Motorola Black Friday 2021 Deals: offers available now

Motorola Black Friday 2021 Deals: offers available now0
Motorola Edge (2021) Black Friday deals
The recently released Motorola Edge (2021) is currently $100 off at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola’s online store. This phone offers a large screen with a high refresh rate, a 108MP camera system, a big battery, and a nice-looking design. The Snapdragon 778G processor that powers it isn’t bad either.
Motorola RAZR (2020) Black Friday deals
Motorola’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 competitor, the 2nd Gen RAZR, is a whole $600 off at the company’s online store, Amazon, and Best Buy. That makes for one of the lowest prices of the device we’ve ever seen. This phone offers very stylish looks, good performance, and a great foldable P-OLED display. It doesn't have the best build quality, as our review unit's hinge was a bit on the squeaky side, but this isn't a deal breaker. Hurry up before this amazing Motorola Black Friday deal on the RAZR (2020) is gone.
Motorola One and Motorola Moto G Black Friday deals
There are many mid-range and budget Motorola phones that are currently at a great discount. For example, the Moto G100 is $100 off at the company’s US store. This is a great mid-range phone with a high refresh rate screen and a fast Snapdragon 870 processor. Phones like the Motorola Moto G Stylus and the Moto G Power have also seen some major discounts. Check all of these amazing Black Friday Motorola deals below:
Which Motorola phone should I choose?
Motorola has a large smartphone lineup, so sometimes it might get confusing as to which phone is for you. One thing you should remember is that every Motorola phone has a clean, close to stock Android interface, to which the company adds only its intuitive and practical features, like the double twist of the device to access its camera. Build quality is also good across all Motorola phones, and they are known for being reliable and withstanding the test of time, especially the more expensive ones.
Motorola offers only one foldable phone, so if you’re interested in a compact folding device your only choice is the Motorola RAZR (2020). This is the second generation RAZR foldable phone from Motorola, and it is a significant improvement over its predecessor. It has a vivid P-OLED screen, a good camera, and nice looking design. Like we mentioned earlier, its only shortcomings are found in the phone's fit and finish. The RAZR (2020) often sees big discounts, which makes it of great value.
The Moto G family is a budget phone lineup that offers amazing value for money. All of the Moto G phones have longer than average battery life, with some like the Moto G Power (2021) capable of lasting more than two days on a single charge. The Moto G Stylus (2021) is another great phone from the series with its big display and fast processor.
Motorola’s One series also offers great value for money. The Motorola One 5G Ace is one with a very nice display, fast Snapdragon 750G processor, a good camera system, and a big battery. Even though it was released almost one year ago, it is still one of the best affordable phones you can buy. It is a great choice if you are looking for something with better specs than the Moto G phones but don't want to spend all that money on a Motorola Edge (2021) or a G100.