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Galaxy S26 pricing news everyone was waiting for is here

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to cost the same as the Galaxy S25.

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Galaxy S25 same price
Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image Credit - Steve H.McFly

Samsung's 2026 flagships will cost the same as their 2025 counterparts, reports South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper. This means that the Galaxy S26 series, the Galaxy Fold 8, and the Galaxy Flip 8 will be priced the same as last year.

Samsung wants to maintain dominance



Reports indicated that Samsung would raise the price of the Galaxy S26 to combat rising component costs and a weakening Korean currency. The South Korean giant has apparently decided to freeze the price for a fourth consecutive year, meaning the Galaxy S26 will start at $799, while the S26 Plus and S26 Ultra will hold steady at $999 and $1,299, respectively.

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Samsung didn't want to lose market share to Apple and Chinese companies by hiking the prices of its upcoming flagships. The Galaxy S26 lineup will likely be released in early March, following a February 25 unveiling in the US, according to leaker Ice Universe.

The price freeze extends to Samsung's foldable phones as well. As a result, the Fold 8 will continue to start at $1,999, and the standard Flip 8 will be sold for $1,099.

However, Samsung isn't going to completely forgo revenue growth. The report says that the company will raise the prices of some A-series models.

A wise decision


Beyond limited design changes and a faster chip, the Galaxy S26 will mostly be a muted update. Samsung will reportedly integrate AI features more deeply to differentiate the device, but unless the tools are game-changing, most users won't want to pay a premium for a mostly unchanged device.

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Samsung has made a smart decision by keeping the price unchanged on its flagship phones, which are already too expensive.

On the other hand, people may be more receptive to a Galaxy A series price hike, considering that the lineup consists of entry-level and mid-range phones. And since the A series is a volume driver, it can effectively subsidise the thinner margins on the premium S and Z lines.

Does the price freeze change your mind about the Galaxy S26?
Yes, I might buy it now.
47.39%
No, still not exciting.
32.68%
Hardly but who knows.
19.93%
612 Votes

Will that be enough?


The Galaxy S26 series has been mired in confusion. After reportedly planning to shake things up, Samsung decided to play it safe, leading to a delay in the release. Even at the existing price levels, the lineup might struggle, considering it's not expected to bring anything exciting to the table.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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