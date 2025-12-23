Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Will the Samsung Galaxy s26 series be awesome or same old?

Debate Galaxy S Series
Arena Apprentice
Join the discussion
Samsungisthebeast
Samsungisthebeast
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 1mo ago

Will the samsung galaxy s26 series be something to be consider or will it be same old?

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
love1plus1specs
love1plus1specs
Arena Apprentice
• 2w ago

Samsung don't do much to their brand anymore... Same 5 amphour battery .. same 12 gig of ram... 5 perhaps 6 years already.... disappointment galore... I needed to upgrade my mother board fried s23 ultra... Nubia redmagic 11 pro received December 9th... 50% bigger battery.... Twice the ram, 50% cheaper...wired and wireless Fast charging cooling .. so it ain't water proof ... But 3 months earlier than Samsung year after year disappointments ...

Like
5
Reactions
All
Quote
jsdechavez
jsdechavez
Arena Apprentice
• 2w ago

Same same

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
hafizaameen
hafizaameen
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

I think the Galaxy S26 could really be awesome, better AI, cameras, and performance are exciting. Still curious if it’ll feel like a big leap over the S25, but it’s shaping up well!

Want a few more versions to choose from?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
JewelyaZ
JewelyaZ
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

I don't care about AI. I care about cameras, battery life, charging speed, and S-pen functionality. I will likely change up my S23 Ultra for an S24 Ultra this year. The S26U has just not looked compelling, and the "colors" are boring as a Rav4.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
corvette72778
corvette72778
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

1TB max storage and 5,000 mAh battery for the 7TH YEAR IN A ROW!!!!!!!!

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe •

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3

Will the Samsung Galaxy s26 series be awesome or same old?

by Samsungisthebeast • 6
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless