Amazon Black Friday 2025 dates are official — prepare for 12 days of epic deals
Time to prepare for the best and most exciting deals this year!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It’s official — Black Friday is almost here! Amazon has just confirmed the dates for its biggest shopping season of the year. The deals kick off on November 20 and run through December 1, wrapping up with Cyber Monday savings. That’s 12 full days of epic deals on millions of products, including, of course, the hottest tech!
But that’s not all! The retailer will offer new deals every day throughout the event in its Today’s Big Deals page, so you should definitely bookmark that.
Along with all these awesome Black Friday Week savings, the retailer is preparing thousands of $50 gift cards to give away. To participate, you must subscribe to receive marketing emails or allow push notifications. This campaign starts on November 20.
As with every big shopping event at Amazon, Prime members will get extra perks. For instance, they can receive a $250 gift card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa, take advantage of quick and free shipping, and more.
Prime membership is affordable, too. Anyone can join for $14.99/mo ($139/yr). Eligible shoppers can also try out Prime for 30 days at no cost. 18-24 year-olds get special Prime pricing: $7.49/mo ($69/yr), and there’s a six-month free trial period for young adults.
Amazon will launch deep discounts across tech, home goods, beauty, apparel, and more at 12:01 AM PST on November 20. Simply put, there’ll be something for every shopper (and every budget!) this month!
But that’s not all! The retailer will offer new deals every day throughout the event in its Today’s Big Deals page, so you should definitely bookmark that.
Hot early Black Friday Week deals available right now
And how much can you expect to save on your favorite tech this season? Quite a bit — the e-commerce giant will slash prices for select JBL products by half. Those seeking high-end Bose sound will get up to 45% off their favorite brand’s audio gear. The retailer will also give you up to 50% off select Amazon devices.
What if you’re planning to upgrade your Android phone? According to Amazon’s press release, Samsung and Google devices will get up to 35% cheaper during the November 20-December 1 shopping event. These are just some of the discounts the merchant has shared; there’ll be many other big brands to save on.
Along with all these awesome Black Friday Week savings, the retailer is preparing thousands of $50 gift cards to give away. To participate, you must subscribe to receive marketing emails or allow push notifications. This campaign starts on November 20.
As with every big shopping event at Amazon, Prime members will get extra perks. For instance, they can receive a $250 gift card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa, take advantage of quick and free shipping, and more.
Prime membership is affordable, too. Anyone can join for $14.99/mo ($139/yr). Eligible shoppers can also try out Prime for 30 days at no cost. 18-24 year-olds get special Prime pricing: $7.49/mo ($69/yr), and there’s a six-month free trial period for young adults.
With deals across every category, new discounts every day, and exclusive perks for Prime members, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are shaping up to be shopping events you definitely don’t want to miss. Mark your calendar and prepare for the upcoming deal craze.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: