Refreshed Galaxy S26 Ultra and S26 leaked in images and video





Galaxy S26 Ultra mockup units have been shared online by reliable leaker Images and a video of what appear to be Galaxy S26 andmockup units have been shared online by reliable leaker Steve H.McFly , better known as @OnLeaks.

Sufficiently different design





The Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra have reintroduced a camera island, giving the rear a more structured, albeit less minimalist look. This departs from the previous three generations, where the cameras were affixed directly to the back panel.







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The Galaxy S26 Ultra 's corners are now as rounded as those of the base model, bringing a sense of uniformity to the lineup's design. Additionally, the device's bezels appear thinner, though with the screen turned off, it's hard to be certain of that.









One prominent change is that the S Pen slot has been shifted further toward the edge.

Not enough changes?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to be slightly taller, thinner, and lighter than its predecessor. It might also be a smidge wider. While the megapixel count remains unchanged, the standard and the 5x telephoto cameras are expected to have wider apertures. This, coupled with the thinner chassis, explains why the device may sport a more pronounced camera bump.



Recommended For You Whether buyers will be fans of these design changes remains to be seen. Either way, the refinements appear incremental, as the Galaxy S26 Ultra retains the same core aesthetics as the S25 Ultra.



The standard Galaxy S26 is expected to house a larger 6.3-inch display and may be slightly chunkier than the Theis rumored to be slightly taller, thinner, and lighter than its predecessor. It might also be a smidge wider. While the megapixel count remains unchanged, the standard and the 5x telephoto cameras are expected to have wider apertures. This, coupled with the thinner chassis, explains why the device may sport a more pronounced camera bump.Whether buyers will be fans of these design changes remains to be seen. Either way, the refinements appear incremental, as theretains the same core aesthetics as the S25 Ultra.The standardis expected to house a larger 6.3-inch display and may be slightly chunkier than the Galaxy S25 . For both models, the new pill-shaped camera bar stands out as the primary design highlight.





What do you think of the S26 and S26 Ultra's designs? Meh. 30.71% Good enough. 25.24% Should have been better. 44.05% Vote 1791 Votes

Specs won't make up for a lack of design changes either

In addition to looking remarkably similar to the outgoing generation, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra will likely also be minimal upgrades in terms of specifications. Samsung is apparently counting on on-device AI features to court buyers, but unless the devices come with game-changing tools, there will be few reasons to upgrade, especially for owners of the Galaxy S25 .