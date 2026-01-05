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Samsung announces SmartThings is close to a major milestone

The smart home platform is growing fast, connecting more devices and users than ever.

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Samsung announces SmartThings is close to a major milestone
Samsung's SmartThings has been expanding since the company first acquired it in 2014, and the company is reporting a sharp increase in the number of users year after year. 

SmartThings grows its user base even more 


According to Chelogi Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Appliances at Samsung Electronics, as of December 2025, Samsung's SmartThings platform is rocking more than 430 million users

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Previously, the company announced 350 million users back in September 2024. Basically, it's added more than 80 million users in just over a year, and that's by no means a small achievement.


It seems now quite possible that SmartThings may reach half a billion users by the end of this year. 

Do you use SmartThings to manage your smart home?
Yes, it’s my main hub
34.25%
I use it, but I also juggle other apps
38.11%
No, I prefer other smart home systems
19.19%
I don’t have smart devices
8.45%
1089 Votes

What is Samsung SmartThings really


Samsung’s SmartThings platform is a way to connect and control a bunch of smart devices in your home from one place – usually the SmartThings app on your phone. You can link lights, plugs, cameras, TVs, appliances, and sensors, and then manage them together instead of switching between a dozen different apps. 

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It works with many Samsung products, but also with devices from other big brands, giving you a single hub to automate and monitor your home.

The ecosystem is flexible and keeps adding new capabilities like voice controls, Matter support, automations (lights turn on when you arrive), energy analysis, and more. That's obviously helped it grow into one of the largest smart home systems out there.

This stuff is actually quite useful 


In my opinion, SmartThings has improved a lot and feels like something worth using if you already have smart gadgets. It's nice that you don't have to juggle five or six different apps just to turn on a light, check a camera, or start a robot vacuum. Having everything in one place makes everyday smart home tasks smoother and less confusing.

I also like that it’s not just Samsung devices – you can connect products from other big brands too. That gives you more choice when building a setup that fits your home. Sure, it’s not perfect and can have quirks here and there, but seeing it grow so fast and hit hundreds of millions of users tells me a lot of people do find it useful in real life.

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Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
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