Motorola Razr (2024): tomorrow's bargain foldable?

Motorola's revived Razr brand was off to a rocky start initially, but last year's Razr (2023) and Razr+ (2023) were quite good. They had high quality displays, slim builds, premium feel with a grippy faux leather, and a very competitive price points.





Which is why we are excited about the new Razr 2024 models, due to be announced this week, apparently. The big Razr+ (2024) (or maybe Razr Ultra?) will be business as usual — huge external screen, 165 Hz screen on the inside, possible camera upgrades.





But the regular Moto Razr (2024) sounds like it will be the true winner. Why? For one, it is expected to hold its $699 price tag, making it an incredibly affordable foldable. And, it will come with a brand-new, 3.6-inch external screen. Last year's model had just a tiny ticker screen for notifications back there. So, this year's Razr might get a serious big boy upgrade for the same low price!





Motorola Razr (2024) Specs

Cutting some corners, but making a lot of friends













Motorola Razr (2024) Design and Display Midranger getting the premium features





The Motorola Razr (2024) seems like it will resemble the Razr+ (2023) design — an external screen with a 3.6-inch diagonal, and a nice metal frame with a grippy texture is expected. We haven't heard much about the hinge — previous models felt weirdly soft and spongy when opening / closing them. They would still snap into place at the end of the motion, but you couldn't get a Moto Razr to stay still halfway open — like a Galaxy Flip can. But, we'll see if that's addressed.





We don't have info on whether the external screen will have a high refresh rate, but the main display will, apparently, be able to hit 120 Hz for super-smooth animations. It will also be a 6.9-inch diagonal, same as before. A pOLED panel will probably ensure pretty striking colors and contrast — Motorola has been doing quite good with tuning the OLED panels it uses in its phones.





As for the dimensions, we expect the Motorola Razr (2024) to be about the same as the Razr models from 2023 — maybe a little thinner, maybe a bit lighter but we don't expect any huge change.





Motorola Razr (2024) Camera 32 MP selfies, anyone?

Last year's Motorola Razr (2023) had a 64 MP main camera, word is that the Razr (2024) will have a 50 MP sensor there. That's not to be perceived as a downgrade — it may be a sensor with bigger pixels, which would ensure more light collection for less blur and bettern nighttime performance.

The regular Razr won't have a zoom camera, but a 13 MP ultra-wide snapper. And, the selfie camera is expected to have a 32 MP resolution — a bit overkill, we'll see how it performs.

We are not sure if the Razr (2024) will get the Pantone color calibration that the Motorola flagships are getting this year, but maybe the Razr+ will?

As for video, the cameras should still be capable of the 4K at 60FPS, and 1080P at 120FPS for slow motion. We don't expect fancy features like HDR10+ video, at least not on the base Razr (2024).

Also, any extra AI tuning features are still up in the air.





Motorola Razr (2024) Performance Good chunk of storage!

The base Razr (2024) is expected to rock a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X. It's still a new chip and we've had no experience with it, so we can't really form an expectation just yet. What we do know is that it's built on a 4nm process and hits a top clock speed of 2.5 GHz — it won't be crushing the benchmarks for sure, but we get the feeling it will be quite energy efficient. With Motorla's light software — it will probably do perfectly fine for day-to-day tasks.

The starting storage will also be 256 GB — quite generous for a folding phone that starts at $700, we'd say. But we definitely don't expect it to be a UFS 4.0 chip — more likely an old gen UFS 3.1. It'll reportedly have 8 GB RAM, which is pretty standard for Android phones nowadays — not flagship grade, not low enough to complain about. It'll probably be LPDDR5.





Motorola Razr (2024) Software





Pretty obvious — the new phones will launch with the latest Android build, which is Android 14 right now. Of course, it would be Motorola's skin on top of it, which comes with the adored classic features such as the twist gesture to turn on the camera even while the phone is locked, or the chop gesture to turn on the flashlight.





Moto also has some slight generative AI features sprinkled in, like the wallpaper generator, which will build a fresh new image based on your outfit (you need to take a selfie or picture of the fit). But nothing crazy or in-depth like the Galaxy AI or the new iOS 18 features.





For longevity, we expect something to the tune of 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches. Motorola updates come out relatively quickly, but there's some room for improvement.





Motorola Razr (2024) Battery No mega speeds

Razr (2024) is said to come with a 4,200mAh battery, which is not amazing by today's standards, but still quite impressive considering the cell fits in only one half of the phone. The Razr Plus (2024) is expected to get a charging speed upgrade, too, but the regular Razr will probably stick to 30 W.





No word on wireless charging upgrades, too. Last year's Razr did support 5 W charging pads, we expect the same. It's not ideal — use it to keep them percentages in check during the day, but if you need an actual top-up, going for a cable will still be the better option.





Should you wait for Razr (2024)?

It looks like the Motorola Razr (2024) will be a pretty cool upgrade to last year's Razr. Just adding that 3.6-inch screen but keeping the price at $700 already sounds like a gamechanger.





That said, if you do own a Razr (2023) — you're fine. However, people that are new to the foldable space and don't feel like spending $1k on the new concept may find this device has enough to hook them in and keep them as Moto fans. Right now, we hope the camera gets some love since the Razr (2023) was lacking in that area.







