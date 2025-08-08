Weekly deals roundup: Get your new record high Pixel 9a, 9 Pro Fold, and iPad Air (2025) discounts!

One of the biggest mobile product launch events of the summer (possibly even the entire year) is right around the corner , and all you professional bargain hunters out there know exactly what that means.





Yes, a lot of Google 's amazing existing devices are on sale at huge discounts ahead of the Pixel 10 family's official announcement, but of course, that's not all our latest weekly deals roundup is about.





I also got plenty of hugely popular Samsung Galaxy handsets and tablets to recommend at very special prices today, as well as some of the best iPads around, a slew of excellent new Motorola phones , probably the greatest smartwatches money can buy right now, and more.

A top 3 like no other before it!

Google Pixel 9a $100 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $150 off (25%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold $500 off (28%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color Buy at Amazon





Pixel 9a That's right, you're looking at three unprecedented deals here... with no special requirements and no strings attached. Released just around four months ago, themid-ranger (with a decidedly high-end Google Tensor G4 processor under the hood) is marked down by a full $100 for the first time ever, consolidating its position as probably the best budget 5G phone out there today.

Take a moment and look at these other killer smartphone offers before pulling the trigger!

Motorola Moto G Power (2025) $249 99 $299 99 $50 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 15, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge (2025) $449 99 $549 99 $100 off (18%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color Buy at Motorola Gift OnePlus 13R $499 99 $599 99 $100 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options, HOTSUMMER Promo Code Required, Free Sandstone Magnetic Case Included Buy at OnePlus Google Pixel 9 $200 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr (2025) $599 99 $699 99 $100 off (14%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch P-OLED Cover Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,500mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Motorola Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $849 99 $999 99 $150 off (15%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse Color Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $300 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $200 off (15%) 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Three Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $200 off (9%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon





Google Pixel 9a . But that's why it's so much cheaper. The No, the Moto G Power (2025) is most definitely not better than the aforementioned. But that's why it's so much cheaper. The Motorola Edge (2025) , meanwhile, is a bit costlier, but also unquestionably prettier and equipped with 256 gigs of internal storage space as standard.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold from Motorola and Samsung. Of course, if you want a good-looking phone with extraordinary specs at a reasonable price, the OnePlus 13R powerhouse is the way to go. And then there's the "vanilla" Pixel 9 for those hardcore Google fans on relatively tight budgets who don't want to settle for the 9a, as well as four, count'em, four top-notch alternatives to thefrom Motorola and Samsung.



Recommended Stories

Now this is a spectacular collection of tablet deals and steals!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $64 off (29%) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite Color Buy at Amazon Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $289 99 $389 99 $100 off (26%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) $120 off (24%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $439 99 $549 99 $110 off (20%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $549 99 $769 99 $220 off (29%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025) $150 off (19%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $181 off (18%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon





It's definitely hard to choose just one great tablet offer right now, but if you're strapped for cash, you'll probably go for Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab A9 Plus . The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro and iPad mini (2024) aren't exactly prohibitively priced for the masses either, especially if you consider their very nice designs and reasonably snappy processors.





is sure costly, and unless you're the world's most devoted Samsung fan, you should probably snub the 12.4-inch Android giant in favor of Apple's cheaper-than-ever At the other end of the spectrum, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is sure costly, and unless you're the world's most devoted Samsung fan, you should probably snub the 12.4-inch Android giant in favor of Apple's cheaper-than-ever 13-inch iPad Air (2025)





The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 and Yoga Tab Plus, meanwhile, are not dirt-cheap or super-expensive, undeniably offering very good value for their newly reduced prices between the ridiculously smooth screen of the former model and the two convenient accessories bundled with the latter device as standard.

Did anyone ask for a high-end smartwatch at an unbeatable price?

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) $80 off (23%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) $100 off (25%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) $50 off (13%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, One UI 8, Cushion Design, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, 3nm-Based Exynos W1000 Processor, ECG, Blood Pressure Sensor, Fall Detection, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Energy Score, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Galaxy AI, Armor Aluminum Frame, Graphite and Silver Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, Free $50 Promotional Credit Included Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 $149 off (19%) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Band, Size, and Color Options Buy at Amazon









Pixel Watch 3 before Google discontinues it to make room for a largely unchanged (but almost certainly costlier) Do you want my honest advice? Go for the super-affordablebefore Google discontinues it to make room for a largely unchanged (but almost certainly costlier) Pixel Watch 4

These deeply discounted earbuds are all incredibly hard to turn down!

Beats Studio Buds+ $70 off (41%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 $80 off (32%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Buy at Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 $50 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon









The Beats Studio Buds Plus and Powerbeats Pro 2 are likely in no such danger of being replaced anytime soon, but their bang for your buck is still pretty mind-blowing at their massively reduced prices. Especially the heart rate-monitoring Powerbeats Pro 2!