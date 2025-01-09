Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades





Another significant piece of news from the rumor mill is the potential return of the Classic model. Samsung has experimented with the naming schemes of its smartwatches over the years, adding and removing various models. We've seen a couple of "Classic" models, followed by some "Pro" devices, and just last year, the introduction of the first "Ultra" model. According to the latest rumors, the



The previous generation of Samsung smartwatches featured only two versions: the standard "vanilla" model and the new "Ultra" variant, suggesting that the "Pro" moniker may be gone for good.



Finally, at this early stage, there's speculation about a key feature potentially debuting in the Galaxy Watch 8 series: blood glucose monitoring. This functionality could be enabled by a specialized sensor capable of detecting changes in blood color corresponding to glucose levels.





July, 2025 (rumored)

Market release expected toward the end of July/early August





Samsung has been fairly consistent with its launch schedule for the Galaxy Watch series. These devices are typically announced during the Summer Unpacked event, alongside the Galaxy Z foldable smartphones.



Although there are no rumors or leaks yet regarding the release date, we can infer from previous launches that the Galaxy Watch 8 will likely be announced sometime in July 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 price and deals





At this point, the price of the Galaxy Watch 8 remains a closely guarded secret (or perhaps Samsung’s top management hasn’t finalized it yet). However, we can examine how the pricing of the Galaxy Watch series has evolved over the years.



At this point, the price of the Galaxy Watch 8 remains a closely guarded secret (or perhaps Samsung's top management hasn't finalized it yet). However, we can examine how the pricing of the Galaxy Watch series has evolved over the years.

The good news is that Samsung has been relatively consistent with the pricing of the standard Galaxy Watch models (excluding the Pro, Classic, and Ultra variants). Based on this trend, we anticipate the Galaxy Watch 8 to follow suit. We expect a starting price of $299 for the smaller 40mm version and a slight increase to $329 for the 44mm model. Additionally, if you're looking for LTE connectivity, you should prepare to spend an extra $50 on top of those prices.





Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 deals to expect:





Samsung Online Store: Every year, when a new Galaxy Watch is released, Samsung launches huge deals, discounts, trade-in promotions, and other attractive offers on its official online store. There's no reason to believe the company will change that approach with the Galaxy Watch 8. So, if you want to trade in your old Galaxy Watch, or if you prefer to pay in monthly installments rather than in full, Samsung has got you covered.

AT&T: Samsung phone, but more recent promotions offered the smaller version of the watch for $10/month. We expect similar deals to appear once the Galaxy Watch 8 is officially released.

Verizon: AT&T typically offers (the last known installment price for the previous generation was $9.72/month for 36 months). So, if you're a Verizon customer, chances are you'll get the same great Galaxy Watch 8 deals when the watch is officially announced.

Best Buy: If Best Buy is your retailer of choice, we’re confident the Galaxy Watch 8 will be available there, with all the carrier options and the unlocked, carrier-free version up for grabs.

Amazon: Finally, Amazon will sell the Galaxy Watch 8, but the deals there depend on many factors. Be sure to keep an eye on the online retailer or follow one of our buying guides to find the best Galaxy Watch 8 deals once they go live.





Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 design





When it comes to smartwatches, design is of utmost importance to most people. After all, a smartwatch serves as both a fashion accessory and a device packed with useful features. Unfortunately, at this early stage, we don't have much to share regarding the potential Galaxy Watch 8 design.

This may be a bit of a stretch, but there was a rumor about the previous Galaxy Watch generation suggesting that the Ultra wouldn't be the only square-ish smartwatch in the lineup. That rumor didn't materialize, as the standard Galaxy Watch 7 retained its traditional circular design.

However, it’s possible the rumor was referring to the next generation, with the Ultra marking a shift toward a more square design language.



Whether Samsung decides to test the waters and explore a square design for the Galaxy Watch 8 remains unknown. Still, it’s not entirely out of the question.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 display

Unfortunately, this is another category without any rumors or leaks to discuss. At the moment, there’s no information regarding the display of the Galaxy Watch 8, which is closely tied to the watch’s design. If Samsung opts for a square design, the screen size will definitely change. However, if we had to bet, we’d say that the Korean company will most likely play it safe and stick with a similar design, display size, and brightness as the previous generation.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 battery

Battery capacity is paramount when it comes to smartwatches. One of the most frequent complaints about these gadgets is that their battery life simply isn’t good enough. While some models and brands prioritize battery life, Samsung (and Apple, for that matter) still offer about one day of usage between charges on their standard smartwatch models.



Battery capacity is paramount when it comes to smartwatches. One of the most frequent complaints about these gadgets is that their battery life simply isn't good enough. While some models and brands prioritize battery life, Samsung (and Apple, for that matter) still offer about one day of usage between charges on their standard smartwatch models.

We expect this trend to continue with the Galaxy Watch 8, with the two likely sizes retaining the same battery capacities as the previous generation: 300mAh for the smaller 40mm version and 425mAh for the 44mm variant. There are no rumors on this topic at the moment, but we will update this piece with relevant information as Galaxy Watch 8 battery rumors begin to surface.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 features and software



The Galaxy Watch parted ways with Tizen back in 2020, and since then, a partnership between Wear OS and Galaxy UI has been in place. Unlike many arranged marriages, this one turned out to be for the best. There’s a lot to like about Wear OS, and with the previous generation, we got to experience



We suspect the Galaxy Watch 8 will continue this successful arrangement, offering even more interesting and useful AI features. When it comes to health and fitness tracking, Galaxy Watch devices already provide a wealth of deep and comprehensive statistics.



Samsung’s array of sensors, grouped under the BioActive name, offer valuable insights into your health, including body composition metrics like fat, muscle, and bone percentages. The last generation also utilized AI to provide sleep score insights, assist with workouts, detect abnormal heart rates, and more.



The Galaxy Watch parted ways with Tizen back in 2020, and since then, a partnership between Wear OS and Galaxy UI has been in place. Unlike many arranged marriages, this one turned out to be for the best. There's a lot to like about Wear OS, and with the previous generation, we got to experience Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Watch!

We suspect the Galaxy Watch 8 will continue this successful arrangement, offering even more interesting and useful AI features. When it comes to health and fitness tracking, Galaxy Watch devices already provide a wealth of deep and comprehensive statistics.

Samsung's array of sensors, grouped under the BioActive name, offer valuable insights into your health, including body composition metrics like fat, muscle, and bone percentages. The last generation also utilized AI to provide sleep score insights, assist with workouts, detect abnormal heart rates, and more.

There's also an exciting rumor: the Galaxy Watch 8 might introduce a new sensor capable of measuring blood glucose levels. This rumor originates from a patent filed with the Korean regulatory patent body for a new sensor. While the patent describes a smartphone equipped with this sensor, there's no reason it couldn't be integrated into the Galaxy Watch 8 series—especially given the push in that direction from Chinese smartwatch manufacturers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 hardware and specs









It’s too early to provide a definitive list of specs for the Galaxy Watch 8. The bullet points below are more representative of an educated guess, based on the previous generation of Galaxy Watch devices, Samsung’s typical hardware evolution cycle, and our experience in the industry.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8's expected specs:

CPU: Exynos W1000 (3 nm)

RAM: 2GB

Battery: 300mAh (40mm), 425mAh (44mm)

Charging: Wireless

Storage: 32GB

Connectivity: Bluetooth, LTE

Should I wait for Samsung Galaxy Watch 8?





You should wait for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 if you want to stay at the forefront of smartwatch technology and don’t mind waiting a couple of months to get there. The Galaxy Watch 8 promises to introduce exciting new features, and health-conscious individuals will appreciate the potential for continuous blood glucose monitoring—especially those with conditions that require such tracking.



