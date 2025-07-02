Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Even if the AirPods Pro 3 come out this year, Apple's earbuds sales are unlikely to continue growing

The global wireless earbuds market has apparently reached its "maturity" point, possibly leading to a sales slump for many top vendors including Apple this year.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Apple Audio
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Following years and years of rapid growth, the global wireless earbuds market has reportedly reached its "maturity" phase, which means the sales numbers of many top vendors are likely to hit a stagnation point in 2025.

That includes the industry's biggest name of them all, which is expected (by some insiders) to release a highly anticipated AirPods Pro 3 product at some point this year. But even if that will end up happening (which is by no means a guarantee right now), the undoubtedly high price tag of Apple's next super-premium earbuds is likely to make it difficult for the company to boost its overall shipment figures compared to 2024.

Instead, Counterpoint Research analysts believe Apple's market share could drop from 22 percent last year to 21 percent at the end of this year on the back of a weirdly specific 0.4 percent decline in global volumes. 21 percent, of course, will still be enough to keep all other vendors at bay, starting with Xiaomi and Samsung.


Xiaomi, mind you, is expected to enjoy the largest year-on-year growth in TWS (true wireless stereo) sales among the world's top five vendors, which should help the Chinese tech giant consolidate its silver medal position in this market and expand its lead over bronze medalist boAt.

That's an Indian brand very few consumers outside its homeland are likely to be familiar with, which has known incredible domestic growth over the last couple of years thanks primarily to ultra-affordable models. But as the company's "core audience" of first-time users has been "primarily captured", boAt's numbers are projected to start shrinking this year, thus increasing Samsung and JBL's hopes of cracking the global podium soon enough.

What is your favorite wireless earbuds brand?

Vote View Result

Both Samsung and JBL are likely to boost their 2025 volumes compared to 2024's figures, although it kind of feels like the ever-expanding Galaxy Buds portfolio should be performing a little better.

All in all, Counterpoint expects around 3 percent more wireless earbuds to be sold worldwide this year compared to the last, which sounds like the textbook definition of marginal growth. Interestingly, Apple could drive a bigger jump for the industry on the whole in 2027 if the "standard" AirPods get an upgrade and a "new ANC-equipped version" also comes out by the end of next year. That seems unlikely to me, but then again, I'm not an analyst, market researcher, pundit, or insider. 

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue

Latest News

Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless