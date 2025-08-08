Weekly deals roundup: Get your new record high Pixel 9a, 9 Pro Fold, and iPad Air (2025) discounts!
Two of the best Google phones out there today and an extremely well-balanced iPad are the headliners of yet another spectacular weekly deals roundup on our website.
One of the biggest mobile product launch events of the summer (possibly even the entire year) is right around the corner, and all you professional bargain hunters out there know exactly what that means.
Yes, a lot of Google's amazing existing devices are on sale at huge discounts ahead of the Pixel 10 family's official announcement, but of course, that's not all our latest weekly deals roundup is about.
I also got plenty of hugely popular Samsung Galaxy handsets and tablets to recommend at very special prices today, as well as some of the best iPads around, a slew of excellent new Motorola phones, probably the greatest smartwatches money can buy right now, and more.
A top 3 like no other before it!
That's right, you're looking at three unprecedented deals here... with no special requirements and no strings attached. Released just around four months ago, the Pixel 9a mid-ranger (with a decidedly high-end Google Tensor G4 processor under the hood) is marked down by a full $100 for the first time ever, consolidating its position as probably the best budget 5G phone out there today.
Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Air is only a little bit older, having seen daylight this March, and at a whopping $150 discount, its M3 chip is even harder to turn down. And then you've got Google's surprisingly polished rookie foldable effort, which is arguably more attractive than ever before thanks to both Amazon's incredible $500 price cut and that rumor about a potential Pixel 10 Pro Fold delay.
Take a moment and look at these other killer smartphone offers before pulling the trigger!
No, the Moto G Power (2025) is most definitely not better than the aforementioned Google Pixel 9a. But that's why it's so much cheaper. The Motorola Edge (2025), meanwhile, is a bit costlier, but also unquestionably prettier and equipped with 256 gigs of internal storage space as standard.
Of course, if you want a good-looking phone with extraordinary specs at a reasonable price, the OnePlus 13R powerhouse is the way to go. And then there's the "vanilla" Pixel 9 for those hardcore Google fans on relatively tight budgets who don't want to settle for the 9a, as well as four, count'em, four top-notch alternatives to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold from Motorola and Samsung.
The hot new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are still sold with Amazon gift cards, but the Razr (2025) and Razr Plus (2025) are the true value champions right now among the best foldable phones you can buy. Last but not least, the non-foldable Galaxy S25 Ultra super-flagship is yet again discounted by a cool $300, offering what may well be unrivaled bang for your buck... if you're an Android power user.
Now this is a spectacular collection of tablet deals and steals!
It's definitely hard to choose just one great tablet offer right now, but if you're strapped for cash, you'll probably go for Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro and iPad mini (2024) aren't exactly prohibitively priced for the masses either, especially if you consider their very nice designs and reasonably snappy processors.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is sure costly, and unless you're the world's most devoted Samsung fan, you should probably snub the 12.4-inch Android giant in favor of Apple's cheaper-than-ever 13-inch iPad Air (2025).
The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 and Yoga Tab Plus, meanwhile, are not dirt-cheap or super-expensive, undeniably offering very good value for their newly reduced prices between the ridiculously smooth screen of the former model and the two convenient accessories bundled with the latter device as standard.
Did anyone ask for a high-end smartwatch at an unbeatable price?
If so, I've got four such products for you to choose from. Yes, we've all seen these deals before, but that doesn't make the Pixel Watch 3 and Samsung's just-released Galaxy Watch 8 any less compelling for Android smartphone users and the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 any easier to rival as far as iPhone owners are concerned.
Do you want my honest advice? Go for the super-affordable Pixel Watch 3 before Google discontinues it to make room for a largely unchanged (but almost certainly costlier) Pixel Watch 4!
These deeply discounted earbuds are all incredibly hard to turn down!
Once again, we're not exactly looking at first-of-a-kind promotions here, but sooner or later, the AirPods Pro 2 will get a sequel, and you might end up regretting these money-saving opportunities.
The Beats Studio Buds Plus and Powerbeats Pro 2 are likely in no such danger of being replaced anytime soon, but their bang for your buck is still pretty mind-blowing at their massively reduced prices. Especially the heart rate-monitoring Powerbeats Pro 2!
