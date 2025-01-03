OnePlus 13R preview: What to expect from the next mid-range flagship killer

OnePlus 13R Intro









While the OnePlus 13 offers top-tier specs like the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, the 13R will likely pare down some of these features to maintain affordability. Here’s a closer look at what to expect based on leaks, rumors, and trends from the R lineup. OnePlus appears to be preparing the launch of the OnePlus 13R, a more affordable counterpart to its flagship OnePlus 13 . The R series, which debuted with the OnePlus 11R, has gained popularity for delivering flagship-like performance at a lower price, and the 13R looks set to follow in the same footsteps.While theoffers top-tier specs like the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, the 13R will likely pare down some of these features to maintain affordability. Here’s a closer look at what to expect based on leaks, rumors, and trends from the R lineup.





Table of Contents:

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R preliminary comparison: R stands for R U ready





OnePlus 13R Specs

Finally, no more useless macro!





Let's start with an overview of the rumored OnePlus 13R specs









OnePlus 13R Design and Display Polishing and tweaking





OnePlus 13R color options may include: The OnePlus 13R is expected to feature a flat aluminum frame and a clean, minimalist design. Leaks suggest it will include a ceramic back, an uncommon choice for mid-range phones , lending a premium feel to the device. Unlike the curved screens seen on OnePlus flagships, the 13R will reportedly have a flat 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1264 x 2780 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 450 PPI pixel density.may include: Black Eclipse

Midnight Ocean

Arctic Dawn

There might be alternate names such as ‘Nebula Noir’ and ‘Astral Trail’ suggested for global markets. The phone’s bezels are expected to be slim, and it will retain OnePlus’s signature Alert Slider on the left side. Leaked images show a circular camera module that’s more understated compared to the OnePlus 12R — good news for those that find the design of the camera module of the previous generations a bit too much. There might be alternate names such as ‘Nebula Noir’ and ‘Astral Trail’ suggested for global markets. The phone’s bezels are expected to be slim, and it will retain OnePlus’s signature Alert Slider on the left side. Leaked images show a circular camera module that’s more understated compared to the OnePlus 12R — good news for those that find the design of the camera module of the previous generations a bit too much.





OnePlus 13R Camera A much better system then ever before

The OnePlus 13 is said to feature a triple 50MP camera system, including a periscope telephoto lens with Hasselblad branding, which emphasizes premium photography. In contrast, the 13R is likely to feature a more basic setup to keep costs down. Leaks suggest it may retain the 50MP main sensor but forgo the periscope telephoto lens in favor of a simpler telephoto camera.



While this represents a downgrade on paper, OnePlus’s R series has historically delivered solid camera performance through software optimizations. If past models are any indication, the 13R’s camera will likely cater well to casual photographers who value ease of use and consistent results.

But here is everything we know about the OnePlus 13R camera specs so far:

Main : 50 MP Sony IMX906 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, with a size of 1/1.56 inches, making it fully capable of delivering stellar image quality even at low light.

: 50 MP Sony IMX906 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, with a size of 1/1.56 inches, making it fully capable of delivering stellar image quality even at low light. Telephoto : 50 MP Samsung JN1 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, which would be a significantly more useful camera than the 2 MP macro of the 12R

: 50 MP Samsung JN1 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, which would be a significantly more useful camera than the 2 MP macro of the 12R Ultra-wide : 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, f/2.2 aperture

: 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, f/2.2 aperture Selfie : 16 MP with an aperture of f/2.4





OnePlus 13R Performance & Benchmarks Properly equipped

OnePlus 13 , they’re still expected to deliver strong performance for gaming, multitasking, and everyday use.



Under the hood, the OnePlus 13R is rumored to run on either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the more efficiency-focused Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. While these chips won't match the power of the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the OnePlus 13, they're still expected to deliver strong performance for gaming, multitasking, and everyday use.

Both phones are expected to ship with OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15. However, there's speculation that some features tied to Google's Gemini AI, which may debut with the OnePlus 13, might not make it to the 13R. RAM options for the 13R are also expected to be more conservative, capping at 16GB compared to the OnePlus 13's 24GB.





As for OxygenOS 15, there are more than a few changes and new features to look forward to.





OnePlus 13R Software

A fresh new feel and going back to the roots of OnePlus





Android 15 . This update brings a bunch of smarter AI features, better performance, and some solid privacy improvements to OnePlus devices. For example, it includes things like task prediction to help you use apps more efficiently and real-time translations, which rely on Google Gemini (if your device supports it). The camera’s also getting a boost, especially when it comes to low-light shots and recognizing objects.



Performance-wise, OxygenOS 15 introduces HyperBoost 2.0 to make gaming feel smoother, along with Dynamic RAM Allocation to handle multitasking better. Plus, you can personalize things more than ever with new Always-On Display widgets and options for themes and fonts.



Privacy has gotten some attention too. There’s Private Vault 2.0 now, which lets you lock sensitive files using your fingerprint or other biometrics. You also get more control over app permissions, which is always nice. The OnePlus Hub feature strengthens connections between devices like phones, earbuds, and TVs, so you can do cool things like continuing calls between them seamlessly.



Battery life? They’ve worked on that too. The update introduces smarter charging patterns to help the battery last longer and better thermal management to keep your phone cooler when it’s working hard. Overall, OxygenOS 15 feels like a good mix of AI-driven innovation and practical updates that make everyday use smoother. The OnePlus 13R is set to come with OxygenOS 15, which is built on. This update brings a bunch of smarter AI features, better performance, and some solid privacy improvements to OnePlus devices. For example, it includes things like task prediction to help you use apps more efficiently and real-time translations, which rely on Google Gemini (if your device supports it). The camera’s also getting a boost, especially when it comes to low-light shots and recognizing objects.Performance-wise, OxygenOS 15 introduces HyperBoost 2.0 to make gaming feel smoother, along with Dynamic RAM Allocation to handle multitasking better. Plus, you can personalize things more than ever with new Always-On Display widgets and options for themes and fonts.Privacy has gotten some attention too. There’s Private Vault 2.0 now, which lets you lock sensitive files using your fingerprint or other biometrics. You also get more control over app permissions, which is always nice. The OnePlus Hub feature strengthens connections between devices like phones, earbuds, and TVs, so you can do cool things like continuing calls between them seamlessly.Battery life? They’ve worked on that too. The update introduces smarter charging patterns to help the battery last longer and better thermal management to keep your phone cooler when it’s working hard. Overall, OxygenOS 15 feels like a good mix of AI-driven innovation and practical updates that make everyday use smoother.





OnePlus 13R Battery Fast and enduring

OnePlus 13 . OnePlus’s use of silicon-carbon battery technology has allowed it to increase capacity without compromising on size or weight, and the 13R will likely continue this trend.



