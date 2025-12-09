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The start of a new era

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30zpark
30zpark
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 3mo ago

What do you think about a new era of smartphones and how AI is going to change and the AI bubble and -> to the amounts that were not changing anymore

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30zpark
30zpark
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 3mo ago

do you think the AI bubble is done

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Ivan Karaboichev
Ivan Karaboichev
Phonearena team
• 3mo ago
↵30zpark said:

do you think the AI bubble is done

It may burst sooner or later, as the dot-com bubble did, but it will permanently reshape the landscape. The scale of disruption we’re witnessing is unprecedented and will affect businesses across many fields.

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Jeremysdad
Jeremysdad
Arena Apprentice
• 2w ago
↵ivan.k said:

It may burst sooner or later, as the dot-com bubble did, but it will permanently reshape the landscape. The scale of disruption we’re witnessing is unprecedented and will affect businesses across many fields.

I predict that they'll quickly figure out that our crap electric grid that we've neglected to repair and upgrade for decades won't be able to sustain long term the extra demand placed upon it by the data centers required to expand AI much further. Just a thought.

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