 50% bigger battery.... Twice the ram, 50% cheaper...wired and wireless Fast charging cooling .. so it ain't water proof ... But 3 months earlier than Samsung year after year disappointments ... Like 5 Reactions All Quote jsdechavez Arena Apprentice • 2w ago ... Same same Like 3 Reactions All Quote hafizaameen Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... I think the Galaxy S26 could really be awesome, better AI, cameras, and performance are exciting. Still curious if it’ll feel like a big leap over the S25, but it’s shaping up well! Want a few more versions to choose from? Like Reactions All Quote JewelyaZ Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... I don't care about AI. I care about cameras, battery life, charging speed, and S-pen functionality. I will likely change up my S23 Ultra for an S24 Ultra this year. The S26U has just not looked compelling, and the "colors" are boring as a Rav4. Like 1 Reactions All Quote corvette72778 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... 1TB max storage and 5,000 mAh battery for the 7TH YEAR IN A ROW!!!!!!!! Like 1 Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life by glamothe • 5h ago My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning) by Tsvetomir.T • 5d ago 4 What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist? by DomtheCuber • 1w ago 3 Will the Samsung Galaxy s26 series be awesome or same old? by Samsungisthebeast • 1mo ago 6 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: