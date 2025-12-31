T-Mobile closing 2025 with a token of appreciation for customers
T-Mobile is distributing free lines.
12comments
T-Mobile is wrapping up the year with a gift for customers: a free line. The company has begun notifying customers who qualify, according to one user who received the offer.
The free-line offer is not for everyone, and it cannot be triggered by users. Eligible users should see the promo appear within T-Life.
While the monthly line charges will be waived, customers will still have to pay the $10 device charge and possibly taxes and fees.
T-Mobile's free line promo is one of its most popular offers, as the free lines are free for life. They are great for anyone looking to add a family member to their account.
T-Mobile used to be far more generous with its free-line offers back when it was the underdog, which is all the more reason to avoid letting this one slip by if you are eligible. Who knows how long it will be before the carrier offers something similar?
T-Mobile doles out free lines to discourage customers from switching. The company previously revealed that these offers help it retain customers planning to port out for one to three or even more years.
This means that T-Mobile isn't losing money by providing free lines to customers, as the line essentially pays for itself as the increased customer lifetime value offsets the cost of the line.
That's by no means unethical, though, and most customers believe the offer is mutually beneficial for them and the carrier.
Limited-time offer for select customers
T-Mobile's free line offer is back. | Image Credit - neduarte1977
The free-line offer is not for everyone, and it cannot be triggered by users. Eligible users should see the promo appear within T-Life.
T-Mobile doesn't seem to be giving out lines randomly, though. Only customers who have been with the carrier for at least three years and who have a family account qualify, although there might be additional requirements that haven't been explicitly mentioned. You will likely need to have at least two paid lines on your account to qualify.
Recommended For You
This is a limited-time offer and must be redeemed by visiting a T-Mobile store or calling the company at 833-579-2248.
While the monthly line charges will be waived, customers will still have to pay the $10 device charge and possibly taxes and fees.
A cherished T-Mobile tradition
T-Mobile's free line promo is one of its most popular offers, as the free lines are free for life. They are great for anyone looking to add a family member to their account.
T-Mobile used to be far more generous with its free-line offers back when it was the underdog, which is all the more reason to avoid letting this one slip by if you are eligible. Who knows how long it will be before the carrier offers something similar?
Recommended For You
Be warned, however, that this looks like a BYOD-only (Bring Your Own Device) promo, meaning the line is ineligible for future financing.
Would you jump on this offer if you got it?
Of course!
49.94%
No, it's a bait.
29.51%
Maybe.
20.55%
A retention tactic
T-Mobile doles out free lines to discourage customers from switching. The company previously revealed that these offers help it retain customers planning to port out for one to three or even more years.
This means that T-Mobile isn't losing money by providing free lines to customers, as the line essentially pays for itself as the increased customer lifetime value offsets the cost of the line.
That's by no means unethical, though, and most customers believe the offer is mutually beneficial for them and the carrier.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: