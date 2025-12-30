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Refreshed Galaxy S26 Ultra and S26 leaked in images and video

The latest leak gives us a detailed look at the design of the Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra.

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Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image Credit - Steve H.McFly

Images and a video of what appear to be Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra mockup units have been shared online by reliable leaker Steve H.McFly, better known as @OnLeaks.

Sufficiently different design


The Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra have reintroduced a camera island, giving the rear a more structured, albeit less minimalist look. This departs from the previous three generations, where the cameras were affixed directly to the back panel.


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The Galaxy S26 Ultra's corners are now as rounded as those of the base model, bringing a sense of uniformity to the lineup's design. Additionally, the device's bezels appear thinner, though with the screen turned off, it's hard to be certain of that.  


One prominent change is that the S Pen slot has been shifted further toward the edge.

Not enough changes?


The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to be slightly taller, thinner, and lighter than its predecessor. It might also be a smidge wider. While the megapixel count remains unchanged, the standard and the 5x telephoto cameras are expected to have wider apertures. This, coupled with the thinner chassis, explains why the device may sport a more pronounced camera bump.

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Whether buyers will be fans of these design changes remains to be seen. Either way, the refinements appear incremental, as the Galaxy S26 Ultra retains the same core aesthetics as the S25 Ultra.

The standard Galaxy S26 is expected to house a larger 6.3-inch display and may be slightly chunkier than the Galaxy S25. For both models, the new pill-shaped camera bar stands out as the primary design highlight.

What do you think of the S26 and S26 Ultra's designs?
Meh.
30.71%
Good enough.
25.24%
Should have been better.
44.05%
1791 Votes

Specs won't make up for a lack of design changes either


In addition to looking remarkably similar to the outgoing generation, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra will likely also be minimal upgrades in terms of specifications. Samsung is apparently counting on on-device AI features to court buyers, but unless the devices come with game-changing tools, there will be few reasons to upgrade, especially for owners of the Galaxy S25.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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