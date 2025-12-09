Home Discussions You are here The start of a new era Debate 30zpark • Published: Dec 09, 2025, 8:59 AM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines PhoneArena Community Rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. 30zpark Arena Apprentice Original poster • 3mo ago ... What do you think about a new era of smartphones and how AI is going to change and the AI bubble and -> to the amounts that were not changing anymore Like Reactions All Quote 30zpark Arena Apprentice Original poster • 3mo ago ... do you think the AI bubble is done Like Reactions All Quote Ivan Karaboichev Phonearena team • 3mo ago ↵30zpark said: do you think the AI bubble is done ... It may burst sooner or later, as the dot-com bubble did, but it will permanently reshape the landscape. The scale of disruption we’re witnessing is unprecedented and will affect businesses across many fields. Like Reactions All Quote Jeremysdad Arena Apprentice • 2w ago ↵ivan.k said: It may burst sooner or later, as the dot-com bubble did, but it will permanently reshape the landscape. The scale of disruption we’re witnessing is unprecedented and will affect businesses across many fields. ... I predict that they'll quickly figure out that our crap electric grid that we've neglected to repair and upgrade for decades won't be able to sustain long term the extra demand placed upon it by the data centers required to expand AI much further. Just a thought. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone by menooch18 • 1mo ago 2 Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life by glamothe • 2mo ago 6 My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning) by Tsvetomir.T • 2mo ago 11 What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist? by DomtheCuber • 2mo ago 6 View all discussions
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do you think the AI bubble is done
It may burst sooner or later, as the dot-com bubble did, but it will permanently reshape the landscape. The scale of disruption we’re witnessing is unprecedented and will affect businesses across many fields.