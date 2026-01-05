Samsung announces SmartThings is close to a major milestone

SmartThings grows its user base even more

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Previously, the company announced 350 million users back in September 2024. Basically, it's added more than 80 million users in just over a year, and that's by no means a small achievement.





It seems now quite possible that SmartThings may reach half a billion users by the end of this year.





Do you use SmartThings to manage your smart home? Yes, it’s my main hub 34.25% I use it, but I also juggle other apps 38.11% No, I prefer other smart home systems 19.19% I don’t have smart devices 8.45% Vote 1089 Votes

What is Samsung SmartThings really





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The ecosystem is flexible and keeps adding new capabilities like voice controls, Matter support, automations (lights turn on when you arrive), energy analysis, and more. That's obviously helped it grow into one of the largest smart home systems out there.





This stuff is actually quite useful





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