Amazon Black Friday 2025 dates are official — prepare for 12 days of epic deals

Time to prepare for the best and most exciting deals this year!

Amazon Black Friday
A festive shopping image with Amazon boxes and "Black Friday Week deals" text.
It’s official — Black Friday is almost here! Amazon has just confirmed the dates for its biggest shopping season of the year. The deals kick off on November 20 and run through December 1, wrapping up with Cyber Monday savings. That’s 12 full days of epic deals on millions of products, including, of course, the hottest tech!

Amazon will launch deep discounts across tech, home goods, beauty, apparel, and more at 12:01 AM PST on November 20. Simply put, there’ll be something for every shopper (and every budget!) this month!

But that’s not all! The retailer will offer new deals every day throughout the event in its Today’s Big Deals page, so you should definitely bookmark that.

Hot early Black Friday Week deals available right now

Galaxy S25 Ultra: now $400 off!

$400 off (31%)
One of the best Android phones has dropped to an incredibly good price before Black Friday Week. Amazon has knocked $400 off the S25 Ultra, turning it into an absolute bestseller. Don't miss out on this epic offer.
Buy at Amazon

$250 off the Pixel 10 Pro

$250 off (25%)
Black Friday is just around the cornet, and Amazon is gaining momentum with an epic Pixel 10 Pro offer before the event. This Gemini AI-enhanced phone can now be yours for $250 off, which brings it to an irresistible price.
Buy at Amazon

Save $119 on the Apple Watch Series 10

$119 off (30%)
The Apple Watch Series 10 is already enjoying a massive discount, although Black Friday Week hasn't kicked off yet. For a limited time, you can buy the 42mm GPS-only variant for a whopping $119 off! Don't miss out
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM5: now under $230

$62 off (21%)
Seeking premium Sony audio ahead of the event? Amazon has the perfect offer. Right now, it gives you a 21% discount on the high-class WF-1000XM5, making these wireless earbuds much more affordable.
Buy at Amazon

And how much can you expect to save on your favorite tech this season? Quite a bit — the e-commerce giant will slash prices for select JBL products by half. Those seeking high-end Bose sound will get up to 45% off their favorite brand’s audio gear. The retailer will also give you up to 50% off select Amazon devices.

What if you’re planning to upgrade your Android phone? According to Amazon’s press release, Samsung and Google devices will get up to 35% cheaper during the November 20-December 1 shopping event. These are just some of the discounts the merchant has shared; there’ll be many other big brands to save on.

Along with all these awesome Black Friday Week savings, the retailer is preparing thousands of $50 gift cards to give away. To participate, you must subscribe to receive marketing emails or allow push notifications. This campaign starts on November 20.

As with every big shopping event at Amazon, Prime members will get extra perks. For instance, they can receive a $250 gift card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa, take advantage of quick and free shipping, and more.

Prime membership is affordable, too. Anyone can join for $14.99/mo ($139/yr). Eligible shoppers can also try out Prime for 30 days at no cost. 18-24 year-olds get special Prime pricing: $7.49/mo ($69/yr), and there’s a six-month free trial period for young adults.

With deals across every category, new discounts every day, and exclusive perks for Prime members, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are shaping up to be shopping events you definitely don’t want to miss. Mark your calendar and prepare for the upcoming deal craze.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
