Pixel 9 release date predictions, price, specs, and expected upgrades

Jump to section:

Even though there is still quite a bit of time until the expected announcement date of Google's 2024 flagship phone, we already have enough to go on in order to build a general idea of the Pixel 9 and the upgrades it might come with.





Last year Google took its expertise in artificial intelligence even further with the Last year Google took its expertise in artificial intelligence even further with the Pixel 8 , and introduced new software features alongside upgrades to some of its most fundamental hardware components including its camera system, display, and processor.





The Pixel 9, on the other hand, is said to have more changes to its design, which would be the first major visual overhaul of the Pixel lineup since the introduction of the iconic Pixel 6 series.





Pixel 9 summary:

New shape and design

Possible addition of a dedicated telephoto camera

New main camera

Larger display size

October 2024 release w/ same price tag

Google Tensor G4 chipset (still 4nm)





Latest Pixel 9 news













Probable announcement: Early October, 2024

Probable market release: Week after announcement





Typical Release Schedule: Since the Pixel 6 series, Google has traditionally continued to announce its flagship Pixel phones in October. More specifically, that has been in the first week of October for the past couple of years, so we expect the company to stick to a similar time slot for the Pixel 9.





Significance of Release : This is Google's biggest announcement for the year as far as consumer electronics go. It is also when the latest Android version comes out alongside the latest Pixel phones, so there are lots of new software features and changes that every Android phone owner can get excited about, not just those who are sporting a Pixel.





Why This Matters: Having a general idea when to expect Google's next flagship phone gives you the time to plan your purchase in case you are considering upgrading from an older Pixel model or if you are interested in changing the phone manufacturer.





* - probable dates







Pixel 9 price





Current Expectations: Google increased the price of its flagships by $100 in 2023, making the vanilla Pixel a $700. With that in mind, we don't expect another price hike at least for another year, so it is safe to say that the Pixel 9 will remain at the same starting price of $700.



When do Pixel pre-orders start: Google usually starts pre-orders the same day of the announcement, so the moment the Pixel 9 is revealed you will most likely be able to make your purchase and secure one for yourself.



What This Means For You: One of the most appealing factors with Google's phones was that they were considerably more affordable compared to the alternatives from Apple and Samsung. The good news is that even with the $100 price hike the Pixel 9 will still be less expensive, as the iPhone and Galaxy equivalents start at $800.



* - anticipated prices







Pixel 9 name





No Surprises Expected: Google is unlikely to change the well-known Pixel moniker for its phones, and there definitely aren't any rumors that point to such a possibility, so nothing of importance here.



Pixel 9 camera



What's new : We are starting things off with some potentially riveting news. Up until now, vanilla Pixel phones like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 , have had only two cameras embedded in their prominent camera bar at the back: a wide (main) camera, and an ultra-wide. The third, telephoto camera, was reserved for the more expensive Pro Pixel models. However, if we are to believe the latest Pixel 9 renders that came out on January 24, this year might be the first time buyers don't have to pay the extra buck in order to have that triple camera system since the Pixel 9 will get its very own telephoto snapper too!



How likely is the addition of a third camera: Frankly, it is a little hard to believe that the regular Pixel 9 will really get a dedicated telephoto camera. Not that it doesn't make sense Google would make such a change, but the renders show a rectangular lens, which is typically associated with a periscope telephoto camera, and those are usually more expensive to include in a phone. So, Google still might add a telephoto camera, but chances are it won't have a periscope lens to help it rival the 5x zoom on the Pro model. Instead, it will likely be a 2x or 3x zoom. That being said, there are rumors about Google introducing a smaller Pro version of the Pixel as a third option in its lineup, so the leaked render could have been a case of confusing that model with the regular Pixel 9.



Why this is exiting: The addition of a third camera is more likely than most of us probably suspect it is. This would fill in one major gap between Google's vanilla flagship and that of Samsung, as the Galaxy S24 series comes with a dedicated telephoto camera (and so have its predecessors for that matter). It would be an especially major upgrade if it doesn't result in another price hike, as Google would once again solidify the "bang for your buck" status of its base Pixel.





New main camera: This is a bit of a long shot, but the aforementioned leaked renders of the Pixel 9 don't only show a third camera added in the mix, but also what seems to be a much larger lens for the main camera. Now, there are tons of speculations what an increase in the lens' size could mean, one of which is the addition of a variable aperture, which would give the user control over the light that that enters the lens, therefore allowing for more precise control. Essentially, this could mean improved portrait shots that can separate the subject from its surroundings in a more natural way (not that Pixels are not already good at this), or to capture more light in darker conditions.



Pixel 9 storage





Current Status : We are yet to see a regular Pixel with more than 256GB of storage. So far, all pixel models since the Pixel 6 have come in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB.



Storage Expectations: For now, we don't expect Google to include a 512GB option with the Pixel 9. Instead, we will probably once again see a 128GB and 256GB model. That is not really a problem though, as this amount of storage seems to be enough for most users, and one could always go the cloud storage route, or go for the Pro model, which goes up to 1TB since the introduction of the Pixel 8 Pro.



Pixel 9 expected storage versions :

128GB

256GB





Pixel 9 Design Changes

Current Status: The design of the Pixel 9 is actually one of the most leaked aspects of it so far, thanks to leaked renders that surfaced in late January 2024. There were also some renders of the pricier Pixel 9 Pro.

Following The Trend: Google is said to follow the trend of flat sides and a blocky body with curved corners. The leaked renders reveal as much, meaning we might be seeing more similarity between Google's phones and those from Samsung and Apple. Of course, take this with a grain of salt as renders are not an accurate depiction of the actual product, but just a representation of the general idea.

A New Look For The Camera Bar: The camera bar, or visor, or whatever one might call it, is without a doubt what makes Google's Pixel phones stand out. It has been the single design choice that made the Pixel stick into people's minds. If we are to judge by the renders of the Pixel 9, the camera bar will be getting a bit of a makeover. The images show it separated from the frame of the phone (to which it was seamlessly connected thus far), and becoming more of an island than a bar. The new design resembles more that of the Pixel Fold.



What This Means for You : You can look forward to Pixel that feels different to hold thanks to its new flat-frame design. We have no doubt that Google will also do something about the edges so that they don't dig into your hand and the phone is comfortable to use. The good news is that, even though it resembles the competition to some extent, Google seems to have preserved the iconic Pixel look with the Pixel 9.

Pixel 9 display

Larger Screen: Google is said to increase the size of the Pixel 9 as stated by the reputable tipster Ross Young, who is well-versed in display technology and insider knowledge. Unfortunately, Young has not specified by how much the display size would increase.

Why This Means For You : There is a reason why smaller phones are a dying breed — most people just want larger displays. So, an increase in the display's size with the Pixel 9 is a nice move. As it stands right now, the Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch display, so Google could squeeze a bit more by making it 6.4-inches (6.5 inches might also be possible, but it is more unlikely). A larger screen makes any type of content you enjoy more immersive.

Familiar Design : Apart from the increase in size, we don't expect to see any other design changes with the display. The renders show the same punch-hole cutout for the camera, so nothing crazy like double selfie cameras or anything of that sort.

Possible Brightness Improvements: Google really upped the ante with the Pixel 8 , giving it 2000 nits of peak brightness and 1400 nits for HDR content, but the company might increase that even further with the Pixel 9.

Higher Durability: We expect the Pixel 9 to come with the latest from Gorilla Glass protection, which in this case would be the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 that the Galaxy S24 comes with. Thew Victus 2 is not massively better than the OG Victus, but there are slight improvements across the board that make it an overall worthwhile upgrade.



Pixel 9 battery

Anticipation : We don't foresee any significant changes to the battery size with the Pixel 9, or its battery life for that matter. The battery capacity should remain somewhere in the ballpark of 4,500-4,700 mAh.

Expected Battery Size

*-anticipated battery size

What It Means for You: The Pixel 8 already comes with great battery life. We never felt like the phone would die on us during our review of it, so just because there are no expected changes here doesn't bode "bad news".

Charging Speed Evolution

Likely Improvements: There is still no word about any increases in charging speeds, be it wired or wireless, but there are strong indications that the Pixel 9 will support the new Qi2 wireless charging standard.

Real-World Advantage: The new Qi2 standard does not have any speed-related upgrades per se, but it does bring along magnets (like Apple's MagSafe wireless charging), which would be a major benefit as far as accessories go. There's also the fact that magnets assure better alignment with charging coils, which means less energy loss during wireless charging.

Will there be a charger in the box? Google has seized including chargers in its phones' boxes ever since the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. So, no, the Pixel 9 won't come with a charger in the box.



Pixel 9 features and software





Longer Software Support : The Pixel 9 will arrive with Android 15 preinstalled. Now that Google offers 7 years of software updates, this means that the last Android update the Pixel 9 will get will be Android 21. At this point, however, we don't know much about the upcoming Android 15 just yet, but we will find out all we need to know when the new update gets officially revealed at Google's annual I/O conference in May 2024.

A smarter, Pixel-exclusive smart assistant: It is well-known that the Google Assistant is the best virtual AI assistant on any phone, but that doesn't mean Google won't double down even more on its strengths. The Pixel 9 is said to debut with a new AI-powered smart assistant dubbed "Pixie". Pixie will be powered by Gemini, Google's version of ChatGPT, and it will be exclusive to Pixel devices, unlike Google Assistant. Currently, it seems Pixie will be the next step of evolution of Assistant with Bard.



Current Software Innovations of iOS 17





Regional preferences

New battery information

Monochrome themes

Lock screen customization

Generative AI wallpapers

Android camera as webcam

Enhanced PIN security

Improved magnification

More control over font size

Hearing aids improvements and flash notifications





Long-term support





Extended Update Cycle: The iPhone 16 Pro Max should receive at least 5 years of software support, so the device will receive all major and minor iOS updates well until the end of the decade, and likely further than that.

Longevity Promise : As we mentioned, iPhone 16 Pro Max users may expect to receive iOS versions until iOS 23. Such a prolonged commitment ensures that your upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max will be up-to-date and secure until the end of the decade, maximizing your investment.





Pixel 9 hardware and specs





Current Anticipation : The Pixel 9 will more likely than not come with the next generation of Google's Tensor chipsets, the Tensor G4. So far, these chips have basically been modified Samsung Exynos silicon. There were plans for this new generation to be the first one Google makes entirely on its own, but the latest information points at those plans being delayed until 2025, when the Pixel 10 comes along.

What's In It For You : Since the Tensor G4 won't be a meaningful upgrade over the Tensor G3 that's inside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, there is not much to be excited about at least as far as performance is concerned with the Pixel 9. Google will likely keep the G4 at 4nm, reserving TSMC's 3nm node for its actual in-house chipset.





Should I wait for the Pixel 9?





Why You Should Wait: It might be worth holding your horses until the Pixel 10. The main reason here is that 2025 has a high chance to be the year when we finally see Google start using its very own chipsets, and this time for real, not a redesigned Samsung Exynos version. Pixels have always been lagging behind in terms of performance compared to the competition, so this would be a major change. And just imagine what Google would be able to do software-wise with a massively more powerful that is tailor-made for Google devices from start to finish.



